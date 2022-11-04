These coming midterm elections aren’t exactly New Hampshire’s bread and butter. We make our mark in February, not in November. We don’t do midterms. We do primaries. Some of those scenes are famous. Reagan telling Bush that he paid for the microphone, for instance. Or going back further in time: how stories of college kids walking in the snow on behalf of Eugene McCarthy managed to knock Lyndon Johnson out of the race in 1968. Or going back further still: how Sherman Adams and Henry Cabot Lodge conspired to make a president out of Dwight David Eisenhower in 1952. They barely had his permission to put his name on the ballot. His winning here went a long way to convince Ike to give it a shot.

KANSAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO