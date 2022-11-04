Read full article on original website
Related
How can Barcelona win the Europa League?
How Barcelona can win the Europa League, including potential opponents, fixture dates and more.
How can Real Madrid win the Champions League?
How Real Madrid can win the Champions League, including potential opponents, fixture dates and more.
Rayo Vallecano 3-2 Real Madrid: Player ratings as Los Blancos suffer shock defeat
Real Madrid suffered a blow in La Liga's title race as they slipped to a 3-2 away defeat to crosstown rivals Rayo Vallecano.
Liverpool's worst transfers under FSG - ranked
Savvy recruitment has been the backbone of Liverpool's recent success, but not all of their business has been astute under FSG's ownership. Here are their 10 worst transfers since FSG took over.
Reading 0-2 Manchester City: Two Emma Mukandi own goals see City to WSL win
Match report as Manchester City move up to fourth in the WSL with a win over Reading.
Antonio Conte explains team selection for Tottenham - Liverpool clash
Antonio Conte has explained his team selection as Spurs lost 2-1 to Liverpool.
Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal: Player ratings as Gabriel sends Gunners top of the table
Match report and player ratings from Chelsea's Premier League meeting with Arsenal
Who could Man City face in the 2022/23 Champions League knockout stages?
Manchester City cruised into the last 16 of the Champions League but could face a tough test next.
Unai Emery reveals why he returned to Premier League after Arsenal struggles
Unai Emery reveals why he has returned to the Premier League with Aston Villa after previously struggling as Arsenal boss.
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Osasuna - La Liga
Predicting the Barcelona lineup to face Osasuna in La Liga.
Twitter reacts to Champions League round of 16 draw
Twitter reacts to Champions League round of 16 draw.
Who could buy Liverpool?
Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are selling Liverpool following 12 years of ownership. But who could succeed FSG as the club's owners? Here are some possibilities.
Mikel Arteta reflects on Arsenal's performance following win over Chelsea
Mikel Arteta was delighted after Arsenal's 1-0 win away to Chelsea in the Premier League.
European Super League organisers set for new UEFA meeting
The management company behind the failed European Super League, A22 Sports Management, will meet with UEFA on Tuesday.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Derby - Carabao Cup
Predicting Liverpool's lineup for Carabao Cup clash with Derby at Anfield.
Man City vs Chelsea - Carabao Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Team news, predicted lineups, and everything else you need to know ahead man City v Chelsea in the Carabao Cup.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Brighton - Carabao Cup
How Arsenal could line up against Brighton in the Carabao Cup.
Osasuna 1-2 Barcelona: Player ratings as Lewandowski sees red in Barca win
Osasuna 1-2 Barcelona: Player ratings as Lewandowski sees red in Barca win.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Nottingham Forest - Carabao Cup
How Tottenham could line up against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup.
