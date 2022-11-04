ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden, NC

Man charged with having pipe bomb, multiple improvised explosives sent ‘concerning’ letters to police, sheriff: Eden Police Department

By Emily Mikkelsen
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HDTcW_0iyzjjY000

EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — New details are being released in the arrest of a man charged with possessing weapons of mass destruction .

According to the Eden Police Department, they responded to the home of Wayne Neil Maddison on September 8 about a noise complaint. He “refused” to keep the noise down and received a city ordinance violation. He was scheduled to appear on Nov. 3.

Eden man accused of having weapon of mass destruction held under $5 million bond

On Oct. 19, Eden Police Department got information from a “concerned citizen” that Maddison had been in a nearby hardware store asking about different chemical makeups of fertilizers, specifically the nitrogen content.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LOn6L_0iyzjjY000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GAt50_0iyzjjY000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zHhQy_0iyzjjY000

Investigators were also told that Maddison had a list of some kind and had make “multiple comments” about not going to court. Maddison delivered concerning letters to the Eden Police Chief and Rockingham County’s sheriff.

Investigators then conducted an investigation into Maddison’s “intentions, mindset and abilities” and it was discovered that Maddison had purchased components used in building bombs.

After interviewing people in the community, they learned that he had apparently made comments that led them to believe there was an “imminent safety concern” to himself, law enforcement and the public.

On Wednesday, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Wayne Neil Maddison for a count of manufacturing/possessing a weapon of mass destruction (specifically an explosive.) He was taken into custody around 4 p.m. on Wednesday and they found, on his person, a flare gun with shotgun shells and multiple knives.

The SBI executed a search warrant on Thursday and located multiple explosive devices. The scene is secure, according to the Eden Police Department.

The Boulevard will be closed between Manley St. and Primitive St. until the conclusion of this investigation.

“I am proud and thankful for the officers and detectives we have at the Eden Police Department, as well as, the working relationships with our state and federal partners and Rockingham County District Attorney Jason Ramey. I wholeheartedly believe Great investigative work and Team Work with our law enforcement partners and community members assisted in averting a crisis in our community. ” Chief Clint Simpson stated

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Graham police investigating after shots fired into vehicles

GRAHAM N.C. (WGHP) — Graham officers are investigating after several vehicles were shot on Monday evening. At 7:06, p.m. Graham Officers responded to the 600 block of Ray Street when they were told about multiple shots being fired, according to a Graham Police Department news release. Arriving officers learned several vehicles were shot. No injuries […]
GRAHAM, NC
alamancenews.com

Burlington man charged with stealing candidate’s campaign sign

A man from rural Burlington has been charged with illegally removing a campaign sign for sheriff Terry Johnson from a local roadside last week. While candidates during each election cycle often complain of mischief with their campaign signs (thefts, defacing, etc.) which have not generally resulted in any charges, this suspect was allegedly directly observed by a Graham policeman with the theft, resulting an actual stop and subsequent criminal charges.
BURLINGTON, NC
wfmynews2.com

Woman dead, man injured after shooting in Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Forsyth County Sheriff's said a 53-year-old woman was found dead and a man was injured after a shooting on Weatherton Drive. The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday morning. The man was taken to the hospital and is undergoing surgery. Officers are actively searching for the...
KERNERSVILLE, NC
WBTM

Henry County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Missing Woman

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance locating an individual that has been missing since Saturday, November 5. Nydia Dee Wilson, 38, was reported missing by her husband. She was last seen leaving her residence, located at 391 Holland Circle Axton, Virginia. Wilson is described...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Henry Co. missing woman found; Deputies

UPDATE: The Henry County Sheriff’s Office reports Nydia Wilson has been found. Deputies say she travelled to another county and did not notify her family, her family has since been notified. — HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to be on the lookout for a missing woman. […]
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

39K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy