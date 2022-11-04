ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump news – live: DeSantis declared new leader of GOP as awkward party photos emerge from Mar-a-Lago

Florida’s Republican governor Ron DeSantis has cruised into a second term despite an ominous pre-election threat from Donald Trump, according to projections by The Associated Press.Mr Trump had warned that Mr DeSantis “could hurt himself very badly” if he attempts to run for president in 2024, as many people have speculated that he might.“It would appear this morning this is Ron DeSantis’s party and not Donald Trump’s,” Willie Geist said on MSNBC. Meanwhile, the former president himself wasted no time in pushing baseless claims of voter fraud and calling for his followers to protest before the midterm polls had...
FLORIDA STATE
Idaho8.com

How to tell if the GOP is heading for a landslide in the House

The conditions are ripe for Republicans to win the US House of Representatives. So while Senate control is still up for grabs, the discussion on the House side has shifted to just how large a possible new GOP majority could be. Republicans only need a net gain of five seats...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Idaho8.com

Five baseless 2022 election conspiracy theories, fact-checked

False claims and conspiracy theories about voting and the election process swirled on social media as Americans cast their ballots on Tuesday. The disinformation was driven by Republicans. Former President Donald Trump and other prominent right-wing figures seized on technical problems in some key states to baselessly suggest there had been intentional malfeasance. Trump also made a baseless claim of mass voter fraud.
WISCONSIN STATE
Idaho8.com

CNN Projection: Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders will win Arkansas governorship

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the one-time press secretary and communications director for former President Donald Trump, will win Arkansas’ gubernatorial race, CNN projects. She will be the first woman elected governor of Arkansas. Huckabee Sanders defeated Democrat Chris Jones, a minister and former non-profit leader who got a degree in...
ARKANSAS STATE
Idaho8.com

Ron DeSantis will win reelection as Florida governor, CNN projects

Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida’s hard-charging Republican leader who became a household name during the pandemic, will win a second term leading the Sunshine State, CNN projects, a development that will almost immediately turn the focus of his future to 2024. “We not only won election, we have rewritten the...
FLORIDA STATE
Idaho8.com

Meet the history-makers of the 2022 midterm elections

While the overall midterm election results may not be known for hours or even days in some spots, candidates from both parties are already celebrating historic victories. Heading into Election Day, both parties were looking to diversify their ranks of elected officials, both in Congress and beyond, and they appear on track to do so.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy