ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Cloud, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kentcityathletics.com

Fall All-Conference 2022

On Monday, November 7, Kent City made the trip to Big Rapids with 30 student-athletes. This past fall, Kent City earned three conference championships, volleyball, boys soccer (Co-Champions) and varsity football (Silver Division). In addition, the girls cross country team finished in 2nd place in the CSAA and qualified for the State Finals, the varsity volleyball team won a District championship (and still playing!), and the varsity football team qualified for the playoffs. Individually, Kent City had the top two runners in XC, junior Sam Martini and sophomore Lila Volkers, each won every conference jamboree, plus earned All-State honors for the 2nd consecutive season. Kent City’s success can be attributed to several factors, although the biggest variable is the work being done by our student-athletes both in practice during the season, as well as taking advantage of their time during the off-season.
kentcityathletics.com

Kent City Athletic Weekly 11-7 — 11-12

Kent City had a pretty good week with a District championship and two all-state runners at the XC State Finals. It was also evident that Kent City travels well, with big crowds cheering on the Eagles both at White Cloud and at Michigan International Speedway. This upcoming week will be reserved for the varsity volleyball team as they chase their first Regional title in school history. Before we detail that, let’s review the first week of November.
KENT CITY, MI
kentcityathletics.com

Eagle of the Week: Kaden Perkins (11/7-11/12)

November is finally here, marking the winding down of fall sports! Kent City athletics have had a great fall, claiming three conference championships in the new CSAA! One team is still going- our varsity volleyball squad. The volleyballers have had an excellent year after graduating a good chunk of last year’s players, tallying a 35-6-4 record with an undefeated conference record and several tournament trophies to their name. They took down league rival Morley Stanwood in a 5-set thriller last Wednesday to advance to the district championship against White Cloud, where they made quick work of the Indians to earn their first district championship since 2016! Along the way, libero Kaden Perkins has played a quiet but crucial role for the Eagles. Perkins, a sophomore, is in her second year as the Kent City libero and has only built on last year’s success. She has accumulated 332 digs and 55 aces on the season and has been a constant contributor for the Eagles all year. “Kaden has great court awareness,” said head coach Vandy Krueger. “She also is a consistent server who knows where to place the ball to give the other team a hard time.”
KENT CITY, MI
kentcityathletics.com

Kent City Youth Wrestling Registration: Practice Set to Begin on December 6

Kent City Youth Wrestling is back for another season. It is a great opportunity for young boys and girls to get a feel for the sport, and it teaches young athletes mental toughness, discipline, and respect. It also helps kids become better all-around athletes by teaching them body control, balance, and leverage. Several of Kent City’s best athletes throughout the past 30 years have competed on the mat and have received these great benefits.
KENT CITY, MI
97.9 WGRD

These Are the Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids is a great city and like any other city, there are some areas that are more dangerous than others. Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids is often referred to as one of the best cities in America to live in. The city is beautiful downtown with several parks, the Grand River, surrounded by a countryside of rolling hills and not far from Lake Michigan.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
localspins.com

Billy Strings heats up scorching, rock-fueled bluegrass for Michigan homecoming

Ionia County’s favorite bluegrass son pumped up thousands of fans in Kalamazoo on Thursday, with another home-state show in Saginaw tonight. Review, photos, set list. That Billy Strings has weaved covers of Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath and Pink Floyd amid his own acoustic gems – plus classics by Bill Monroe and Doc Watson – on his current U.S. tour says a lot about this New Millennium pioneer of the bluegrass scene.
KALAMAZOO, MI
oceanacountypress.com

Local businesses defrauded roughly $250,000 by organized scam operation.

HART — Businesses in Oceana and Mason counties were defrauded a total of approximately $250,000 by a sophisticated scam operation that involved. cashing fake payroll checks. “There are three stores in Oceana that were impacted by a group of scammers that came up from Central America, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico and the Dominican Republic,” said Det./Trooper Michael Cuevas of the Michigan State Police Fraud Unit. “And in their time between Oceana and Mason counties, they cashed out about a quarter of a million dollars in fraudulent checks between three or four banks.”
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
oceanacountypress.com

Pet food manufacturing facility to open in former Oceana Foods plant.

SHELBY — The Right Place, Inc. announced that Perdue Farms, a fourth-generation, family-owned, US food and agriculture company based in Salisbury, Maryland, plans to invest over $27 million to renovate the former Oceana Foods facility that closed last year. “The project is driven by substantial growth in Perdue Foods...
SHELBY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy