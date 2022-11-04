ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

First-ever Pilot Flying J Thanksgiving meal 2022 and Gas Discount

Travelers can enjoy a Thanksgiving feast while on the road this year with the first-ever Pilot Flying J Thanksgiving meal. In the spirit of the holidays, Pilot Flying J is offering a special deal* on its Thanksgiving meal, stocking its stores with this year’s hottest gifts, and extending its 10-cent gas discount** to help its guests make the most of their holiday season.
Hallmark Holiday 2022 Collection: Greeting Cards & Gift Wraps

The most wonderful time of the year is almost here, and Hallmark has launched new greeting cards and gift wrap just in time for sending season’s greetings and spreading holiday cheer. The new collection features Signature greeting cards and unique gift wrap designed to help shoppers share more merry...
Cinnabon Gift Card Deal & Take-Home Frosting Pints

Cinnabon is giving its motto, “Life Needs Frosting,” the chocolate treatment with the introduction of new take-home Chocolate Frosting Pints and the return of its Signature Cream Cheese Frosting Pints, just in time for the holiday season. Fans can also have their loved ones choose their favorite Cinnabon treats by gifting a Cinnabon gift card.
Red Lobster Gift Card Deal: “Give a Gift, Get a Gift”

Red Lobster is kicking off the holiday season with a Red Lobster Gift Card deal and easy entertaining solutions that will make the most wonderful time of the year even merrier for everyone. Whether it’s finding the perfect stocking stuffer for seafood lovers or hosting a gathering for friends and...
Miller Lite Holiday Gift Collection & Christmas Tree Keg Stands

As family and friends gather this holiday season, Miller Lite has you covered with fun gifts to put under any beer lover’s tree. Miller Lite’s new holiday collection features everything from cozy beer-inspired knitwear and festive can-holder ornaments to the world’s first Holiday Tree Keg Stand, so you can drink draft Miller Lite straight from your evergreen tree.

