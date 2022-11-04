Read full article on original website
Kalamazoo Woman Goes Viral With “Aggressive Love”
A young single mother in Southwest Michigan finds a large audience on TikTok and Facebook. Originally from Marcellus, now a Kalamazoo resident, Crystal Crim live streams video games for a living. Crim currently has 19.9 thousand followers and 378 thousand total video likes as LadyFolk7 on the wildly popular social media app TikTok. Outside of TikTok, she recently had a Facebook Reel hit a whopping 10 million views. We asked Crystal how she would describe her social media content and she responded with the following,
'Sounds about right': Father shares previous experience at Jenison daycare days after incident comes to light
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Just days after a 13 ON YOUR SIDE story aired about concerns surrounding a Jenison daycare, the community reached out to us to share their own experiences. One Jenison father said he wasn't surprised to hear what had happened at Horizon Little Explorers daycare, while...
8 Crazy & Hilarious Street Names In Michigan That Will Have You Laughing!
With town names like Bad Axe, Hell, Ontonagon, and more, it should not surprise you that there are even crazier street names. If you need a little serotonin to get you through your workday, I definitely have that for you. No Name Road (Ludington, Michigan) This road name is quite...
Michigan shelter caring for puppies found on Michigan road during storm
HOLLAND, Mich. — A good Samaritan’s sharp eye probably saved the lives of several abandoned puppies Saturday night. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that a box full of puppies was spotted along a busy Michigan road during a storm. The eight rain-soaked puppies were later picked up by a deputy who took them to the Harbor Humane in Holland.
There Are Actually 5 TGI Fridays Still Standing in Michigan
Maybe I'm just an idiot (which is entirely possible) but, I truly thought that the majority of the TGI Friday locations had closed down. But, clearly, I am wrong. During a recent conversation with my friend, Parker, I learned that the TGI Fridays that once stood in Kalamazoo was the second largest in the country. Or, at least in Michigan. That's according to him.
Fox17
Two people in critical condition after crash in Allendale Township
ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, Allendale Fire Department, and LIFE EMS responded to a two-vehicle personal injury accident in Allendale Township on Tuesday. The accident occurred at the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive and 92nd Avenue. One of the vehicles was driven by a 17-year-old...
Time Is Running Out To Update Your Regular Michigan Driver’s License
After extending the deadline due to the Covid 19 pandemic, the DHS is reminding Michigan license holders that their regular licenses must be updated for access to federal facilities. What is the deadline to update my Michigan license to the enhanced license?. The deadline for Michigan drivers or State ID...
Fox17
‘Michigan has to be the next one’: Driver’s License for All campaign continues in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. — Gema Lowe has protested and rallied at the Capitol building in Lansing a number of times throughout the years. She’s even in marched in Washington D.C. with Movimiento Cosecha’s Licenses For All campaign. However, sleeping in tents overnight was a different experience. “Sleeping at...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s a look at Michigan’s most dangerous intersections based on 2021 police car accident reports
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Michigan Auto Law has compiled a list of the most dangerous intersections based on police car accident reports for 2021. Coming in at No. 1 is the intersection on 11 Mile Road at Van Dyke Avenue in Warren, which had 173 total crashes. Intersections in...
WZZM 13
Michigan mother warns of homeless labor scam after son in Grand Rapids potentially falls victim
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County deputies are looking into a potential homeless labor scam. In this scam, criminals target homeless individuals by luring them with work and then coercing them to cash a fake check. Two men out of Grand Rapids may have fallen victim to the scam.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan doctors urge parents to be vigilant as RSV is on the rise
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – 60,000 children are hospitalized with RSV every year and according to officials, there were more cases per week in October than any other week in 2020. “The past few weeks have really been a challenge for all of us in pediatrics,” said Dr. Whitney Minnock, the Pediatric E.R. Director at Corewell Health Royal Oak. “We’re kind of wondering why is it so bad so early? And I don’t think anybody can really answer that question.”
Fox17
Whitmer makes final push in Grand Rapids, as Dixon rallies outside Detroit
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — During the last weekend before Election Day, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and GOP challenger Tudor Dixon made stops across the state to try and win over undecided voters. Whitmer stumped with Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist at Grand Valley State University’s Pew Campus on Sunday. The...
Black Rock Bar & Grill in Michigan Serving Free Veterans Day Dinners
Black Rock Bar & Grill wants to treat veterans across Michigan like rock stars this Veterans Day with a special offer just for them. Michigan and Toledo Black Rock Bar & Grills will offer all veterans a free dinner this Friday, November 11. Veterans can enjoy a signature steak dinner along with two sides. Black Rock will offer special dinners from 11 am to 3 pm on Friday as a way of saying "thank you".
Driver injured, 2 passengers dead after fiery crash in Upper Peninsula
HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI – Two people died and one was injured after a fiery crash in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at Chassell Painesdale Road and US-41 in Chassell Township at 2:20 a.m. on Nov. 4. The crash occurred...
Michigan Police Find Woman's Body In 19-Year-Old's Truck Following Crash
The discovery was made after the man crashed into a semi truck.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Consumers Energy: Over 120K without power throughout Michigan
JACKSON, Mich. – Consumers Energy is reporting 122,000 customers across the state are without power due to high winds. The company reported that as of 9 p.m. on Saturday, about 122,000 Consumers Energy customers have been affected by the high winds. Track southeast Michigan outages: DTE Energy power outages...
Child left outside of Jenison daycare alone, 'guardian angel' brings him inside
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — An Ottawa County mother is sharing her story in hopes of helping other parents after her toddler was left behind by teachers while he was at daycare. She said the situation could have been much worse if it weren't for another mother who stepped in.
Fox17
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Mecosta County
(WXYZ) — Not all was lost for Michigan in the big Powerball excitement. A $1 million winning Powerball ticket was reportedly sold in Mecosta County. According to the Michigan Lottery, the Michigan player matched five white balls drawn to win the $1 million prize. The ticket was reportedly bought at the Country Corner Supermarket on Buchanan Road in Stanwood, south of Big Rapids.
WOOD
Here Comes Winter (and Snow)
The map here (European model) is probably overdone…but there’s going to be a snowstorm in the Upper Midwest. It looks like the significant snow will fall in the Dakotas and northern/northwest Minnesota. The higher mountains in the West will also get some significant snow. This will be Wed. into Thu. and it will certainly cause some travel problems in this area.
Is It Illegal To Sleep In Your Car In Minnesota?
Have you ever had to sleep in your car? Unfortunately, most of us may have had a situation where it was necessary. Maybe you're on a road trip and need to close your eyes and either don't have the money or don't want to spend it on a hotel. Perhaps you just need a quick nap at a rest area? Different states have different laws. Here's what is legal and illegal in Minnesota.
