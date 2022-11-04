Why ‘The Crown’ Season 5 Star Dominic West Feels ‘Deep Sympathy’ for His Character Prince Charles (Video)

Read full article on original website
‘The Masked Singer': Walrus Was Amazed the Judges Didn’t Guess Him, Considering How Often His Name Has Come Up in Past Seasons
Warning: Spoilers ahead for Sunday’s episode of “The Masked Singer”. Joey Lawrence is a name that has come up in many a judges guesses over the course of “The Masked Singer,” even as recently as a few weeks ago. But somehow, it only came to one judge’s mind on Sunday night, and Lawrence himself is thoroughly amused by that.
Nick Carter Mourns the Loss of Late Brother Aaron: ‘I Will Miss My Brother More Than Anyone Will Ever Know’
"Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth," the Backstreet Boys singer said of Aaron, who died Saturday
‘The Masked Singer’ Sends Home Another Pair of Contestants: And Walrus and Milkshake Are…
In honor of '90s night on the show, the judges said "bye, bye, bye" to two new contestants
Jeremy Strong Nearly Played Scrawny Version of Chris Evans’ Captain America in ‘The First Avenger’
The Emmy winner auditioned for the pre-superhero version of Captain America, for which Evans face would be CGI'd in
‘The Masked Singer': Milkshake Admits His Costume Was ‘Hands Down’ More of a Challenge Than Wearing Football Pads
Warning: Spoilers ahead for Sunday night’s episode of “The Masked Singer”. Running and tackling may be hard on the body, but according to “The Masked Singer” contestant Milkshake, football pads are a breeze compared to his costume on the show. Sunday marked ’90s night on the...
‘Star Wars’ Spinoff ‘The Acolyte’ Adds Carrie-Anne Moss, Dafne Keen as Filming Begins
The Disney+ series, set before "The Phantom Menace," also added Rebecca Henderson and Dean-Charles Chapman
‘The Crown’ Season 5 Cast Weighs in on That Disclaimer Drama: ‘It’s Patronizing to the Audience’
Jonathan Pryce and Lesley Manville tell TheWrap what they think about calls to label the Netflix series as fiction
Leslie Phillips, Veteran British Actor Who Voiced the Sorting Hat in ‘Harry Potter’ Films, Dies at 98
Leslie Phillips, the veteran British actor who famously voiced the Sorting Hat in the “Harry Potter” films, has died. He was 98 years old. The BBC confirmed the news via his agent, Jonathan Lloyd, who said Phillips died peacefully in his sleep on Monday. Also beloved in his...
Duran Duran Reveals Andy Taylor’s Battle With Cancer During Rock Hall of Fame Induction
Simon Le Bon read a letter to fans from Taylor, who couldnt attend the event due to complications from Stage 4 prostate cancer
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Review: MCU Hit Overcomes the Loss of Chadwick Boseman With Slightly Diminished Returns
Director and co-writer Ryan Coogler presses on after the star's death, but some intriguing plot threads never quite weave into a satisfying whole
Kelvin Harrison Jr. Upstages Mozart as the World’s Best Violinist in ‘Chevalier’ Trailer (Video)
The musical biopic premieres in theaters April 7, 2023
‘The View’ Cuts to Commercial to Cut Off Argument Between Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin: You’re ‘Twisting What I Said’
"Sunny, we heard your point, I'm trying to make you consider a perspective you haven't before," Farah Griffin shot back
James Gunn Assures ‘Suicide Squad,’ ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Fans Demanding #ReleaseTheAyerCut, ‘We Are Listening’
DC Studios' new chief acknowledged fans, but said his focus would be on building a new DC Universe
‘Devotion’ Filmmaker J.D. Dillard No Longer Developing ‘Star Wars’ Movie for Lucasfilm (Exclusive)
Dillard is also no longer involved with the "Rocketeer" sequel at Disney
Daniel Kaluuya Cast in ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ as Spider-Punk
The animated sequel to the Oscar-winningno film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse arrives in June 2023
‘The Cleaning Lady’ Showrunners Tease What’s Next With Kamdar and Unpack That Love Triangle
It's the thorn in Thony's side, trying to figure out how to actually bring down Kamdar with the FBI in order to get what she needs, executive producer Melissa Carter said
‘Only Gold’ Off Broadway Review: Dancers Dazzle Despite the Dross
Kate Nash sings, narrates and plays the piano, but only Andy Blankenbuehler's choreography takes flight
