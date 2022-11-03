Read full article on original website
Iowa DCI identifies officers involved in fatal Davenport shooting
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Investigators have released the names of the officers/troopers involved in a fatal shooting that happened on October 30 following a vehicle and foot chase. Those officers/troopers involved are:. - Trooper Kenneth Voorhees-Iowa State Patrol. - Trooper Dwight Swartz-Iowa State Patrol. - Officer Brandon Askew-Davenport Police Department.
House fire in Muscatine deemed a ‘total loss’
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A house was deemed a “total loss” by Muscatine firefighters Friday morning. The Muscatine Fire Department responded around 12:28 a.m. Friday for a report of a fire in the 2800 block of Mulberry Avenue, according to a media release. Muscatine firefighters first on scene...
Police: One person injured in Davenport shooting Friday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was injured after a shooting in Davenport Friday. Davenport Police responded to the 1900 block of Clark Street, at 5:02 p.m. for a report of shots fired, according to officials. Police say officers on scene found a person with non-life-threatening injuries, who was transported...
Trial delayed; new date to be set for Fairfield teen accused of killing teacher
FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has approved a continuance for the trial of Jeremy Goodale. According to court documents, the trial which was originally set for December 5th, 2022, will now be rescheduled in Scott County. Investigators believe Goodale and the other teen charged, Willard Miller, followed their teacher...
East Moline Police: Sgt. Lind released from ICU
EAST MOLINE, Ill., (KWQC) - East Moline Sergeant William Lind was released from the Intensive Care Unit at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria on Saturday, according to police. Sgt. Lind was moved to a “Step Down Unit” for continued care after an assault by a wanted suspect on October 24 left the officer with serious head injuries.
‘Taste of the Holidays’ event set for Hy-Vee stores Saturday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -On Saturday, Nov. 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., area Hy-Vee stores will be hosting a “Taste of the Holidays” event. Dionn Copper invites viewers to come by to enjoy tastings and demos as a way to learn new food and wine pairing ideas for the upcoming Thanksgiving dinner or any pre-Holiday celebrations. Featured items will be Holiday Meal Packs, charcuterie boards and a sushi bar.
Blue Grass police chief resumes duties, department says
BLUE GRASS, Iowa (KWQC) - Blue Grass Police Chief Bobby Flaherty has resumed his duties after being on paid administrative leave since early September, the police department said in a Facebook post Friday. “Flaherty’s administrative leave has been resolved!” the police department said. “Let’s give him a big “welcome back”.”...
Chicago’s ‘Blooze Brothers’ play one night only at Timber Lake on Saturday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -For over a quarter of a century, the Blooze Brothers have been one of Chicagoland’s most in-demand show bands. This high-powered choreographed 12-piece show band covers Motown, R&B, Soul, current favorites and, of course, the music and crazy antics of the original Blues Brothers. Darren Mangler...
First Alert Day Saturday November 5th, until 8 PM for Strong Winds!
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Saturday will NOT be a day to plan for raking leaves! Blustery winds behind a potent frontal system will produce gusts to between 30 and 50 miles per hour for much of the day. A WIND ADVISORY has been issued by the National Weather Service until 4 PM for our southern counties, and until 7 PM for areas north of I-80, with the First Alert Day ending at 8 pm. When you have the chance, you should secure loose items in your yard if you can’t bring them in. Power companies anticipate at least sporadic power outages with winds at 40 mph due to the potential for power lines to be snapped by falling tree limbs. Fortunately, most of our trees have lost their leaves so they might not be as susceptible to limb loss as they would be with more leaves, but the possibility remains for downed tree limbs and power lines. The wind should begin to relax Saturday night, but it will remain breezy into Sunday.
3M agrees to sample, provide treatment for contaimination found in drinking water near Cordova facility
CORDOVA, Ill (KWQC) - The 3M Company agreed to an Environmental Protection Agency order to sample and provide treatment for contamination found in drinking water near 3M’s Cordova facility. According to a media release, “Recent sampling results provided by 3M indicate the widespread presence of a mixture of at...
2022 Moline Centre Holiday Hop set for Nov. 11-12
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -For those that are ready to officially kick off the holiday shopping season, Moline Centre’s 5th annual Holiday Hop is set to run Nov. 11-12. Lora Adams, Blackbox Theatre, and Christiana Headley, Splash, highlight that festivities will run Nov. 11 from 4-8 p.m. and Nov. 12 from 12-6 p.m. at more than 20 downtown merchants.
Scotty County Board of Supervisors Candidate Jazmin Newton
Secretary of State visits Scott County Auditor's Office ahead of General Election. Secretary of State Paul Pate on Wednesday visited the Scott County Auditor's Office ahead of the Nov. 8 General Election. Meet the Candidates: State Treasurer. Updated: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT. According to the state constitution,...
