Missouri State

The Hill

Spanberger beats back GOP challenge in Virginia bellwether race

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) was projected to win reelection in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District, fending off a competitive Republican challenge in a key bellwether state. CNN and NBC called the race. Spanberger, a former CIA official, defeated Republican Yesli Vega, a member of the Prince William County Board of...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Hill

Democrat Josh Shapiro wins Pennsylvania governor’s race

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) was projected to defeat Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano to become the next governor of the Keystone State. Fox and NBC News called the race. Polls consistently showed Shapiro leading, often by double digits, throughout much of the general election race, and he held...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

Democrat Jared Polis wins second term as Colorado governor

DENVER (AP) — Democrat Jared Polis handily won a second term as Colorado’s governor Tuesday, fending off a spirited challenge from Republican Heidi Ganahl, a business entrepreneur who was seeking to become the state’s first GOP governor since 2007. Polis, a wealthy tech entrepreneur who’s largely self-funded his campaign, insisted that Colorado quickly emerged from the coronavirus shutdown poised for strong economic growth. He championed first-term successes in health care affordability, fully-funded kindergarten and preschool, and vowed to continue his relentless pursuit to move Colorado’s electrical grid to renewable energy by 2040. President Joe Biden called Polis Tuesday evening to congratulate Polis on his victory, and, at a Democratic watch party at a Denver hotel, the governor thanked Ganahl and extended good will to those who voted against him. “Whether you voted for me or not, I will work as hard as I possibly can on behalf of you and your family,” Polis said as his supporters hooted and hollered, brandishing signs reading, “Strong Steady Proven.”
COLORADO STATE

