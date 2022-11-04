Read full article on original website
Indy Bridge Plans on Bay City Commission Agenda
The City of Bay City is planning to update its lease agreements with United Bridge Partners, the contractors responsible for taking over maintenance and repair of the Liberty and Independence Bridges. In a closed executive session to open the meeting Monday, November 7, the commission will meet with UBP and...
VA Staff Rededicates Commitment
On Thursday November 10th the staff of Aleta E. Lutz VA Medical Center will rededicate their commitment to the nation’s veterans. At 1 p.m. staff will recite the Oath of Office, a Constitutional Oath in commitment to support and defend the U.S. Constitution and fully executing their duties. The event on the front lawn of the facility was the idea of an employee who thought it a fitting way to show respect to veterans. The event will be livestreamed on the VA’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/VASaginaw.
Bay City Bridge Agreements to Undergo Further Negotiation Over Tolling
Bay City residents will need to wait a little bit longer for an update on the Independence and Liberty Bridge lease agreements. Those lease agreements were expected to be finalized during a closed session during Monday evening’s city commission meeting, but the commission voted to send the contract back to city staff with instructions to negotiate a better tolling structure.
Pioneering Saginaw Policewoman Dies at 86
(source: Saginaw Police Department) The Saginaw Police Department’s first uniformed female officer has passed away at the age of 86. Joy Zissler was born January 24, 1936. She went to Arthur Hill High School, graduating in 1954, and then attended Central Michigan University, becoming the first female station manager for the campus radio station, WCRG. She joined the department in 1960 after reading an ad the city was going to hire a policewoman.
Bay City Schools Closed Monday and Tuesday
Bay City Public Schools are closed today due to power outages across the entire district from Saturday’s wind storm. Classes will also be closed Tuesday for a district wide professional development day. Classes are scheduled to resume as normal on Wednesday, November 9.
Thousands without Power Across Mid-Michigan
Consumers Energy continues to work to restore power to thousands of customers in midMichigan Monday morning. Saturday’s windstorm with gusts of up to 65 miles an hour left tens of thousands of homes and businesses in the dark. Consumers is reporting 4,103 outages in Bay County, which have prompted a closure of the Bay City School District for the day. Saginaw County has 1,244 while Midland County has only 697 customers without power. Across Arenac, Isabella, Gladwin, Iosco and Ogemaw counties, more than 15,000 are awaiting restoration.
Midland Fire Department to Hold Training Exercise
The Midland Fire Department will be conducting training exercises on Wednesday November 9th. The city of Midland says the firefighters will be holding a structural collapse emergency training exercise with the Michigan Region 3 Response Team at Currie Stadium in Emerson Park beginning at about 9 a.m. Residents are being advised of the exercise and that there will a heavy presence of first responder agencies in the area, and not to call 911 to report the activity. Curry Stadium is scheduled for demolition later this month, city officials say.
Saginaw Historian Honored
The chief historian of the Castle Museum in Saginaw was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Historical Society of Michigan. Thomas Trombley, also vice president of the museum, began his career at the Castle Museum in 1981 as its curator of collections. A founding member of the Jazz on Jefferson music event in Saginaw every summer, Trombley has also created a program about the architectural history of Saginaw’s Hoyt Public Library, and researched plans for the restoration of the museum’s E. Irving Couse Gallery. He was also a construction specialist with Neighborhood Renewal Services of Saginaw from 1990 to 2009.
Trooper On Leave Following Officer Involved Shooting in Bay County
Michigan State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting involving a Bay City man. On Sunday at about 12:45 a.m. on Marleen Drive near Murphy Street, a state trooper and canine from the Tri-City Post were assisting the Bay County Sheriff’s Department tracking a suspect who had fled after an alleged assault. When the trooper encountered the suspect there was an exchange of gunfire, and the suspect was struck. The 21-year-old was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is currently in stable condition.
What are the reasons why some parents pull their children out of Lansing public schools?
Public schools have had a rough few years. Since the start of the pandemic, parents have pulled more than one and a half million kids out of the public education system and turned elsewhere. What's your opinion?
Major traffic crash at Cedar and Saginaw in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple vehicles have been damaged after a large crash in Lansing. The crash happened at the intersection of Cedar St and Saginaw by the Quality Dairy and Burger King. The cars appear seriously damaged, but no word on injuries has been released yet. This story will be updated as more information […]
Police chase in Saginaw ends in arrests
Police in Saginaw have arrested two juveniles after a car chase and crash near the WNEM TV 5 studios on Sunday. Police say officers were conducting a traffic stop on a suspected stolen vehicle when the occupants fled the area, leading police on a chase but ultimately crashing their vehicle on Franklin Street. The vehicle hit another vehicle heading west on Genesee Avenue, which then struck a lamp post.
Code compliance cracks down on 'Eyesore' property
Wednesday, Nov. 2 — The property highlighted as City Pulse's "Eyesore of the Week" last week was swiftly targeted by city of Lansing code compliance officials. Scott Bean, a spokesperson for the city, said that after the story appeared on Oct. 26 about 1702 Linval St. in Lansing, city code compliance officers visited the property. After inspecting the red-tagged home, the officer knocked on the door of a camper in the driveway of the home.
Children abandoned in Mt. Pleasant leads to homicide arrest
An investigation by the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police into the parents of two children abandoned at a local hospital ended with a suspect in custody related to a homicide. In what is currently a multijurisdictional investigation, Mt. Pleasant Police officers were called early Saturday, November 5th to report of a 15 to 18-month-old boy and a four to six-month-old girl apparently left unaccompanied at the hospital. Investigators say that led to the home within the boundaries of the Isabella Indian Reservation where a woman was found dead. Police say the investigation led them to a suspect who was then taken into custody in Saginaw.
Reward Offered for Information on Saginaw Woman’s Murder
Crime Stoppers is asking for help to solve the murder of a 22-year-old Saginaw woman. On May 7th 2021 at about 2 p.m. Marquanae Harris was shot and killed while sitting in a vehichle near Hosmer and 17th streets. The Major Crime Unit and Michigan State Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers. A $4,500 reward will be paid for tips leading to arrest.
Veterans to receive free haircuts Friday
A local men’s haircare center will support veterans this week. Sport Clips Haircuts of Midland plans to show support for the military providing free haircuts on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11th to all active service members and veterans. The effort is part of Midland Sport Clips Haircuts recognition of service members. Every year the business also raises funds for the VFW’s Help A Hero Scholarship program and serves as the primary sponsor of the Ageless Aviation Dreams Foundation, which provides “flights of a lifetime” to WWII and Korean War veterans.
Judge calls out the Ingham County prosecutor over sentencing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Judge Rosemarie Aquilina wants the Ingham County prosecutor out of office over what she said are plea deals that put the community at risk. During a court hearing surrounding a double murder, Judge Aquilina said she changed the sentencing from the 30 to 50 years recommended by the county Prosecutor Carol […]
Murder suspect attacked in court • Attorney charged in Hutch's Jewelry homicide • MSU tunnel brawl
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A murder suspect was attacked in a Macomb County courtroom by the victim's twin brother, an attorney and the alleged mastermind in the premeditated murder of the owner of Hutch's Jewelry was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder, and a brawl on video shows a group of Michigan State University Spartan football players surround and push a University of Michigan Wolverine player: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
3 admit to inside job that lifted $1.2M from courier van
Three men who authorities say orchestrated an inside job to steal more than $1.2 million from a cash courier van in the Lansing area earlier this year have pleaded guilty to federal charges.
Lansing man dies in Ingham County Jail
Deputies said they found 55-year-old Dudley Lamont Riley in medical distress while checking on him Tuesday morning.
