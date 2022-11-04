ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

One person hospitalized following mobile home fire

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - One person was hospitalized following a fire at a mobile home park early this morning. New Ulm Fire Department says first responders were dispatched to Oakwood Estates just before 1 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, one trailer was completely engulfed in flames and spreading to...
NEW ULM, MN
Multiple southern MN counties designated primary natural disaster areas

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Nicollet County is just one of nine local Minnesota counties recently designated as primary natural disaster areas. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, these counties suffered from drought intensity during the growing season. The designation by the United States Department of Agriculture allows the Farm...
NICOLLET COUNTY, MN
Madelia says goodbye to historic fire station

MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) -For over one hundred years, the Madelia Fire Department, Police Department and City Hall have called the same Main Street building home. A new building has been in the works for quite some time, and the city hopes to be operating within the new space in less than a month.
MADELIA, MN
Fire destroys two mobile homes

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Fire crews responded to a house explosion in New Ulm this morning. It happened at the 2500 block of south bridge street in Oakwood Estates just before 1 a.m. They arrived to find one mobile home completely been engulfed by flames, which spread to a...
NEW ULM, MN
ECHO Food Shelf distributing Thanksgiving meal kits

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Thanksgiving’s about two weeks away, and the ECHO Food Shelf is giving out holiday meal kits. Thanksgiving baskets are available to Blue Earth County and North Mankato residents. They’re free of charge, but a photo I.D. and proof of address is needed for new clients....
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
Mayo study shows higher diabetes-related deaths in rural areas

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new study by Mayo Clinic shows higher diabetes-related deaths in rural areas. Mayo says several factors, including residency, can affect the prevalence of the chronic condition and access to care in the U.S. A new study conducted by Mayo analyzed data collected by the CDC...
MANKATO, MN
Mankato, North Mankato to mark one year of Compassionate Charter

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Bells will ring today in the cities of Mankato and North Mankato to mark the first anniversary of the Kato Towns Compassionate Charter. North Mankato residents are asked to meet at the Godzilla statue and Mankato residents can meet at Veterans Memorial Park at 11:30 this morning. Bells will be provided to participants who request them.
NORTH MANKATO, MN
Polito’s Pizza is temporarily closed

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Polito’s Pizza in Mankato has currently closed. The Wisconsin-based pizza chain posted a sign on the door which originally read: “We are closed due to all employees deciding to quit.”. Since then, the sign has been changed to say “Due to staffing shortages, Politos...
MANKATO, MN
Bounce Town reopens after months of closure

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -In May of this year, Bounce Town in Mankato announced that it would be closing its doors. Six months later those doors reopened, still in its original location next to the River Hills Mall. “When we were closed I still ran into people in the community who...
MANKATO, MN
Mayor of Good Thunder charged with embezzlement and theft

GOOD THUNDER, Minn. (KEYC) -On October 19, the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office conducted multiple search warrants, looking for documents. The state auditor’s office received a tip of on alleged financial conflicts of interest by the mayor of Good Thunder. “There were some concerns that had come to...
GOOD THUNDER, MN
New Ulm investigator appears in court for hearing

NEW ULM, MN
Chankaska Creek Winery hosts annual ‘Toast to Women’

MANKATO, MN
Richard Reisdorf eyes CD1 seat

MANKATO, MN
The Makerspace: Smart art for kids

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Not equipped to help the kids with arts and crafts? Help is here! Kelsey and Lisa take a look at kids classes at the Mankato Makerspace!. The classes are designed for kids ages 6-12 year old. To sign up, visit their kids classes page online.
MANKATO, MN
MNSU students give the community their ‘dream closet’

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On Sunday afternoon, a group of Minnesota State University, Mankato, students came together and opened their ‘dream closet’ for the community. The student organization, called Dream Closet, collects donated clothes from around the greater Mankato area. And twice every year, Dream Closet hosts free...
MANKATO, MN
LIVE: Election Day voting underway

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Millions of Americans heading to the polls this Election Day. They opened at seven o’clock this morning-- and in Mankato, the voter rush has already arrived. KEYC News Now’s Meghan Grey joined the show live from the Blue Earth County Historic Courthouse and spoke with Blue Earth County Elections Administrator Michael Stahlberger.
MANKATO, MN
Accessorize: how the perfect jewelry, clothing match makes a difference

MANKATO, MN

