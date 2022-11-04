ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

2022 Election: What are the 4 ballot questions, what do ‘yes’ and ‘no’ votes mean for Massachusetts

By Boston 25 News Staff
 4 days ago
Massachusetts voters will be asked to weigh in on four key ballot questions when they head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Ballot question 1 would establish additional tax on income over $1M. Here’s what “yes” and “no” votes would mean:

Ballot question 2 may overhaul dental insurance. Here’s what “yes” and “no” votes would mean:

Ballot question 3 would bring several changes to the way alcohol is bought and sold in the state. Here’s what “yes” and “no” votes would mean:

Ballot question 4 would allow undocumented immigrants to obtain a driver’s license. Here’s what “yes” and “no” votes would mean:

MASSACHUSETTS STATE
