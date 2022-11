HUDSON—Columbia County is slated to receive $2.2 million by 2038 in Opioid Settlement Funds and needs to decide how to use the money, County Director of Community Services Dan Almasi told the county Health and Human Services Committee October 18. He expects the money to come in irregular amounts each year. This year the county has received $400,000 of it and is likely to get $100,000 more, he reported.

