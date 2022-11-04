ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

2-year-old died of antihistamine toxicity in VB Oceanfront hotel room

By Adrienne Mayfield
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 2-year-old girl found dead in a Virginia Beach hotel room in August died of antihistamine toxicity, according to the medical examiner.

10 On Your Side’s investigative team learned that Lanoix Andrade, 2, died of acute diphenhydramine toxicity. According to the National Library of Medicine , diphenhydramine is an antihistamine typically used to relieve symptoms caused by allergies and colds.

The medical examiner determined that Lanoix’s death was a homicide. Her mother, Leandra Andrade, has been charged with second-degree murder in her daughter’s death.

Mother now faces murder charge in 2-year-old’s death

Lanoix was found dead and her mother unconscious at the Cutty Sark Motel on Atlantic Avenue just after 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 1. Virginia Beach police responded to the hotel room after Leandra Andrade’s friend in Washington D.C. reported she’d received concerning text messages from the 38-year-old mother. Leandra Andrade also made an Instagram post talking about her daughter in the past tense.

Virginia Beach officers served a search warrant at the hotel on Aug. 1. and seized an empty pill container, glass bottle with powder, a laptop, two cell phones, and several flash drives. During an Oct. 27 hearing, prosecutors said that two bottles of sleeping pills were found empty in the hotel room – one had contained 32 pills, the other, 24.

Leandra Andrade was initially charged with child neglect with serious injury; however, that charge was upgraded to second-degree murder on Oct. 27 after the medical examiner classified Lanoix’s death as a homicide.

Father told judge he was afraid for his daughter’s safety

Lanoix’s father, Fabio Andrade, released the following statement after the Oct. 27 hearing:

“Lanoix will always be the love of my life,” Fabio Andrade said. “While today’s charges will never bring back my daughter, I am thankful to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney for seeking justice for her senseless murder. I look forward to seeing justice served for Lanoix and continue to ask for privacy so that I may mourn my beloved angel.”

Fabio Andrade

At that same hearing, Leandra Andrade was denied bond by a Virginia Beach judge. She’s being held in the Virginia Beach Corrections Center.

Father releases statement after 2-year-old daughter found dead at VB hotel

A day before Lanoix’s death, her father Fabio Andrade had been awarded temporary sole legal custody of her. Both parents were given equal physical custody of the 2-year-old. Both parents and Lanoix lived in Washington D.C., and the 2-year-old was scheduled to be with her mother when they visited Virginia Beach that weekend.

Leandra and Fabio Andrade were separated and were working through the courts to determine custody at the time of Lanoix’s death. Fabio Andrade told a Washington D.C. family courts judge that he was concerned about his wife’s deteriorating mental health and was afraid for Lanoix’s safety.

WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

