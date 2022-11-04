Read full article on original website
Trump Ridiculously Washes His Hands Of Losing Senate Candidate He Endorsed
The former president leaned on a Trump-ian theme to distance himself from a critical loss.
Trump news – live: DeSantis declared new leader of GOP as awkward party photos emerge from Mar-a-Lago
Florida’s Republican governor Ron DeSantis has cruised into a second term despite an ominous pre-election threat from Donald Trump, according to projections by The Associated Press.Mr Trump had warned that Mr DeSantis “could hurt himself very badly” if he attempts to run for president in 2024, as many people have speculated that he might.“It would appear this morning this is Ron DeSantis’s party and not Donald Trump’s,” Willie Geist said on MSNBC. Meanwhile, the former president himself wasted no time in pushing baseless claims of voter fraud and calling for his followers to protest before the midterm polls had...
How to tell if the GOP is heading for a landslide in the House
The conditions are ripe for Republicans to win the US House of Representatives. So while Senate control is still up for grabs, the discussion on the House side has shifted to just how large a possible new GOP majority could be. Republicans only need a net gain of five seats...
Federal judge dismisses Vindman witness intimidation lawsuit against Giuliani and Trump Jr.
A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit from star Trump impeachment witness Alexander Vindman, who had accused Donald Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani and former Trump White House staffers of smearing him so that he lost his federal job. Vindman alleged in his lawsuit earlier this year that Giuliani, Trump Jr.,...
Five baseless 2022 election conspiracy theories, fact-checked
False claims and conspiracy theories about voting and the election process swirled on social media as Americans cast their ballots on Tuesday. The disinformation was driven by Republicans. Former President Donald Trump and other prominent right-wing figures seized on technical problems in some key states to baselessly suggest there had been intentional malfeasance. Trump also made a baseless claim of mass voter fraud.
GOP Rep. Mayra Flores Of Texas Loses And Gripes That 'Red Wave Did Not Happen'
Flores fumed at fellow Republican voters who "didn't do their part."
The votes have been cast. Now comes the race to finish counting — and the potential legal fights
Election workers are tabulating ballots in key states that will determine the balance of power in Congress as well as more than three dozen statehouses. Because of differing laws, some states have tallied nearly all their ballots — while others may not finish for several days. States are preparing...
US and Russia agree to hold talks on nuclear treaty for first time since Ukraine war began
The US and Russia have agreed to hold talks on the single existing nuclear treaty between the two countries in the near future, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday. The New START treaty limits all deployed intercontinental-range nuclear weapons by Russia and the US. The treaty — the...
CNN Projection: Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders will win Arkansas governorship
Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the one-time press secretary and communications director for former President Donald Trump, will win Arkansas’ gubernatorial race, CNN projects. She will be the first woman elected governor of Arkansas. Huckabee Sanders defeated Democrat Chris Jones, a minister and former non-profit leader who got a degree in...
Exit polls: High inflation dominates voters’ views in the midterm elections
Soaring prices were top of mind for voters as they cast ballots in this year’s midterm elections, according to the preliminary results of the national and state exit polls conducted for CNN and other news networks by Edison Research. Nearly a third of voters said inflation was the issue...
Ron DeSantis will win reelection as Florida governor, CNN projects
Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida’s hard-charging Republican leader who became a household name during the pandemic, will win a second term leading the Sunshine State, CNN projects, a development that will almost immediately turn the focus of his future to 2024. “We not only won election, we have rewritten the...
Democratic pick up in Pennsylvania boosts their hopes of holding Senate
Democrats will pick up a GOP-held Senate seat in Pennsylvania in a huge boost to their hopes of clinging to the chamber, while the red wave that Republicans hoped for has yet to materialize in the House. Democratic nominee John Fetterman‘s victory over Republican Mehmet Oz means Democrats have some...
Meet the history-makers of the 2022 midterm elections
While the overall midterm election results may not be known for hours or even days in some spots, candidates from both parties are already celebrating historic victories. Heading into Election Day, both parties were looking to diversify their ranks of elected officials, both in Congress and beyond, and they appear on track to do so.
Abortion rights were on the ballot in these states. Here’s what voters decided.
Voters in three states moved to protect abortion rights on Tuesday, CNN projects, following a monthslong push from Democrats nationwide to act on the issue in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade in June. Party lawmakers and organizers cast the midterm elections as a...
#TrendCheck: Vetting Election Misinformation on Social Media
Here's your #TrendCheck for Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.
