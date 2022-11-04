ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

One dead, second injured in northeast Columbus shooting

One dead, second injured in northeast Columbus shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3UjF07d. One dead, second injured in northeast Columbus shooting. One dead, second injured in northeast Columbus shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3UjF07d. 2022 General Election Guide. Ohio isn’t growing outside of Columbus, report shows. Ohio isn’t growing outside of Columbus, report...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

19-year-old killed, another man injured in northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 19-year-old man was killed and a 21-year-old man was injured in a shooting on the northeast side Monday night. Police said the shooting happened around 9:10 p.m. along Jermain Drive. Officers arrived on scene and found Joshua Bean, 19, and another man suffering from...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus woman charged after burning teenage stepdaughter with heated spoon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman has been charged after allegedly burning her stepdaughter with a heated spoon in September. Franklin County Municipal Court records said a 13-year-old girl was admitted to Nationwide Children's Hospital on Sept. 17 for numerous second and third-degree burns on both arms, hands and stomach.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man charged with killing teen near OSU campus due in court Monday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The man charged with killing a 17-year-old girl near the Ohio State University campus will go before a judge Monday. Kyrique Camper, 19, is charged with murder and criminal mischief in the death of Aniyah Elie. Franklin County Municipal Court documents said Elie got into...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmessenger.com

Gun found at high school; plus other Groveport Police news

A Groveport Madison High School student, who was suspected in a robbery in Columbus, was found to be in possession of a gun at the school on Oct. 24. According to Groveport Police Lt. Josh Short, the suspect is a 16-year-old male student. The robbery occurred in the Independence Village...
GROVEPORT, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police looking for alleged gas station cigarette thief

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for a suspect who it said stole cigarettes from a gas station convenience store. Security footage from a nearby business shows the suspect walking into the gas station convenience store on the 1800 block of Summit Street in the University District on Nov. 1, according to police. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Reynoldsburg police searching for man wanted for aggravated robbery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Reynoldsburg Police Department is searching for a man wanted for aggravated robbery. Police say Mohamed Ndiaye, 30, is wanted for a robbery with a firearm. Ndiaye is considered to be armed and dangerous. No additional details could be provided because of the ongoing investigation,...
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
cwcolumbus.com

2 shot overnight in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are investigating what led to two people being shot overnight in south Columbus. Columbus police said officers heard several gunshots in the area of Parsons Avenue and East Whittier Street around midnight. Police found one man shot in the leg in the area, and...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Lima News

Delphos man jailed for vehicular assault at Cairo grain elevator

CAIRO — A man is in a Columbus hospital for life-threatening injuries after a man struck him with a car at the Cairo Grain Elevator entrance on Oct. 29. According to a Tuesday release, Derek Tussing, 31, attempted to pull a woman from her car before 6:00 p.m. When he was unsuccessful, he entered a nearby vehicle with the keys in the ignition before driving “at a high rate of speed” directly into the grain elevator entrance and striking employee Richard Stemen, who was life-flighted to the Columbus hospital.
CAIRO, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Wanted: Columbus police seek suspect in I-70 shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police is asking for assistance and offering a reward for information regarding an shooting that took place on Interstate 70. On Oct. 18 just after 4:30 p.m., the victims were driving on I-70 westbound near the Livingston Avenue exit when they noticed a white Infiniti SUV following them. The driver […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Toddler found walking alone along Western Ave. in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A two-year-old child was found wandering the streets of Chillicothe, according to police. The incident happened on Monday shortly before 9 a.m. Reports say the child was “near traffic alone and wearing only a diaper on Western Avenue.”. The caller told officers that they had...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WSYX ABC6

1-year-old boy out of Kentucky AMBER alert located in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 1-year-old child reportedly taken by the father from Kentucky was located near a Columbus McDonald's Sunday morning. Police issued an AMBER alert for 1-year-old Johnny Kirk after he was abducted by his 25-year-old father, also named Johnny Kirk, from Lovely, Kentucky. Ohio State Highway...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

2-year-old dead after drowning incident in northwest Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 2-year-old boy has died after he was pulled out of a pond outside of an apartment complex in northwest Columbus. According to the Columbus Division of Police, a call came in around 3:02 p.m. for a possible drowning on Bermuda Bay Drive, near Island Club Apartments. Neighbors from the surrounding area reportedly pulled the boy out of the pond.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

White Castle: Chillicothe Police investigation reveals needle inside bag was hoax

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A popular food chain has said that a police investigation has uncovered an untruth about their burger joint. On Monday, the Guardian reported that police were dispatched to White Castle in Chillicothe after a customer reported finding a hypodermic needle in her food bag. Police immediately launched an investigation and started watching security videos from inside the restaurant.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man found dead, two arrested in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A wellness check has resulted in two men being charged with a man’s death in south Columbus Saturday. Columbus police officers responded to a call from a person who was conducting a wellness check on the 900 block of Ruma Road at approximately 1:57 p.m. At the scene, officers found a […]
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy