NBC Connecticut

MLB Rumors: Yankees ‘Confident' in Aaron Judge Signing

Report: Yankees 'confident' in signing Judge as Giants pursue star originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Giants have made it known that they have their eye on Aaron Judge this offseason, but the New York Yankees are making it just as clear that they aren’t moving on from the slugger just yet.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thecomeback.com

Arrested Astros fan gets brutally honest about attacking senator

The Houston Astros rallied from a 2-1 World Series deficit to defeat the Philadelphia Phillies last week. It was the second Astros’ championship in six years and their first championship since the controversial 2017 title. That would normally be something to celebrate for Astros fans. However, one fan couldn’t...
HOUSTON, TX

