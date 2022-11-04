November is finally here, marking the winding down of fall sports! Kent City athletics have had a great fall, claiming three conference championships in the new CSAA! One team is still going- our varsity volleyball squad. The volleyballers have had an excellent year after graduating a good chunk of last year’s players, tallying a 35-6-4 record with an undefeated conference record and several tournament trophies to their name. They took down league rival Morley Stanwood in a 5-set thriller last Wednesday to advance to the district championship against White Cloud, where they made quick work of the Indians to earn their first district championship since 2016! Along the way, libero Kaden Perkins has played a quiet but crucial role for the Eagles. Perkins, a sophomore, is in her second year as the Kent City libero and has only built on last year’s success. She has accumulated 332 digs and 55 aces on the season and has been a constant contributor for the Eagles all year. “Kaden has great court awareness,” said head coach Vandy Krueger. “She also is a consistent server who knows where to place the ball to give the other team a hard time.”

KENT CITY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO