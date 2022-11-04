ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Negaunee, MI

wnmufm.org

1 dead, 2 injured in Florence County accident

FLORENCE, WI— A Wisconsin teen was killed in a two-vehicle accident in the town of Florence Saturday. It happened around 2 p.m. on US-2 near Westrin Road. An eastbound vehicle driven by an 18-year-old Spencer man crossed the centerline and hit a westbound vehicle head-on. The teen was pronounced...
FLORENCE COUNTY, WI
UPMATTERS

Two women killed in Chassell Township crash

CHASSELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Two people have died and another is being treated for injuries following a crash in Chassell Township on Friday. According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the intersection of Chassell Painesdale Rd., and US-41 around 2:20 a.m. Friday. Deputies believe...
CHASSELL, MI
wnmufm.org

Negaunee teen dies from injuries received in logging truck accident

NEGAUNEE, MI— A Negaunee High School student has died as the result of injuries sustained in a crash with a logging truck Friday morning. An 18-year-old girl and her 16-year-old passenger were northbound on Teal Lake Avenue around 5:30 a.m. when the driver failed to yield to a flashing red light at the intersection of US-41. The vehicle was struck by an eastbound logging truck driven by a 27-year-old man.
NEGAUNEE, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Copper Country Man Arrested On Meth, Cocaine Distribution Charges

On November 5th, 2022, following a year long investigation, detectives from UPSET (Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team) arrested a 55 year old, male from Pelkie, MI., for Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine and Cocaine. UPSET detectives had developed information that the suspect had been bringing in large quantities of...
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
UPMATTERS

Man convicted of murder in 2019 Munising death

MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) – Jason David Sadowski, the man arrested in connection to the death of Timothy Mozader in Munising on May 30, 2019 was convicted of Murder in the First Degree on Monday at the Alger County Courthouse. Sadowski was arrested back in 2019 charged with Homicide-Open Murder.
MUNISING, MI
wearegreenbay.com

Remains found in Wisconsin investigated as possible missing woman from UP

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office shared details on Wednesday related to the investigation of skeletal remains found earlier this week in Florence County, Wisconsin. According to the Houghton County Sheriff, their office has been in contact with Dickinson County and Florence County authorities.
HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

More Changes Coming For Delta County Airport Flight Schedule

The flight schedule for the Delta County Airport has changed again. The airport said in Monday that SkyWest Airlines…which is Delta Airlines partner…will now have Escanaba and Iron Mountain share their flights. As of December 1st, according to delta.com, flights out of Escanaba to Minneapolis leave at 10:33...
ESCANABA, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Negaunee, Ishpeming Competing To Help U.P. Regional Blood Bank

The U.P. Regional Blood Center is partnering with the City of Negaunee and the City of Ishpeming for the inaugural Fight to Fill the Blood Bank. The cities will compete by asking people to donate blood to the U.P. Regional Blood Center. The pints of blood will then be counted and the city with the most pints donated wins. The winning city will receive the honorary blood drive trophy.
NEGAUNEE, MI
WLUC

Skywest changes schedule at Delta County Airport again

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta County Airport announced Monday that they received notification that Skywest will once again be changing their schedule. Starting December 1, 2022 Escanaba will be sharing flights with Iron Mountain (IMT) to and from both Detroit and Minneapolis. Airport Manager Andrea Nummilien said the new...
ESCANABA, MI

