How local record stores are keeping up with rising vinyl salesThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Multi-million dollar investment coming to Center for Automotive ResearchThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Sueing leads Buckeyes in ‘really emotional’ return to courtThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-7 win over NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
NBC4 Columbus
One dead, second injured in northeast Columbus shooting
One dead, second injured in northeast Columbus shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3UjF07d. One dead, second injured in northeast Columbus shooting. One dead, second injured in northeast Columbus shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3UjF07d. 2022 General Election Guide. Ohio isn’t growing outside of Columbus, report shows. Ohio isn’t growing outside of Columbus, report...
WSYX ABC6
19-year-old killed, another man injured in northeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 19-year-old man was killed and a 21-year-old man was injured in a shooting on the northeast side Monday night. Police said the shooting happened around 9:10 p.m. along Jermain Drive. Officers arrived on scene and found Joshua Bean, 19, and another man suffering from...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus woman charged after burning teenage stepdaughter with heated spoon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman has been charged after allegedly burning her stepdaughter with a heated spoon in September. Franklin County Municipal Court records said a 13-year-old girl was admitted to Nationwide Children's Hospital on Sept. 17 for numerous second and third-degree burns on both arms, hands and stomach.
WSYX ABC6
Man charged in connection with fatal shooting of bystander during gas station gun battle
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Detectives charged an 18-year-old man Tuesday in connection with a gas station shootout that left one man dead. During the early morning hours of Oct. 30, Columbus police said eight men with semi-automatic rifles came out of Sheetz gas station on Cassady Avenue and a gun battle ensured.
WSYX ABC6
Man charged with killing teen near OSU campus due in court Monday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The man charged with killing a 17-year-old girl near the Ohio State University campus will go before a judge Monday. Kyrique Camper, 19, is charged with murder and criminal mischief in the death of Aniyah Elie. Franklin County Municipal Court documents said Elie got into...
columbusmessenger.com
Gun found at high school; plus other Groveport Police news
A Groveport Madison High School student, who was suspected in a robbery in Columbus, was found to be in possession of a gun at the school on Oct. 24. According to Groveport Police Lt. Josh Short, the suspect is a 16-year-old male student. The robbery occurred in the Independence Village...
WSYX ABC6
Grieving mom wants more awareness that Morse Road is a magnet for traffic tragedy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A grieving mother is trying to make a difference after her son’s life was cut short in a crosswalk. Kellie Lindesmith said she wants to know why her son was killed last month on Morse Road. Police said Jesse Erwin was struck by a...
WSYX ABC6
Troopers in Madison County seize 100 kilos of cocaine hidden in U-Haul
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man from Mexico is facing drug charges after troopers discovered approximately $9 million worth of cocaine hidden under a false floor in a U-Haul truck. Court documents for Sebastian Alapizco Flores, 25, of Mexicali, Mexico, state that Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers pulled over...
Columbus police looking for alleged gas station cigarette thief
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for a suspect who it said stole cigarettes from a gas station convenience store. Security footage from a nearby business shows the suspect walking into the gas station convenience store on the 1800 block of Summit Street in the University District on Nov. 1, according to police. […]
WSYX ABC6
Reynoldsburg police searching for man wanted for aggravated robbery
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Reynoldsburg Police Department is searching for a man wanted for aggravated robbery. Police say Mohamed Ndiaye, 30, is wanted for a robbery with a firearm. Ndiaye is considered to be armed and dangerous. No additional details could be provided because of the ongoing investigation,...
cwcolumbus.com
2 shot overnight in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are investigating what led to two people being shot overnight in south Columbus. Columbus police said officers heard several gunshots in the area of Parsons Avenue and East Whittier Street around midnight. Police found one man shot in the leg in the area, and...
Delphos man jailed for vehicular assault at Cairo grain elevator
CAIRO — A man is in a Columbus hospital for life-threatening injuries after a man struck him with a car at the Cairo Grain Elevator entrance on Oct. 29. According to a Tuesday release, Derek Tussing, 31, attempted to pull a woman from her car before 6:00 p.m. When he was unsuccessful, he entered a nearby vehicle with the keys in the ignition before driving “at a high rate of speed” directly into the grain elevator entrance and striking employee Richard Stemen, who was life-flighted to the Columbus hospital.
Wanted: Columbus police seek suspect in I-70 shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police is asking for assistance and offering a reward for information regarding an shooting that took place on Interstate 70. On Oct. 18 just after 4:30 p.m., the victims were driving on I-70 westbound near the Livingston Avenue exit when they noticed a white Infiniti SUV following them. The driver […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Toddler found walking alone along Western Ave. in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A two-year-old child was found wandering the streets of Chillicothe, according to police. The incident happened on Monday shortly before 9 a.m. Reports say the child was “near traffic alone and wearing only a diaper on Western Avenue.”. The caller told officers that they had...
‘A tale of two states’: Ohio isn’t growing outside of Columbus, report shows
These demographic and economic trends are why the report calls Ohio a legacy state.
WSYX ABC6
1-year-old boy out of Kentucky AMBER alert located in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 1-year-old child reportedly taken by the father from Kentucky was located near a Columbus McDonald's Sunday morning. Police issued an AMBER alert for 1-year-old Johnny Kirk after he was abducted by his 25-year-old father, also named Johnny Kirk, from Lovely, Kentucky. Ohio State Highway...
'It's devasting': Neighbor reacts after 2-year-old drowns in northwest Columbus pond
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Neighbors are sharing their condolences with the family who lost a 2-year-old son in an accidental drowning Sunday afternoon near Island Club Apartments in northwest Columbus. Just after 3 p.m., Columbus police say officers responded to a call of a drowning of a young toddler. Neighbors...
2-year-old dead after drowning incident in northwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 2-year-old boy has died after he was pulled out of a pond outside of an apartment complex in northwest Columbus. According to the Columbus Division of Police, a call came in around 3:02 p.m. for a possible drowning on Bermuda Bay Drive, near Island Club Apartments. Neighbors from the surrounding area reportedly pulled the boy out of the pond.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
White Castle: Chillicothe Police investigation reveals needle inside bag was hoax
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A popular food chain has said that a police investigation has uncovered an untruth about their burger joint. On Monday, the Guardian reported that police were dispatched to White Castle in Chillicothe after a customer reported finding a hypodermic needle in her food bag. Police immediately launched an investigation and started watching security videos from inside the restaurant.
Man found dead, two arrested in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A wellness check has resulted in two men being charged with a man’s death in south Columbus Saturday. Columbus police officers responded to a call from a person who was conducting a wellness check on the 900 block of Ruma Road at approximately 1:57 p.m. At the scene, officers found a […]
