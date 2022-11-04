ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 three-star QB Cole LaCrue talks Wisconsin recruitment

By Dillon Graff
Madison, Wis. – On Monday, Jim Leonhard and his coaching staff extended a scholarship offer to 2023 three-star quarterback Cole LaCrue out of Broomfield, Colorado.

Per the 247Sports Composite, he’s the No. 1,714 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, the No. 99 QB in the country, and the No. 15 player in Colorado.

“My relationship with the coaching staff [UW’s] has been pretty good,” LaCrue explained. “They were a staff that wanted to push me to get better and work on things, so I went out and did the work.”

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound QB currently holds offers from Colorado, Tulane, Central Michigan, Northern Colorado, South Dakota, and now, Wisconsin.

He visited Madison back in October and has also taken unofficial visits to Colorado State, Utah State, and Washington State.

“What stands out the most is the atmosphere, the love from the town, and Madison itself,” LaCrue told BadgersWire. “I love having a great fanbase behind me that will support me and be there for me throughout my time in Madison. Also, the town [Madison] is nothing short of amazing, and it is seriously one of the prettiest places I’ve ever visited. Finally, what’s not to love about BIG 10 football and playing at Camp Randall? It is, without a doubt, the best stadium I have ever visited.”

LaCrue, a standout at Broomfield High School, threw for 1,854 yards with 21 touchdowns and only two interceptions in nine games as a senior, according to MaxPreps. He also added an additional 627 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns on the ground.

When asked to describe his game to Wisconsin fans, he had this to say:

“I’m a gamer, a gunslinger, and a playmaker. I’m going to do whatever is necessary in order for us to win a game,” he said. “I’m not your typical 7-on-7 QB who sits in the pocket and isn’t fun to watch. I’m a guy who can do that, but so much more by using my legs and my baseball background.”

In no particular order, LaCrue’s top schools are Colorado, Tulane, and Wisconsin. However, he later clarified that he’s “pretty focused” on Tulane and UW.

For Wisconsin, and more specifically, coach Leonhard, LaCrue is now the only uncommitted quarterback in the 2023 recruiting cycle who holds an offer from UW – making this an incredibly important recruitment to follow moving forward.

