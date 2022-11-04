Read full article on original website
Erik Ten Hag Explains Decision To Give Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Captaincy v Aston Villa
Erik Ten Hag has explained why Cristiano Ronaldo is Manchester United’s captain against Aston Villa.
UEFA Champions League Draw in Full: Liverpool Face Real Madrid in a Clash of the Titans
Nyon, Switzerland is the location for the next stage of the UEFA Champions League draw. All roads lead to Istanbul for a second time with the first, of course, coming to a head in that iconic final between AC Milan and Liverpool. Both of those two are featured in thedraw once again.
Barcelona Manager Xavi Talks About Facing Manchester United In Europa League
Barcelona manager Xavi has already spoken about facing Manchester United in the Europa League following todays play off draw.
Xavi Hernandez discusses ‘worst possible rival’ in Europa League Manchester United
Barcelona have drawn Manchester United in the Europa League in another blockbuster European tie for the Catalans, a development that was received with a wry smile from manager Xavi Hernandez. The Blaugrana crashed out of the Champions League after failing to beat Inter over their two matches in the group...
Champions League draw results: Real Madrid vs. Liverpool headline knockout stage, Europa League draw next
The knockout stage draw for the UEFA Champions League took place Monday morning as the teams in the round of 16 found out who awaits them. The knockout draws for Europa League and Europa Conference League will also take place. The Champions League round of 16 promises a host of...
UEFA Europa League draw results: Barcelona face Manchester United in battle of European super clubs
The UEFA Europa League draw provided some marquee matchups for when the tournament returns in February as third-place finishers from the Champions League groups stage drop into the tournament to take on the Europa League's second-place group stage teams. You can find all the action on Paramount+. Use offer code ALLYEAR now to get 50% off the annual plan.
Transfer Talk: Chelsea join race with Real Madrid and PSG for 16-year-old prodigy Endrick
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Chelsea, Real Madrid and...
Manchester United Bosses Expect Cristiano Ronaldo To Leave In January
Manchester United bosses are expecting Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club in the winter transfer window this January.
Christophe Galtier provides update on star PSG forward after Lorient victory
Christophe Galtier offers a huge injury update after PSG's 2-1 win over Lorient.
Confirmed - Liverpool Draw Real Madrid In The Champions League Round Of 16
Jurgen Klopp's men faced Real Madrid in last year's UEFA Champions League final, being beaten by the Spanish Giants. Can they return the favour this year?
Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal: Player ratings as Gabriel sends Gunners top of the table
Match report and player ratings from Chelsea's Premier League meeting with Arsenal
Unai Emery reveals why he returned to Premier League after Arsenal struggles
Unai Emery reveals why he has returned to the Premier League with Aston Villa after previously struggling as Arsenal boss.
Carlo Ancelotti calls out two Real Madrid stars for underperforming in Rayo Vallecano loss
Carlo Ancelotti singled out two players for their 'drop in quality' during Real Madrid's 3-2 loss at Rayo Vallecano.
Transfer rumours: Real worried about Bellingham; Man Utd's Ronaldo replacements
Sunday's transfer rumours, including stories on Jude Bellingham, Cristiano Ronaldo, Dusan Vlahovic, Rafael Leao and more.
Mikel Arteta reflects on Arsenal's performance following win over Chelsea
Mikel Arteta was delighted after Arsenal's 1-0 win away to Chelsea in the Premier League.
Rayo Vallecano inflict first La Liga defeat of 2022/23 on Real Madrid
Real Madrid have slipped to their first La Liga defeat of the season after a rollercoaster 3-2 loss at Rayo Vallecano in Monday night action. Los Blancos headed across the Spanish capital for their penultimate game before the World Cup break and they struggled in front of a typically passionate home crowd in Vallecas.
Reading 0-2 Manchester City: Two Emma Mukandi own goals see City to WSL win
Match report as Manchester City move up to fourth in the WSL with a win over Reading.
Gareth Bale after helping LAFC win MLS Cup: I seem to have a knack for scoring in finals
Gareth Bale acknowledged he seems to have a knack for scoring in finals after he became the first player to score in Champions League and MLS Cup finals when helping LAFC to win Major League Soccer's championship for the first time on Saturday. Bale headed in a dramatic equalizer in...
