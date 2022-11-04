Read full article on original website
Fall All-Conference 2022
On Monday, November 7, Kent City made the trip to Big Rapids with 30 student-athletes. This past fall, Kent City earned three conference championships, volleyball, boys soccer (Co-Champions) and varsity football (Silver Division). In addition, the girls cross country team finished in 2nd place in the CSAA and qualified for the State Finals, the varsity volleyball team won a District championship (and still playing!), and the varsity football team qualified for the playoffs. Individually, Kent City had the top two runners in XC, junior Sam Martini and sophomore Lila Volkers, each won every conference jamboree, plus earned All-State honors for the 2nd consecutive season. Kent City’s success can be attributed to several factors, although the biggest variable is the work being done by our student-athletes both in practice during the season, as well as taking advantage of their time during the off-season.
Kent City Athletic Weekly 11-7 — 11-12
Kent City had a pretty good week with a District championship and two all-state runners at the XC State Finals. It was also evident that Kent City travels well, with big crowds cheering on the Eagles both at White Cloud and at Michigan International Speedway. This upcoming week will be reserved for the varsity volleyball team as they chase their first Regional title in school history. Before we detail that, let’s review the first week of November.
Eagle of the Week: Kaden Perkins (11/7-11/12)
November is finally here, marking the winding down of fall sports! Kent City athletics have had a great fall, claiming three conference championships in the new CSAA! One team is still going- our varsity volleyball squad. The volleyballers have had an excellent year after graduating a good chunk of last year’s players, tallying a 35-6-4 record with an undefeated conference record and several tournament trophies to their name. They took down league rival Morley Stanwood in a 5-set thriller last Wednesday to advance to the district championship against White Cloud, where they made quick work of the Indians to earn their first district championship since 2016! Along the way, libero Kaden Perkins has played a quiet but crucial role for the Eagles. Perkins, a sophomore, is in her second year as the Kent City libero and has only built on last year’s success. She has accumulated 332 digs and 55 aces on the season and has been a constant contributor for the Eagles all year. “Kaden has great court awareness,” said head coach Vandy Krueger. “She also is a consistent server who knows where to place the ball to give the other team a hard time.”
Kent City Youth Wrestling Registration: Practice Set to Begin on December 6
Kent City Youth Wrestling is back for another season. It is a great opportunity for young boys and girls to get a feel for the sport, and it teaches young athletes mental toughness, discipline, and respect. It also helps kids become better all-around athletes by teaching them body control, balance, and leverage. Several of Kent City’s best athletes throughout the past 30 years have competed on the mat and have received these great benefits.
Strong winds, waves; 100,000+ without power statewide
The high winds knocked out power to 100,000+ statewide. Winds in some areas exceeded 60 mph. Crews are out working to restore power.
These Are the Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids is a great city and like any other city, there are some areas that are more dangerous than others. Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids is often referred to as one of the best cities in America to live in. The city is beautiful downtown with several parks, the Grand River, surrounded by a countryside of rolling hills and not far from Lake Michigan.
Billy Strings heats up scorching, rock-fueled bluegrass for Michigan homecoming
Ionia County’s favorite bluegrass son pumped up thousands of fans in Kalamazoo on Thursday, with another home-state show in Saginaw tonight. Review, photos, set list. That Billy Strings has weaved covers of Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath and Pink Floyd amid his own acoustic gems – plus classics by Bill Monroe and Doc Watson – on his current U.S. tour says a lot about this New Millennium pioneer of the bluegrass scene.
DeVos family, business establishment putting big money into Grand Rapids City Commission races
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – One of West Michigan’s wealthiest families and financier of conservative politicians has thrown their financial support behind two Grand Rapids City Commission candidates, including one looking to unseat an incumbent. The financial contributions by more than half a dozen members of the DeVos family...
Election Day Freebies: Deals You Can Grab With your ‘I Voted’ Sticker in West Michigan on November 8th
I want to find the only person in West Michigan who isn't aware that the midterm elections are this Tuesday, November 8th. Between billboards, yard signs, and ads galore, you probably already have a strong opinion on who or what you plan to vote for. And while the midterm elections...
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in Michigan
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Michigan. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Many Celebrities Are Coming to Town for Grand Rapids Comic Con
Grand Rapids Comic Con is happening next weekend. Coming up on November 11th, 12th, and 13th, 2022, Grand Rapids Comic Con will once again return to The Devos Place in Grand Rapids. Many celebrity guests will be in town that you can meet. The list of guests includes some of...
Officials hope Whitmer changes her mind on Fruitport Casino this time around
Back in June, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer then denied the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians application for a new casino in Fruitport Township, after the tribe had spent roughly $30 million on development over a 12-year-planning process. “We dotted our I’s and we crossed our t’s. We did everything...
Elegant Church-Turned-Home for Sale in Grand Haven for $2 Million
If there was ever a time I longed to have an extra few million dollars to drop on a house, this is it. This home, at 600 Washington Ave in Grand Haven, is currently listed for $2,825,000. A steep cost for most of us, yes, but...one look inside and you might feel like this home is a steal.
Local businesses defrauded roughly $250,000 by organized scam operation.
HART — Businesses in Oceana and Mason counties were defrauded a total of approximately $250,000 by a sophisticated scam operation that involved. cashing fake payroll checks. “There are three stores in Oceana that were impacted by a group of scammers that came up from Central America, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico and the Dominican Republic,” said Det./Trooper Michael Cuevas of the Michigan State Police Fraud Unit. “And in their time between Oceana and Mason counties, they cashed out about a quarter of a million dollars in fraudulent checks between three or four banks.”
Pet food manufacturing facility to open in former Oceana Foods plant.
SHELBY — The Right Place, Inc. announced that Perdue Farms, a fourth-generation, family-owned, US food and agriculture company based in Salisbury, Maryland, plans to invest over $27 million to renovate the former Oceana Foods facility that closed last year. “The project is driven by substantial growth in Perdue Foods...
Is It Illegal In Michigan To Dispose Of Leaves In Garbage Cans?
With all of the leaves piling up in your yard, you are probably bending over backwards to get rid of them. Before you decide to just sweep them in the street or move them in anyway, ask yourself is it illegal in Michigan to put leaves in your trash can?
Box of puppies found on the side of Ottawa Co. road during storm, taken in by shelter
HOLLAND, Ottawa County — During strong wind and sheets of rain on Saturday night, a witness spotted a cardboard box of puppies sitting on the side of a busy Ottawa County road. Thanks to the help of a West Michigan shelter, they're now safe and sound, on the road...
