Hines, Nickel in one of most-watched congressional races
One of the state's most competitive election battles is the race for U.S. House District 13.
Republican Andy Ogles holds lead in race for Tennessee's 5th Congressional District
Republican Andy Ogles is holding the lead over Democrat Heidi Campbell in the closely watched race for Tennessee's 5th Congressional District. As of 9:15 p.m., the race had not yet been called. Ogles briefly addressed supporters at his watch party in Columbia, where about 200 people came out. ...
Results: Republican incumbent Sen. Tim Scott defeats Democratic state Rep. Krystle Matthews in South Carolina's US Senate election
Sen. Tim Scott is routinely mentioned among those who could run for president, or be considered for VP, in 2024.
2022 election live updates: Abbott wins governor's race in Texas; Beto O'Rourke takes another loss
Election results and news on hundreds of campaigns, including every House, Senate, governor, and state legislative race in the US.
Spanberger beats back GOP challenge in Virginia bellwether race
Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) was projected to win reelection in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District, fending off a competitive Republican challenge in a key bellwether state. CNN and NBC called the race. Spanberger, a former CIA official, defeated Republican Yesli Vega, a member of the Prince William County Board of...
Steve Scalise and Garret Graves reelected to Congress by wide margins
Steve Scalise and Garret Graves won reelection Tuesday to the Houma-Thibodaux area's two congressional seats. Both Republicans polled so strongly that several media outlets called the election in their favor even before most of the votes had been officially posted Tuesday night. ...
Democrat Josh Shapiro wins Pennsylvania governor’s race
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) was projected to defeat Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano to become the next governor of the Keystone State. Fox and NBC News called the race. Polls consistently showed Shapiro leading, often by double digits, throughout much of the general election race, and he held...
Democrat Jared Polis wins second term as Colorado governor
DENVER (AP) — Democrat Jared Polis handily won a second term as Colorado’s governor Tuesday, fending off a spirited challenge from Republican Heidi Ganahl, a business entrepreneur who was seeking to become the state’s first GOP governor since 2007. Polis, a wealthy tech entrepreneur who’s largely self-funded his campaign, insisted that Colorado quickly emerged from the coronavirus shutdown poised for strong economic growth. He championed first-term successes in health care affordability, fully-funded kindergarten and preschool, and vowed to continue his relentless pursuit to move Colorado’s electrical grid to renewable energy by 2040. President Joe Biden called Polis Tuesday evening to congratulate Polis on his victory, and, at a Democratic watch party at a Denver hotel, the governor thanked Ganahl and extended good will to those who voted against him. “Whether you voted for me or not, I will work as hard as I possibly can on behalf of you and your family,” Polis said as his supporters hooted and hollered, brandishing signs reading, “Strong Steady Proven.”
