Read full article on original website
Related
KEYC
Multiple southern MN counties designated primary natural disaster areas
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Nicollet County is just one of nine local Minnesota counties recently designated as primary natural disaster areas. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, these counties suffered from drought intensity during the growing season. The designation by the United States Department of Agriculture allows the Farm...
KEYC
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 11-8-2022 - clipped version
KEYC News Now’s Meghan Grey joined the show live from the Blue Earth County Historic Courthouse and spoke with Elections Administrator Michael Stahlberger. The two gubernatorial candidates on the ballot, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and challenger, Dr. Scott Jensen, voted this morning. One person hospitalized following mobile home fire.
KEYC
Election outlook for Congressional District One
KEYC News Now’s Meghan Grey joined the show live from the Blue Earth County Historic Courthouse and spoke with Elections Administrator Michael Stahlberger. The two gubernatorial candidates on the ballot, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and challenger, Dr. Scott Jensen, voted this morning. One person hospitalized following mobile home fire.
KEYC
Election Officials: Check your polling place after redistricting
KEYC News Now’s Meghan Grey joined the show live from the Blue Earth County Historic Courthouse and spoke with Elections Administrator Michael Stahlberger. The two gubernatorial candidates on the ballot, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and challenger, Dr. Scott Jensen, voted this morning. One person hospitalized following mobile home fire.
KEYC
Gubernatorial candidates vote in mid-term election
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The two gubernatorial candidates on the ballot voted this morning. Governor. Tim Walz voted in St. Paul alongside first lady Gwen Walz and their daughter Hope. Walz, who is seeking his second term as governor, is locked in a tight battle with challenger Dr. Scott...
Comments / 1