2022 Election: What are the 4 ballot questions, what do ‘yes’ and ‘no’ votes mean for Massachusetts

Massachusetts voters will be asked to weigh in on four key ballot questions when they head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Ballot question 1 would establish additional tax on income over $1M. Here’s what “yes” and “no” votes would mean:

Ballot question 2 may overhaul dental insurance. Here’s what “yes” and “no” votes would mean:

Ballot question 3 would bring several changes to the way alcohol is bought and sold in the state. Here’s what “yes” and “no” votes would mean:

Ballot question 4 would allow undocumented immigrants to obtain a driver’s license. Here’s what “yes” and “no” votes would mean:

