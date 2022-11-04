Read full article on original website
Op-Ed: Abortion is on the ballot and NH is at a crossroads
One in three women have lost access to legal abortion in their home state since Roe v. Wade was overturned. While abortion remains safe and legal in New Hampshire before 24 weeks for now, without federal constitutional protections or an affirmative right in state law, the future of abortion access depends upon who we elect on November 8 to represent us at the State House and in Congress.
Claremont’s Hip Hop Patriot House Candidate Denies Cocaine Charges
Jeremy Herrell, the self-styled Hip Hop Patriot who is running as a GOP candidate for a seat in the New Hampshire House, says he was not arrested by the Vermont and New Hampshire Drug Task Forces, and that he did not become an informant in a subsequent cocaine trafficking case, despite the court records and booking sheet obtained by this reporter.
Radio Free NH: Ike Wouldn’t Stand a Chance in Today’s GOP
These coming midterm elections aren’t exactly New Hampshire’s bread and butter. We make our mark in February, not in November. We don’t do midterms. We do primaries. Some of those scenes are famous. Reagan telling Bush that he paid for the microphone, for instance. Or going back further in time: how stories of college kids walking in the snow on behalf of Eugene McCarthy managed to knock Lyndon Johnson out of the race in 1968. Or going back further still: how Sherman Adams and Henry Cabot Lodge conspired to make a president out of Dwight David Eisenhower in 1952. They barely had his permission to put his name on the ballot. His winning here went a long way to convince Ike to give it a shot.
Hassan, Bolduc Spar Over Abortion, Inflation, Energy in WMUR Debate
MANCHESTER – The last major debate before the election between U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, a Democrat, and Republican Donald Bolduc was held Wednesday night with the stakes high and the differences many. From support for Ukraine to abortion, to lowering medical costs and energy independence the two sparred with...
Plaintiffs Argue for Statewide Education Property Tax Injunction
NORTH HAVERHILL – The Grafton County Superior Court held a hearing Friday on taxpayers’ motion seeking a preliminary injunction against the Statewide Education Property Tax (SWEPT) as part of a school funding lawsuit brought against the state. “We brought this motion because in the state’s response to our...
Officials Uphold CLF Victory Against Bethlehem Landfill
CONCORD – New Hampshire’s Waste Management Council has again agreed with Conservation Law Foundation (CLF) that the permit to expand Casella’s Bethlehem landfill is invalid. The council reached this decision in May, which Casella challenged and lost this week. “We’ll say it again: there is simply no...
How Utilities Make Profits in NH
Power to the People is a column by Donald M. Kreis, New Hampshire’s Consumer Advocate. Kreis and his staff of four represent the interests of residential utility customers before the NH Public Utilities Commission and elsewhere. Captain Ahab here, with some information about what I am hoping to harpoon...
State Alerts YDC Abuse Victims About Controversial Settlement Process
Attorney General John Formella has given notice to former residents of the state’s YDC/SYSC and similar facilities that they may be entitled to file a claim with the state’s new $100 million-dollar YDC Settlement Fund, but the attorney representing about 900 victims said the program is destined to fail.
Panel Recommends Legislation on Medical Board Reporting, More Input To Come
CONCORD – To protect the health of the public and also weigh the professional reputation of good doctors, a House subcommittee is recommending new legislation next year to create more transparency and public information from the state Board of Medicine. The report, which passed Monday states, “The citizens of...
N.H. State Archives Celebrates American Archives Month with Nod to Long-term Volunteers
CONCORD – The New Hampshire Secretary of State, Archives Division, is rounding off American Archives Month by recognizing its most dedicated volunteers. For over 15 years, Susan Bryant-Kimball of Sandwich, Diane Fiske of Dover, Barry Dame of Gilford and Lillian Wise of Concord have spent almost every Tuesday morning organizing, cataloging and loading historical records on the State Archives database.
Notable New Hampshire Neighbors Who Died Last Week
InDepthNH.org scans the websites of New Hampshire funeral homes each week and selects at random some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people listed here passed away during the previous week and have some public or charitable connection to their community. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here or on the Obituaries tab at the top of our home page to learn more. And if you know of someone from New Hampshire who should be featured in this column, please send your suggestions to NancyWestNews@gmail.com.
NFIB NH Endorses 15 State Candidates This Week
(CONCORD, NH) – The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), the nation’s leading small business advocacy group, announced today that its NFIB NH PAC has endorsed 15 State Senate candidates in New Hampshire. NFIB NH PAC Board Chair Ray Pinard said, “the endorsements of these 15 State Senate...
Court Sets Hearing on Education Funding Injunction Request
CONCORD — A hearing is scheduled for the plaintiffs’ motion in the latest lawsuit challenging the state education funding system to block setting the rate of the Statewide Education Property Tax. The hearing on the motion will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 4 in Grafton County Superior Court...
Kuster and Burns Trade Views at Amherst Forum
AMHERST – New Hampshire District 2 Congresswoman Annie Kuster and her Republican challenger, Robert Burns, traded views on the role of the federal government in the support of business at a forum Tuesday at LaBelle Winery. Sponsored by the Greater Nashua Chamber of Commerce, it was moderated by Brian...
Watch Dr. Tom Sherman and Gov. Chris Sununu’s Third Debate Here
The Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce held the third debate between Republican Gov. Chris Sununu and Dr. Tom Sherman, his Rye Democratic challenger on Monday at Saint Anselm College. You can watch the full debate here. Sherman sent out a news release saying he made clear that Gov. Chris Sununu’s...
AG Joins Enforcement Actions Against Two Alleged Illegal Robocallers
Attorney General John M. Formella today announced the national Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force is moving to enforce compliance with Civil Investigative Demands (CIDs) issued to two voice service providers over alleged involvement in illegal robocalls. “Robocalls are unlawful and abusive. Granite Staters and all Americans should be protected from harassing,...
Mass. to Pay N.H. $3.5M For Property Tax Losses Related to Flood Control
Attorney General John M. Formella announces that the Commonwealth of Massachusetts has agreed to pay New Hampshire $3,477,195.30 to settle a nearly decade-long dispute over lost property tax revenue caused by flood control infrastructure located in New Hampshire. “New Hampshire will finally be properly compensated for the vital services that...
Sherman Faults Sununu for Losing $67M Federal Rental Assistance Funds
Gov. Chris Sununu was taken by surprise that New Hampshire wasn’t awarded $67 million more funding to continue the U.S. Treasury’s Emergency Rental Assistance beyond Dec. 29, but his challenger Dr. Tom Sherman says Sununu has only himself to blame. Sununu has written the Democratic Congressional delegation seeking...
NH Student Test Scores Down, But Still Above National Average
CONCORD, NH ) — On Monday, the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) released The Nation’s Report Card, which provides detailed information about student achievement and learning. In New Hampshire, fourth and eighth-grade students were tested in math and reading. There were 1,800 fourth-grade students tested in math,...
Bolduc Holds Town Halls Across NH
General Don Bolduc will be holding multiple town halls across New Hampshire, speaking with voters and hearing about the issues they are facing. Bedford Town Hall – October 24th at 7:00 PM Murphy’s Tap Room, 393 State Route 101, Bedford NH 03110. Claremont Town Hall – October 25th...
