Lycoming County suit against central Pa. firm over landfill storage tank to continue
WILLIAMSPORT- A five-year-old lawsuit that accuses a Dillsburg contractor of not completing according to specifications a $5.7 million leachate storage tank at the Lycoming County landfill will continue. Lycoming County Judge William P. Carlucci last Thursday denied summary judgment motions filed by the county, its landfill engineering firm of Cummings...
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
4 – 601.11(A) Equipment, Food Contact Surfaces, Nonfood Contact Surfaces and Utensils. Assorted containers on the drying shelf were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. 4 – 601.11(B-C) Equipment, Food-Contact Surfaces, Nonfood Contact Surfaces, and Utensils. Observed shelving with an accumulation...
The Recovery Church of Sunbury, a transformative place where those battling drug and alcohol addiction find support and purpose.
Sunbury, Pa. — The building itself is typical of any mid-sized, modern, central Pennsylvania church. The facilities are fine, nothing spectacular or even out-of-the-ordinary. Your first impression of this church is much like any other. That is, until you meet Pastor Billy Robel. Then you realize how special this place is, and how special he is. Before the night is over, you’ll also realize his Friday night worship services are not only life changing for his congregation, but in many cases, lifesaving. ...
Clinton, Lycoming, Northumberland, Tioga establishments receive citations from liquor enforcement officers
The PA State Police, Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement issued citations to a number of establishments in Clinton, Lycoming, Northumberland, and Tioga counties during the month of October. According to a report, citations were issued to the following: Clinton County: Sportsman Hotel, Renovo, was cited for selling alcoholic beverages on Aug. 1 with an expired...
Kudos to Gov. Wolf and lawmakers for helping thousands of Pennsylvania cancer patients | Opinion
Every cancer diagnosis is complex. While translation of scientific discovery into clinical practice is a reality that has led to declines in cancer mortality, not all populations benefit equally, and significant barriers exist. We are fortunate that Pennsylvania recently took steps to decrease a barrier that many cancer patients face...
Route 322 outside Centre County reopened after tractor-trailer crash
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Part of Route 322 just outside of Centre County was shut down for hours on Tuesday after a crash, according to dispatch. Dispatch says that at 9:06 a.m., a tractor-trailer rolled over and is blocking Seven Mountains Road westbound. The Millroy exit and rest area was closed as crews cleaned up […]
Former Country Cupboard in Union County coming down
LEWISBURG, Pa. — The former Country Cupboard Restaurant was one of the most popular places to eat in Union County for nearly five decades. On this day, people gathered in the parking lot to watch it being torn down. "It's really sad to see such an institution go," Chad...
Paper shortage prompts extension of voting hours in Luzerne County to 10pm
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A reported lack of paper ballots across Luzerne County has caused the court to approve the extension of voting hours to 10:00 p.m. Luzerne County election officials and leaders of the Democratic and Republican parties in Luzerne County were in court for a hearing Tuesday afternoon seeking approval to extend voting […]
wkok.com
Country Cupboard Demolition Underway, Future Still Unknown
LEWISBURG – One of the Valley’s iconic restaurants is officially no more after nearly 50 years of business. Demolition started Monday on the former Country Cupboard Restaurant and Gift Shops. This comes as Evangelical Community Hospital announced in April it finalized negotiations with the Baylor-Hamm Companies to purchase the property.
wkok.com
Fire Hits Snyder County Business, Apartment, No Injuries Reported
SHAMOKIN DAM – Fire hit an apartment in Snyder County Sunday evening, no one was hurt but a family is being helped by the Red Cross. CSR 911 tells us, volunteers were called to 4747 Susquehanna Trail, that is a Route 15 business and apartment north of the 11 & 15 split. It was near Blue Hill Drive in Shamokin Dam.
WFMZ-TV Online
Update 2:52 p.m.: Judge orders Luzerne County polls to stay open until 10 p.m. because of paper shortage
Judge Lesa S. Gelb has ordered all precincts in Luzerne County remain open until 10 p.m. tonight after a paper shortage affected 35 of the county's 186 polling sites. Gelb ordered the directive to be hand delivered to the precincts for compliance. 2:08 p.m.: Voting stops because of paper shortage.
WFMZ-TV Online
Decisions await voters heading to polls in Schuylkill County
On Tuesday, Schuylkill County voters who like to do it the old-fashioned way will head to the polls. Along with casting ballots for U.S. senator from Pennsylvania and representative in the redrawn 9th Congressional District, they will choose representatives in the four state legislative districts in the county, which also were redrawn.
Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Doug Mastriano and Josh Shapiro are the nominees in the November 2022 Pennsylvania Governor’s race. Shapiro, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary, currently serves as the commonwealth’s Attorney General. Mastriano, who ran in a crowded primary, is a State Senator representing Franklin County who received more than 40% of the […]
Native American Heritage celebrated in Schuylkill County
LLEWELLYN, Pa. — These are just a few authentic Native American items in Dave McSurdy's collection. The man from Minersville has dedicated his career to teaching Native American heritage in Schuylkill county and beyond. "We should be learning about ways of life that our different than ours because most...
alleghenyfront.org
How one Pennsylvania company is using waste coal to mine Bitcoin
Twenty miles northeast of Pittsburgh, in Russellton, Pennsylvania, is a waste coal pile, although “pile” isn’t really accurate. It’s actually huge mountains of black rock stacked as tall as houses that sit nearby–the site is in the middle of a residential area. There’re no trees or vegetation on the site, except for patches of grass here and there.
PennDOT continues major roadwork projects
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week: Lycoming County updates Work continues on a safety improvement project on Route 220 in Woodward and Piatt townships. On Friday, Nov. 4, construction of the Larry’s Creek bridge and the Route 287 intersection, including the installation of a new...
Son stabs mother at Pa. motel: report
A Pennsylvania woman is recovering after state police say her son stabbed her, according to a story from WBRE/WYOU. The incident occurred Saturday evening at the Plateau Motel on Route 9-40 in Kidder Township, Carbon County, according to the news outlet. Citing a press release, the site said Michelle Sacerdote,...
wkok.com
Two Road Deaths Reported in Snyder County, Friday and Saturday
SELINSGROVE – Selinsgrove state troopers say they investigated two tragic crashes involving Valley residents this weekend. The first occurred Friday about 6:30pm in Monroe Township, Snyder County along Penns Drive. Killed in a one vehicle crash was 29-year-old Lance Sensenig of Winfield. They say he was driving an SUV which went off the road, hit an embankment and overturned.
Pennsylvania school has 48 kids and teachers out sick with an unexplained sickness
UNITYVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a domestic dispute in central Pennsylvania over the weekend led to a triple homicide and a shootout with state police that ended with the death of the suspect. Officials in Lycoming County said troopers responding at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday to a report of a female shooting victim in […]
House candidate dies day before election
Columbia County, Pa. — The democratic candidate for Columbia County's 109th district died Monday after a lengthy illness. Ed Giannattasio was set to face off against Republican nominee Robert Leadbeter for the House seat in today's election. The seat was vacated this year by retiring representative David Millard, who first took office in 2004. Giannattasio, who also ran Art Ventures art gallery in Bloomsburg, had been battling Multiple Myeloma, a...
