You can live like Trevor Noah in this NYC home — for less

By Jennifer Gould
New York Post
 4 days ago

Not only is Trevor Noah saying goodbye to “The Daily Show” in December, he’s also looking to part ways with his Hell’s Kitchen penthouse, which is on the market for $12.95 million.

The Wall Street Journal first reported news of the listing.

His dazzling penthouse is located inside Stella Tower, an Art Deco gem sculpted by the celebrated architect Ralph Walker in 1927.

And if you want to live like Noah for less of a price, there are a few other units for sale in the building, at 425 W. 50th St., like this swanky $4.75 million condo.

This two-bedroom spread comes with 425 square feet of outdoor space. Inside, there are 1,806 square feet.

A view of the condo’s open layout.
Brown Harris Stevens
The chic kitchen.
Brown Harris Stevens
The living area.
Brown Harris Stevens
One of the home’s bedrooms.
Brown Harris Stevens
The living area.
Brown Harris Stevens
The home doesn’t shy from outdoor space with prime city views.
Brown Harris Stevens

The home opens to 13-foot-high ceilings with oversize windows framing skyline views, the listing notes. There’s also an open living room, dining room and kitchen. A separate wing houses the main bedroom area, with an ensuite bath and radiant floor heating — plus a cast-iron soaking tub. The second bedroom also has an ensuite bath with mosaic floors. The unit also delivers a powder room.

You’ll even have access to building amenities, which include a doorman, a gym and an outdoor garden lounge.

The listing brokers are Joanne Greene and Nada Rizk, of Brown Harris Stevens.

