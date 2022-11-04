The U.P. Regional Blood Center is partnering with the City of Negaunee and the City of Ishpeming for the inaugural Fight to Fill the Blood Bank. The cities will compete by asking people to donate blood to the U.P. Regional Blood Center. The pints of blood will then be counted and the city with the most pints donated wins. The winning city will receive the honorary blood drive trophy.

NEGAUNEE, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO