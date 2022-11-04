Read full article on original website
Driver injured, 2 passengers dead after fiery crash in Upper Peninsula
HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI – Two people died and one was injured after a fiery crash in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at Chassell Painesdale Road and US-41 in Chassell Township at 2:20 a.m. on Nov. 4. The crash occurred...
wnmufm.org
1 dead, 2 injured in Florence County accident
FLORENCE, WI— A Wisconsin teen was killed in a two-vehicle accident in the town of Florence Saturday. It happened around 2 p.m. on US-2 near Westrin Road. An eastbound vehicle driven by an 18-year-old Spencer man crossed the centerline and hit a westbound vehicle head-on. The teen was pronounced...
UPMATTERS
Two women killed in Chassell Township crash
CHASSELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Two people have died and another is being treated for injuries following a crash in Chassell Township on Friday. According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the intersection of Chassell Painesdale Rd., and US-41 around 2:20 a.m. Friday. Deputies believe...
WLUC
Iron Mountain City Council approves amendment to special use permits for drive-through restaurants
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Mountain City Council is approving an amendment to a special use permit. This amendment will change Chapter 75, Article VIII, Section 562 of the city ordinances. The change will impact anyone looking for a drive-thru special use permit. The council said it has...
wnmufm.org
Negaunee teen dies from injuries received in logging truck accident
NEGAUNEE, MI— A Negaunee High School student has died as the result of injuries sustained in a crash with a logging truck Friday morning. An 18-year-old girl and her 16-year-old passenger were northbound on Teal Lake Avenue around 5:30 a.m. when the driver failed to yield to a flashing red light at the intersection of US-41. The vehicle was struck by an eastbound logging truck driven by a 27-year-old man.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Copper Country Man Arrested On Meth, Cocaine Distribution Charges
On November 5th, 2022, following a year long investigation, detectives from UPSET (Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team) arrested a 55 year old, male from Pelkie, MI., for Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine and Cocaine. UPSET detectives had developed information that the suspect had been bringing in large quantities of...
UPMATTERS
Man convicted of murder in 2019 Munising death
MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) – Jason David Sadowski, the man arrested in connection to the death of Timothy Mozader in Munising on May 30, 2019 was convicted of Murder in the First Degree on Monday at the Alger County Courthouse. Sadowski was arrested back in 2019 charged with Homicide-Open Murder.
wearegreenbay.com
Remains found in Wisconsin investigated as possible missing woman from UP
HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office shared details on Wednesday related to the investigation of skeletal remains found earlier this week in Florence County, Wisconsin. According to the Houghton County Sheriff, their office has been in contact with Dickinson County and Florence County authorities.
radioresultsnetwork.com
More Changes Coming For Delta County Airport Flight Schedule
The flight schedule for the Delta County Airport has changed again. The airport said in Monday that SkyWest Airlines…which is Delta Airlines partner…will now have Escanaba and Iron Mountain share their flights. As of December 1st, according to delta.com, flights out of Escanaba to Minneapolis leave at 10:33...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Negaunee, Ishpeming Competing To Help U.P. Regional Blood Bank
The U.P. Regional Blood Center is partnering with the City of Negaunee and the City of Ishpeming for the inaugural Fight to Fill the Blood Bank. The cities will compete by asking people to donate blood to the U.P. Regional Blood Center. The pints of blood will then be counted and the city with the most pints donated wins. The winning city will receive the honorary blood drive trophy.
WLUC
Skywest changes schedule at Delta County Airport again
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta County Airport announced Monday that they received notification that Skywest will once again be changing their schedule. Starting December 1, 2022 Escanaba will be sharing flights with Iron Mountain (IMT) to and from both Detroit and Minneapolis. Airport Manager Andrea Nummilien said the new...
