Stacey Abrams Concedes Governor’s Race: ‘People of Georgia Deserve More’
"I got into this race for one reason and one reason only: to fight," Abrams said
Colbert Rolls Out Midterm Election Carols About Republicans: ‘I’m Dreaming of a White Turnout’ (Video)
"The Late Show" will be live on election night
Democrat Control of House and Senate Still Hangs in Balance as Red Wave Fails to Materialize
Democrats pick up Senate seat in Pennsylvania but other key races are still too close to call
Kerry Washington Visits Swing States Urging Voters to Get to the Polls: ‘We Must Continue to Fight’
The actress warns that rights for American women are in danger in states where some races "could be lost by a single vote"
Former Trump Chief of Staff Thinks DeSantis Would Win a Republican Primary: ‘I’m Ready for a Generational Change’
Mick Mulvaney, the acting chief of staff for former President Donald Trump, told CNBC Monday that he wants to see “generational change” in the Republican Party leadership, and said his old boss is “the one Republican who can lose” the White House in 2024. Mulvaney, who...
