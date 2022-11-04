Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to Consider When Hiking in Park CityTammy EminethPark City, UT
Mormon Church May Be Skirting International Tax Laws, Faces ControversyTaxBuzzSalt Lake City, UT
Lemon Shark Poke Restaurant is in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Chile Tepin Restaurant Is A Good Place For Mexican FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
ABC 4
Helping the hungry one step at a time with the upcoming Utah Human Race
(Good Things Utah) It’s that time again to put down those forks and lace up our shoes for the annual Utah Human Race hosted by the Utah Food Bank. This time around, as always, the event will be held on Thanksgiving morning, which is November 24th. The race is...
ABC 4
Building Inner Resilience: Helping teens and preventing suicide
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Dreamers’ Foundation is working to help teens find their inner resilience. Dreamers’ Foundation is a non-profit organization that puts fundraising event together once a year. This year they are working to help prevent teen suicide which is the leading cause of death in Utah for teens.
ABC 4
Clean comedy show for families
OGDEN, UT – There’s a new activity here in Utah and Idaho this week and it is perfect for everyone. It’s a clean comedy show performed by Steve Soelberg. He joined us today to talk about his career as a comedian and his upcoming shows. Steve has done performances in Alaska, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Croatia, and Canada. He can also be heard on Spotify, Sirius XM, has a comedy special on amazon prime, two specials on dry bar comedy, and is featured on Peacocks TVs live from Nashville. This Thursday he is performing in Idaho Falls and on Friday and Saturday night he is performing at Wiseguys in Ogden.
ABC 4
University of Utah Health offers important lessons to those living with diabetes
(Good Things Utah) About 1 in 10 people have diabetes here in the United States. Of these, sadly only 1 in 5 individuals receive the education necessary to stay healthy long-term. Those living with diabetes may not be aware that diabetes education is covered by most insurance on an annual...
ABC 4
Intermountain Holiday Quilt Show & Auction Helps New Moms and Their Unborn Babies Receive Fetal Care at Primary Children’s Hospital
(Good Things Utah) The Intermountain Foundation’s Holiday Quilt Show and Auction is coming to Salt Lake City on Nov. 12-18 to support the new fetal center at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital, which provides expert fetal care, including in-utero fetal surgeries, to expectant mothers. The Quilt Show will showcase...
ABC 4
Mama Angel is helping with dealing with the loss of a loved one
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Our ABC4 family is dealing with a unimaginable loss of one of our beloved reporters, Marcos Ortiz, who died unexpectedly over the weekend. Marcos worked at ABC4 for 18 years. He leaves behind his wife, Sandy, and daughter, Olivia. Angel Shannon, a spiritual stress management counselor, also known as “Mama Angel,” shares some ways of how to cope with unexpected losses.
ABC 4
Helping your kids set boundaries at family events
SALT LAKE CITY, UT – Do your kids want to hug relatives, or do they have boundaries? It is important to ask them and then respect their boundaries and whether they give consent or not. This is exactly what Cassidy DuHadway came to talk about in today’s parenting segment. She says don’t force your kids to hug others during the holidays. Why you ask, it takes time for your kids to transition and warm up to people and you should respect that process. Tell them it’s ok to teach them to say NO and the adults around them should and will support them. If your family might get upset by them not giving them a hug you can give them a call beforehand, so they don’t feel like they are being rejected. By teaching them this young it gives them the confidence to have a voice in the future when they have other types of boundaries. You can do this with both teens and preteens. It is important to grow up using your voice and using your opinion.
ABC 4
Spice up your next date night with a holiday event
UTAH COUNTY, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) Utah Premier Events hosted adult Prom, a romantic, elegant and classy event. Courtney Gutierrez and Ryan Lee spoke about the amazing events going on. Utah Premier Events aims to spice up date night, ditching the boring same-old activities. The Grateful Gala will...
ABC 4
3 easy steps to master your holiday mantel decor
(Good Things Utah) Getting hands-on with holiday spirit doesn’t always have to be a hassle — especially when it comes to home decorating. Proving this point, our friends at Gatehouse No. 1 are offering up their most exclusive ‘tips of the trade’ for curating our perfect holiday living space.
ABC 4
The perfect play-place for the kids during holiday gettogethers
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) Parenting is hard, and making sure kids are safe playing inside during the holiday season can be a bear. But not to worry! Tiny Tot Play Zone has the solution for you. Ana Trejo came on the show today to tell us more.
