News Channel Nebraska
NOV 11 (6:45 PM CT) - Adams Central vs Pierce (NCN TV)
PIERCE - The Class C1 Semifinal between Adams Central and Pierce will be televised on News Channel Nebraska and streamed online via the NFHS Network starting at 6:45 PM CT. To watch the game online you need to have a subscription to the NFHS Network. Sign up for an NFHS Network subscription here!
News Channel Nebraska
Howells-Dodge tops Overton in five sets to repeat as state champs
LINCOLN - Howells-Dodge is state champs for the second year in a row. After winning the D1 state championship in 2021, the Jaguars claimed the D2 title on Saturday, defeating Overton in five sets. Grace Baumert set a school record with 42 kills in the victory to go along with...
News Channel Nebraska
Ground Game & Clutch D Sends Knights to Semis
LINCOLN - A borderline unstoppable rushing attack and two late interceptions powered Norfolk Catholic past Lincoln Lutheran 62-42 in the Class C2 quarterfinals Friday night. The Knights rolled up 468 yards on the ground against the Warriors, led by Kanyon Talton (196 yds, 2 TDs) and Carter Janssen (114 yds, 1 TD). Trevin Sukup, Karter Kerkman and Brandon Kollars all contributed, as five different Catholic rushers scored.
News Channel Nebraska
#2 Wayne State volleyball captures Northern Sun Conference title with 3-2 win at #3 Concordia-St. Paul
Wayne, Neb. -- #2 Wayne State rallied from a 2-1 set deficit to defeat #3 Concordia-St. Paul and capture the first-ever outright Northern Sun Conference regular season volleyball title Saturday afternoon in St. Paul, Minnesota. Scores of the match were 25-19, 16-25, 21-25, 25-18 and 15-8. The Wildcats are now...
News Channel Nebraska
WSC inches closer to playoff berth, knocks off No. 25 Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- The Wayne State College football team is one step closer to a potential playoff bid, beating fellow playoff hopeful Sioux Falls 31-24 on Saturday. The Wildcats overcame a 21-7 third-quarter deficit to defeat the Cougars for the first time in program history. It was Wayne State's first victory over Sioux Falls in 10 tries. Wayne State is now 8-2 on the season, while the Cougars fall to 7-3 after suffering their third straight defeat.
News Channel Nebraska
South Sioux City Public Schools narrows superintendent search, to four
BEATRICE – The Superintendent of Beatrice Public Schools is one of four finalists for the position of Superintendent at South Sioux City Public Schools. The South Sioux City Public School Board issued a release that names the four finalists to replace retiring Superintendent, Todd Strom. He’ll retire next June 30th, after six years with the school district.
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: Missing Nebraska man located
HARTINGTON, Neb. (KELO) — Law enforcement in northeast Nebraska says a missing man is safe. The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office updated it’s post about the missing man on Wednesday morning to say the man has been located.
Two arrested for Nebraska barn burglaries
A man and woman out of Columbus were arrested on burglary charges for breaking into a barn Tuesday afternoon after an investigation.
News Channel Nebraska
Early morning house fire in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Fire officials were called out to a house fire in Norfolk early Thursday. The initial call came out around 6:30 Thursday morning to the fire at a home in the 400 block of Pine St. on Norfolk's east side. Smoke could be seen coming from the property...
KETV.com
'Everything was fully engulfed': Wind sends field fire surging across rural counties
BURT COUNTY, Neb. — A field fire jumps through three Nebraska counties Wednesday. Almost a dozen different fire departments responded to the blaze in Washington, Dodge and Burt counties. Firefighters said it was a red flag day for all three counties and while they don't know how this fire...
agjournalonline.com
Farmer shares story of getting caught up in insurance fraud
A Nebraska farmer convicted of crop insurance fraud now has two main pieces of advice: don’t let short term financial stress push you into doing something unethical with potentially long-term consequences, and get help if you need it. Finding the right help — whether legal, financial or even emotional — can be difficult, but it’s worth it in the long run, according to Ross Nelson, a farmer and livestock feeder from Newman Grove, Nebraska.
