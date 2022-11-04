Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers prove the end of the great QB is always sad

Tom Brady’s quarterback contemporaries can blame him for something other than keeping their trophy cases mostly empty.

“Brady changed the expectations for how long quarterbacks should be great,” one NFL defensive coach told Post Sports+. “Before he did it into his 40s, no one would’ve expected all these other guys to still be great in their late 30s. Now we act surprised when they struggle, and it leads to these awkward endings.”

If Matt Ryan, 37, didn’t already look sufficiently out of place this season in the Colts’ blue-and-white uniform instead of the Falcons’ red and black colors, the sight of him sitting on the bench last week as Sam Ehlinger made his first career start sealed the deal.

It was the type of moment that “only a Giant” Eli Manning desperately wanted to avoid, even though he finished his career at 38 years old on the bench in 2019 while the team he led to two Super Bowls started rookie Daniel Jones. Manning was first benched for one game in 2017 – the culmination of months of chatter behind the scenes that it “wasn’t going to be a happy ending,” said a source who was then with the team – but made another 22 starts before his second benching.

Ben Roethlisberger likely would’ve been humbled in 2022 if he had returned to the Steelers, who tried to spare him the indignity (that instead went to Mitch Trubisky ) of watching rookie Kenny Pickett take over. But they still wound up feeling Roethlisberger’s wrath for making him feel unwanted at the age of 39.

Drew Brees needed months after his 42nd birthday to come to terms with what was clear throughout his final injury-plagued season with the Saints. Philip Rivers gave up his one-team legacy with the Chargers to go out on his terms with one season for the Colts at 39.

Eli Manning staggered to the finish in 2019 under Giants coach Pat Shurmur. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Peyton Manning was booed off the field and benched for Brock Osweiler after a four-interception game during the middle of his final season with the Broncos, only to return as a game manager for a defense-fueled Super Bowl 50 title . That was a fairy-tale ending only if there were a fairy tale about a princess who becomes a bridesmaid after the prince falls in love with her seamstress.

And now there is a question hanging over the second half of this season: Is this the beginning of a sad end for the 45-year-old Brady and the 38-year-old Aaron Rodgers?

Two years removed from his seventh Super Bowl ring and last laugh on the Patriots, Brady has lost three straight games for the first time since 2002. Coming off back-to-back MVP awards, Rodgers has lost four straight games for the first time since 2016. With so many young stud quarterbacks ready to compete for a championship, the NFL is ready to usher in a new era.

Not so fast, however.

Neither Brady nor Rodgers appears to have lost his fastball, as was the dead giveaway to Father Time with Brees and both Mannings. The misconception about arm strength is that it is associated with the deep ball. The telltale sign is an ability to drive midrange throws into tight windows. Roethlisberger’s accuracy wavered as he fell from 7.8 yards per attempt over his first 16 seasons to 6.2 over his last two following elbow surgery.

“As the weather turns and you’re in close games where everything is contested,” an NFL offensive coach said, “you can kind of see if an arm is shot.”

Matt Ryan (middle right), fifth all-time in completions and seventh all-time in passing yards, was benched by the Colts after seven games in favor of Sam Ehlinger (4). Getty Images

Neither Rodgers (six) nor Brady (three) is a turnover machine like Ryan, who led the NFL in interceptions (nine) and fumbles (11) at the time of his benching.

So what is wrong? A failure of their supporting casts that might only be correctable if they switched teams.

Rodgers looks bored throwing checkdown passes, refusing to admit that his crop of inexperienced receivers doesn’t offer the same downfield threat that he is used to with past No. 1 targets Davante Adams and Jordy Nelson. Think he might prefer to play with the Buccaneers’ perimeter duo of Chris Godwin and Mike Evans?

The back-to-basics I-formation approach that Brady has relied on during the few rough patches in his career doesn’t work as well without the pass-catching running backs and tight ends he has relied upon for easy completions. The Packers’ Aaron Jones and Robert Tonyan would fit well as Brady’s go-tos.

And, of course, neither future Hall of Famer looks comfortable behind his offensive line. The Packers have tried four different starting combinations. Injuries wrecked the Buccaneers’ interior line – pressure in Brady’s face is his Kryptonite – and caused Brady to develop a quick trigger, holding the ball for three seconds or more on only 12.8 percent of his throws now, compared to 18.1 percent in 2022, according to The Athletic.

Aaron Rodgers could use receivers such as the Buccaneers’ Mike Evans (13), and Tom Brady could use the Packers’ options at running back and tight end. AP

Handling losing isn’t easy. Rodgers is calling out his receivers publicly, which has led to a backlash of criticism for his leadership style . Brady’s decision to continue playing is being used as a possible reason for his recent divorce .

“You only play this long if you are having fun,” one league source said, “and neither of them looks like they are having any fun.”

Brady retired for 30 days this past offseason. Rodgers flirted with the idea in the past when he felt underappreciated. If the Buccaneers and Packers both continue to flounder, but their quarterbacks want to return in 2023, what should the teams do about it?

Live with it, one NFL executive says. Ask Dolphins fans about life after Dan Marino. Or Cowboys fans about life after Troy Aikman. It can get much worse than hoping an icon recaptures some age-defying magic.

“I don’t know if there is a right way to say goodbye,” the executive said. “They’ve all earned the right to go out in their own fashion, so I think you have to hang with them.”

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has made 13 trades including at least one player since the calendar turned to 2021.

The 10-for-10 draft pick sum looks like this: one Day 1 (first-round), two Day 2 (second- or third-round) and seven Day 3 (fourth-, fifth-, sixth- or seventh-round) picks traded for a return categorized that same way. The player sum looks like this: Jalen Reagor, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Joe Flacco, Zach Ertz, Jameson Houston and Carson Wentz for Robert Quinn, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, A.J. Brown, Kary Vincent, Tay Gowan, Gardner Minshew and Josiah Scott.

Eagles GM Howie Roseman stays active on the trade market to make his roster younger and better, most recently with defensive end Robert Quinn (98). Getty Images

In other words, the Eagles ( who are now 8-0 ) got younger and better. And they still have two first-round picks in 2023 and two second-round picks in 2024 from a pick swap with the Saints. Roseman’s master class continued by trading a fourth-rounder for Quinn (102 career sacks).

Sorry, Lions fans .

“We’re close,” head coach Dan Campbell says week after week, despite a 1-6 record.

Well, if that were true, the Lions would have found room to keep tight end T.J. Hockenson rather than trading him to the Vikings . Teams that are close generally don’t trade 25-year-old playmakers drafted No. 8 overall to division rivals for draft picks. This was a head-scratcher.

The Lions’ past two general managers have drafted three tight ends with top-20 picks since 2009. Brandon Pettigrew, Eric Ebron and Hockenson totaled 43 touchdowns in 15 seasons with no Pro Bowl berths while in Detroit.

With all eyes in New York turning to their winning NFL teams after a collective MLB postseason flop, Giants general manager Joe Schoen and Jets general manager Joe Douglas did nothing. Actually, despite both teams currently being in playoff position after tying for the worst five-year record in the NFL from 2017-21 (22-59), they both sold instead of buying: The Giants traded receiver Kadarius Toney to the Chiefs and the Jets traded edge rusher Jacob Martin to the Broncos.

Giants GM Joe Schoen took a calculated approach at the trade deadline in selling instead of buying for his 6-2 team. Bill Kostroun

What should that tell you? Both executives believe their team’s fast starts are aided by some smoke and mirrors and the real better days are ahead. The Giants (6-2) rank No. 17 in total defense and No. 26 in total offense, and the Jets (5-3) have beaten up on four backup quarterbacks.

Meanwhile, three teams going nowhere this season were active : The Bears traded for receiver Chase Claypool , the Steelers traded for cornerback William Jackson and the Jaguars traded for the suspended receiver Calvin Ridley .

The biggest difference-maker traded should be the 49ers’ Christian McCaffrey, who was acquired from the Panthers for a bevy of picks, and that is a reminder that not all running backs are created equal. McCaffrey is a playmaker, as he showed with a touchdown pass, run and catch in his first game. Three other struggling would-be NFC contenders – the Rams, Packers and Buccaneers – sat tight while the 49ers rejoined the Super Bowl conversation.

Christian McCaffrey catches a touchdown during a triple-threat outing that showed why the 49ers traded for him before the deadline. Getty Images

The Packers were especially foolish to get outbid for Claypool. The Steelers reportedly chose the Bears’ second-round pick over the Packers’ second-round pick, believing it would be a higher selection. That’s where the opportunity to sweeten the pot with a future sixth- or seventh-rounder would have paid off.

No. 1 Tennessee (8-0) at No. 3 Georgia (8-0), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS

After five defensive starters were first-round picks in 2022, Georgia could have as many as six first-round picks on either side of the ball in 2023, including two in the secondary with cornerback Kelee Ringo and safety Christopher Smith. They will be tested by Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, receivers Cedric Tillman and Jalin Hyatt and a Volunteers offense that leads the nation in points (49.4) and yards (553) per game.

“Tillman had 10 catches for 200 yards and a touchdown in this game last year … and he’s going to go across the middle and make tough catches,” ESPN analyst Harry Douglas of “Countdown to College Gameday” told Post Sports+. “He hasn’t been that guy this year because of injury, but the emergence of Hyatt pushed this team into a different dimension because he is the speedster that can stretch the field vertically. We’re going to see if Ringo can run and hold up for an entire game. I love this receiver-DB matchup.”

Jalin Hyatt has 14 receiving TDs this season



Still, Douglas thinks “up front is where the game is going to be won.” Georgia will be without edge rusher Nolan Smith due to injury – “a huge blow,” the 10-year NFL veteran-turned-radio host said – but fellow projected top-16 pick defensive lineman Jalen Carter could be a game-wrecker for Hooker.

“If they aren’t able to get pressure on Hooker, it’s going to be a long, long day,” Douglas said. “Tennessee’s system is all based on tempo. When you look at the NFL teams who like to run a high-tempo offense, Hooker is going to fit in well. Can he be more efficient in tight-window throws? Yes. But I love his growth and command over the offense this year.

Heisman Trophy candidate Hendon Hooker leads a Tennessee offense that leads the country in points and yards per game. Getty Images

“The way Georgia rotates their defensive line depth, you aren’t going to have guys with eye-popping stats, but Carter can be dominant with his size and strength and ability to take over a game – and he might have to take over this game. Getting to Hooker isn’t going to be easy, though. Tennessee’s offensive line is playing well , and right tackle Darnell Wright is on people’s radar as an NFL prospect.”

1. Watching Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker succeed always sends me back to Dec. 7, 2012.

If you were amazed by what Walker did in the final seconds last Sunday – throwing a game-tying 62-yard Hail Mary with 12 seconds remaining in an eventual overtime loss to the Falcons – then you weren’t in the crowd or the press box on a cold Friday night at Kean University in Union, N.J., where I saw the best of about 100 high school football games I covered early in my career.

Walker threw for 356 yards and four touchdowns, and ran for another 68 yards, as the lesser heralded of the two recruits playing quarterback in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletics Association’s North 2, Group IV final (for the state’s largest schools at the time). After a goal-line stand by the defense in the final two minutes of the game, Walker punctuated Elizabeth’s first undefeated season since 1989 by leading a three-play, 98-yard touchdown drive that took just 39 seconds to steal a 37-33 victory from Piscataway.

. @pjwalker_5 aired it out.



With more eyes on him Sunday, Walker’s in-the-bucket throw to D.J. Moore traveled 67.6 yards in the air, which is the longest completion by air yards in the NFL since at least 2016, according to Zebra Technologies. Yes, the journeyman Walker – ahead of a healthy Baker Mayfield on the depth chart – is more than just former Panthers head coach Matt Rhule’s bring-along from their days as quarterback and coach at Temple.

2. The Commanders hiring Bank of America to explore “potential transactions” could be interpreted one of two ways.

Either owner Daniel Snyder is relenting on his vow that he “won’t” sell the team, possibly because he senses that other NFL owners have enough support for marshaling the 24 votes (of 31) needed to force his sale or because of what could be uncovered when the latest Congressional investigation into the organization is complete. On top of allegations of sexual misconduct over the course of the past two decades that already resulted in a $10 million fine for Snyder, the U.S. attorney’s office in the Eastern District of Virginia has opened a criminal investigation into allegations of financial improprieties, ESPN reported .

Washington Commanders owners Dan and Tanya Snyder hired bankers to explore a possible transaction. AP

Or Snyder is looking for a cash influx to build a new stadium. Forbes, which broke the story, valued the Commanders at $5.6 billion in August, even with dwindling fan support and a rundown stadium.

But is there going to be a line of billionaires who want to buy a minority stake in the franchise at the additional (and maybe more prohibitive) cost of being associated with Snyder?

3. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick passed Bears legend George Halas and moved into second place all-time last week with 325 combined regular-season and postseason victories. Only former Colts and Dolphins head coach Don Shula (347) has more.

But Belichick was 0-2 against the late Shula. The Belichick-led Browns lost to Shula’s Dolphins in Week 2 of the 1992 season (to drop Belichick’s career record to 6-12) and in Week 6 of 1993 (to drop Belichick to 16-21). The starting quarterbacks in that second game were Marino and Bernie Kosar.

Belichick, 70, could pass Shula in the second half of the 2024 season.