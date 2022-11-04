ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Op-Ed: Abortion is on the ballot and NH is at a crossroads

One in three women have lost access to legal abortion in their home state since Roe v. Wade was overturned. While abortion remains safe and legal in New Hampshire before 24 weeks for now, without federal constitutional protections or an affirmative right in state law, the future of abortion access depends upon who we elect on November 8 to represent us at the State House and in Congress.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Claremont’s Hip Hop Patriot House Candidate Denies Cocaine Charges

Jeremy Herrell, the self-styled Hip Hop Patriot who is running as a GOP candidate for a seat in the New Hampshire House, says he was not arrested by the Vermont and New Hampshire Drug Task Forces, and that he did not become an informant in a subsequent cocaine trafficking case, despite the court records and booking sheet obtained by this reporter.
CLAREMONT, NH
Radio Free NH: Ike Wouldn’t Stand a Chance in Today’s GOP

These coming midterm elections aren’t exactly New Hampshire’s bread and butter. We make our mark in February, not in November. We don’t do midterms. We do primaries. Some of those scenes are famous. Reagan telling Bush that he paid for the microphone, for instance. Or going back further in time: how stories of college kids walking in the snow on behalf of Eugene McCarthy managed to knock Lyndon Johnson out of the race in 1968. Or going back further still: how Sherman Adams and Henry Cabot Lodge conspired to make a president out of Dwight David Eisenhower in 1952. They barely had his permission to put his name on the ballot. His winning here went a long way to convince Ike to give it a shot.
KANSAS STATE
N.H. State Archives Celebrates American Archives Month with Nod to Long-term Volunteers

CONCORD – The New Hampshire Secretary of State, Archives Division, is rounding off American Archives Month by recognizing its most dedicated volunteers. For over 15 years, Susan Bryant-Kimball of Sandwich, Diane Fiske of Dover, Barry Dame of Gilford and Lillian Wise of Concord have spent almost every Tuesday morning organizing, cataloging and loading historical records on the State Archives database.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Notable New Hampshire Neighbors Who Died Last Week

InDepthNH.org scans the websites of New Hampshire funeral homes each week and selects at random some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people listed here passed away during the previous week and have some public or charitable connection to their community. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here or on the Obituaries tab at the top of our home page to learn more. And if you know of someone from New Hampshire who should be featured in this column, please send your suggestions to NancyWestNews@gmail.com.
EPPING, NH
AG Joins Enforcement Actions Against Two Alleged Illegal Robocallers

Attorney General John M. Formella today announced the national Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force is moving to enforce compliance with Civil Investigative Demands (CIDs) issued to two voice service providers over alleged involvement in illegal robocalls. “Robocalls are unlawful and abusive. Granite Staters and all Americans should be protected from harassing,...
MARION COUNTY, IN
Mass. to Pay N.H. $3.5M For Property Tax Losses Related to Flood Control

Attorney General John M. Formella announces that the Commonwealth of Massachusetts has agreed to pay New Hampshire $3,477,195.30 to settle a nearly decade-long dispute over lost property tax revenue caused by flood control infrastructure located in New Hampshire. “New Hampshire will finally be properly compensated for the vital services that...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.

