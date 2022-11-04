Read full article on original website
wkok.com
Selinsgrove Man Arrested After Fleeing Troopers on Market Street
SELINSGROVE – A Selinsgrove man is in custody after fleeing and eluding police during an incident along Market Street in the borough last Wednesday. Selinsgrove state police say arrested was 30-year-old Jeremiah Brice. Troopers say charges were prepared and Brice was arraigned, but the case remains open pending court proceedings.
abc27.com
Lower Paxton Township Police looking for diner burglary suspect
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lower Paxton Township Police Department says they are looking for a burglary suspect who broke into the Tokyo Diner in Harrisburg back in August. Police say that the suspect broke into the Tokyo Diner located on Londonderry Road during the early morning...
Route 322 outside Centre County reopened after tractor-trailer crash
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Part of Route 322 just outside of Centre County was shut down for hours on Tuesday after a crash, according to dispatch. Dispatch says that at 9:06 a.m., a tractor-trailer rolled over and is blocking Seven Mountains Road westbound. The Millroy exit and rest area was closed as crews cleaned up […]
therecord-online.com
Loganton store waives bad check charges
LOGANTON, PA – Lamar state police say a person who was not identified passed bad checks amounting to nearly $900 at Scenic Ridge Foods on South St. in Loganton. The checks, written between Sept. 4 and 10 and totaling $895.66, were returned for “not sufficient funds.”. According to...
Police looking for tire vandal
Beavertown, Pa. — State Police are looking for a vandal who slashed a woman's tire recently in Beavertown. A 69-year-old woman reported the rear driver's side tire of her 2020 Ford Escape was slashed sometime between Thursday at 9 p.m. at Friday at 8:30 a.m. State Police at Selinsgrove canvassed the neighborhood but were unable to find any information on the vandal. The tire is valued at $145.
skooknews.com
Coroner Called to Crash on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County Overnight
One person died in a crash on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County overnight. The crash occurred around 12:30am, Monday, in the northbound lanes of Interstate 81 near mile marker 102 between the Pine Grove and Ravine exits in Pine Grove Township. A member of the Schuylkill County Coroner's Office was...
therecord-online.com
Mill Hall police charge contractor with fraud
CASTANEA, PA – Mill Hall police say Cody Daniel-Shane McHenry of Lock Haven was taken into custody Monday night at his residence. Police said McHenry, who is the owner of McHenry Roofing and Construction LLC was contracted to perform home improvement work on the victim’s home in September of 2021 for the total cost of $10,700.00.
Two central Pa. men die in separate vehicle accidents: reports
Two fatal crashes took place in Snyder County this weekend, according to The Sunbury Daily Item. Lance U. Sensenig, 29, of Winfield, died following a one-car accident on Penns Drive in Monroe Township on Friday evening and John A. Coffin, 57, of Selinsgrove, died Saturday morning in a crash along Route 522 in Middlecreek Township, state police at Selinsgrove reported.
therecord-online.com
Police release identities of victims in Saturday morning Lycoming County shooting spree
UNITYVILLE – Four people are dead after a Saturday morning shooting spree in eastern Lycoming County. It ended when state police returned fire and killed the man responsible, they say, for murdering his wife, his sister, and a friend. Police identified the assailant as Brian Taylor. They said Sunday...
wkok.com
Fire Hits Snyder County Business, Apartment, No Injuries Reported
SHAMOKIN DAM – Fire hit an apartment in Snyder County Sunday evening, no one was hurt but a family is being helped by the Red Cross. CSR 911 tells us, volunteers were called to 4747 Susquehanna Trail, that is a Route 15 business and apartment north of the 11 & 15 split. It was near Blue Hill Drive in Shamokin Dam.
Police looking for tattooed suspects
Williamsport, Pa. — Police are looking for a man and woman they believe stole a wallet that was accidentally left behind in a grocery store cart. Police say a 31-year-old South Williamsport woman left her wallet in a cart at the Weis Market on River Avenue in Loyalsock Township on Sept. 18. The tan wallet, which is valued at $30, also contained $30 in cash. Surveillance video shows two suspects:...
Snyder County Commissioner loses father in crash
PORT TREVORTON, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennslyvania State Police report there was a fatal crash on Saturday involving a tractor in Port Trevorton. According to PSP on Saturday at about 10:00 p.m., crews responded to a fatal vehicular crash in the 800 block of Stahl Hill Road, Port Trevorton. Snyder County Coroner William Pheasant stated […]
wkok.com
Two Road Deaths Reported in Snyder County, Friday and Saturday
SELINSGROVE – Selinsgrove state troopers say they investigated two tragic crashes involving Valley residents this weekend. The first occurred Friday about 6:30pm in Monroe Township, Snyder County along Penns Drive. Killed in a one vehicle crash was 29-year-old Lance Sensenig of Winfield. They say he was driving an SUV which went off the road, hit an embankment and overturned.
lebtown.com
Blotter: DUIs, drug possession, thefts
DUI – At 2:10 a.m. Oct. 16, police conducted a traffic stop on a 2008 Mazda for a moving violation at West Maple and Maple streets. Police made contact with the driver, a 30-year-old Lebanon man, and smelled alcohol in the car. The driver submitted to SFSTs and showed signs of impairment. Police took the driver into custody for the suspicion of DUI. Charges will be filed. Police are investigating.
Domestic dispute led to shooting rampage that left 4 dead in rural Pa. township: police
UNITYVILLE – The shooting rampage that left four people dead in rural eastern Lycoming County Saturday began as a domestic dispute, state police say. Brian Taylor, 54, first shot and killed his wife Linda, 60, and then two others at different locations, police said Sunday. Those were Brian’s sister, 52-year-old Andrea Meek, and 55-year-old Jerry Zehring, an acquaintance of Brian Taylor’s.
FOX43.com
Son charged after allegedly stabbing mom
CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — A man is behind bars after a stabbing in Carbon County. Troopers say 19-year-old Jonathan Sacerdote stabbed his mother multiple times in the head just after 7 p.m. Saturday night at the Plateau Motel in Kidder Township. The victim was taken to the hospital; there's...
PSP says son stabs mother in Kidder Twp.
KIDDER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Blakeslee woman is recovering after Pennslyvania State Police say her son stabbed her. It reportedly happened Saturday night in Kidder Township at the Plateau Motel on Route 9-40. According to the press release, 57-year-old Michelle Sacerdote suffered numerous stab wounds from head to toe. Troopers say 19-year-old Jonathan […]
29-year-old pronounced dead after Snyder County crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 29-year-old man is dead following a crash in Snyder County Friday night. According to state police, the crash occurred on Penns Drive in Monroe Township around 6:39 p.m. Officials said the driver was traveling north on Penns Drive when his vehicle began drifting into the southbound lane. Investigators […]
Man charged with punching officer during foot chase
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man after they say a Kingston officer was punched multiple times during a foot chase. According to the Kingston Police Department, officers were called Sunday for a report of someone trespassing in the backyard of a home in the 400 block of Rutter Avenue around 2:30 p.m. […]
Police ID Harrisburg Man, 29, Killed During Weekend Argument
Police have identified the 29-year-old Harrisburg man killed during an argument in Shippensburg this weekend. Milton D. Washington and the gunman got into an argument at the intersection of N. Queen Street and Coover Avenue around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release.
