Vehicle passing two others in fog strikes motorcycle, killing its operator
Steven T. Halley, 39, of Monticello died about 4:40 a.m. Monday when the motorcycle he was driving collided with a vehicle on Arkansas 274 in rural Calhoun County. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, a 2002 model Chevrolet, which was eastbound on the highway, was passing two eastbound vehicles when it collided head-on with the westbound Halley motorcycle.
Sparkman man dies following collision with 18-wheeler
FORDYCE — A Sunday morning collision involving an 18-wheeler on U.S. Highway 79 left a Dallas County man dead. LaMarrieo M. Hughes, 33, was killed in the accident. Hughes, of Sparkman, was traveling north on Highway 79 behind a Freightliner that began making a U-turn from the outside lane of the highway.
Rison woman killed in Friday night car accident on Hwy 63
According to the Arkansas State Police, 59-year-old Leshia Sowheaver was the lone fatality in a wreck which occurred on US Highway 63 north of Warren Friday evening. In an update to our previous reporting of the accident, Saline River Chronicle has learned that the wreck happened around 8:20 p.m. Friday night just south of the Saline River Bridge on Highway 63. A 2006 Toyota Sienna was being driven by 60-year-old Doyle Sowheaver of Rison northbound with four passengers in the car. The Toyota failed to stay in the northbound lane while negotiating a curve. It struck a 2022 Volkswagen Atlas in the southbound lane head-on.
Driver dies when car rear-ends tractor-trailer in Fordyce
A Sparkman man died Sunday morning when the car he was driving hit the rear of a tractor-trailer on U.S. 79 in Dallas County. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, a 2019 Freightliner was being driven north on U.S. 79 in Fordyce. Lamarrieo M. Hughes, 33, was driving a 2011 Ford Mustang, which was also northbound on U.S. 79 and behind the Freightliner.
U.S. 371 collision early Saturday kills Magnolia driver
The second fatal wreck in Columbia County in less than a day claimed the life of a Magnolia man early Saturday. Brandon J. Bailey II, 20, died in a two-vehicle collision on U.S. 371 southwest of Magnolia about 4:54 a.m. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Bailey was...
Columbia County COVID-19 cases down to 13
COVID-19 cases were down in Columbia, Nevada and Union counties on Monday, and unchanged in Lafayette and Ouachita counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,401. Total Active...
Bradley County wreck kills one, leaves five injured
A passenger was killed and five other people were injured about 8:20 p.m. Friday in a wreck on U.S. 63 in Bradley County. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Doyle Sowheaver, 60, of Rison was driving a 2006 Toyota Sienna north on the highway. Rebecca Frizzell, 26, of Little Rock, was driving a 2022 Volkswagen Atlas southbound.
Crews respond to crash near Saline River bridge on Highway 63
Around 8:30 p.m. a crash occurred just south of the Saline River bridge on Highway 63 north of Warren involving at least two-vehicles. Information is scarce at the hour of this article’s publication, but ambulances were on the scene as well as the Warren Fire Department’s rescue truck. The Arkansas State Police and the Bradley County Sheriff’s Department were working the accident. We also understand that ambulances from Monticello were called in to assist since there were multiple vehicle crashes near Warren around the same time. Both wrecks were unrelated.
Truck hits tree along Magnolia street, killing driver
A Magnolia man died about 7:02 a.m. Friday when the vehicle he was driving wrecked on Shanhouse Boulevard. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, James Dale Curry, 45, was driving a 2015 model Dodge Durango north on the street, which parallels the Louisiana & North West Railroad track.
Candlelight Vigil held for missing El Dorado woman
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The El Dorado, Ark., community will be holding a candlelight vigil for Ieshia Jackson on Sunday, November 13, 2022. Jackson has been missing since November of 2020, shortly after there were 2 break-ins in her home in the span of one week. The vigil...
COVID-19 case numbers rise in South Arkansas
COVID-19 cases were up in Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties during the weekend, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas, including Lafayette County. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,402. Total Active Cases: 14,...
Prosecutor confirms that charges will not be filed against former Union County Deputy investigator
El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Criminal charges will not be filed against former Union County Sherrif’s Office investigator Josh Lumen. Emily White, an attorney with the state Office of the Prosecutor Coordinator, confirmed that charges would not be filed. According to an El Dorado Police Department report, Lumen was arrested and charged after an alleged domestic […]
Columbia County workplaces employ 8,340 in September
Columbia County's unemployment rate (not seasonally adjusted) was unchanged at 4.7 percent from August to September, according to a preliminary county by county report released November 2 by the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services. According to the report, for September Columbia County had a labor force of 8,748 persons with...
Albemarle wants agreement for major Columbia County expansion, also considering lithium production
Albemarle Corporation is asking Columbia County government to authorize issuance of industrial development revenue bonds. The bonds will be used to finance major expansions of its Magnolia South and Magnolia West bromine production facilities. No figure was placed on the dollar value of the expansion. But similar projects in the...
It's election day for municipal, county, state offices
The 2022 general election ends today with voting at Columbia County’s six voting locations. Early voting officially ended on Monday. The Columbia County Clerk’s Office reported that there were 541 early voters on Monday, and 3,889 total for the two-week early voting window. By comparison, 6,886 Columbia County...
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Monday, November 7, 2022: UAMS and Magnolia
Yeah, we get a little annoyed when we have reason to believe that Magnolia and South Arkansas are being slighted by the state’s medical establishment. Especially when we read that UAMS is partnering with Washington Regional Medical Center to create a new internal medicine residency program that will bring eight new medical residents to wealthy NWA each year. According to Monday’s announcement, the residency program is rooted in training skilled internists. At Washington Regional, the residents will have access to every internal medicine subspecialty, and a research-training curriculum. Residents will be trained in clinical reasoning, critical thinking, teaching, research and health care delivery. We’re not forgetting that a year ago, UAMS announced the closure of its Graduate Medical Education (GME) training program at UAMS-South in Magnolia. While the UAMS Family Medical Center remains open, the GME program and its six physician residents who were being exposed to medical practice in a rural setting went away. At the time, UAMS promised that the program would be restructured as an ACGME Rural Training Track (RTT), allowing for increased training opportunities for physician residents. This all sounded rather vague to us and we’re still waiting to see what transpires. Something for our delegation at the State Capitol to take up.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Two tornadoes confirmed with more likely
Friday night's line of damaging thunderstorms is long gone, but the damage surveys are ongoing.
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Tuesday, November 8, 2022: Give the United Way
The United Way of Columbia County needs your help. It has launched its campaign to raise $100,000 for the benefit of several vital Columbia County organizations. The concept and the appeal of the United Way is what it has always been. Make one donation, and assist many groups. (Some employers offer payroll deduction for the support of the United Way but the idea is the same – your gift to United Way helps many local agencies). In Columbia County, United Way supports many agencies that support our most vulnerable communities, including Abilities Unlimited, Columbia County Independent Living Center, Magnolia Housing Authority, Magnolia Specialized Services, The Stew Pot, Southern Christian Mission and Compassions Foundation. Then there are the groups that help craft better youths – Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, 4-H and the Boys and Girls Club of Magnolia. All are worthy of your support, and all appreciate the aid they receive from the United Way campaign. CLICK HERE to make a donation through the United Way’s Facebook page, or send a check to United Way of Columbia County, P.O. Box 934, Magnolia, AR 71754.
Building Permits: East Main coffee shop leads October list
The City of Magnolia issued $857,389 worth of building permits in October, according to City Inspector David Nelson. The largest was a permit for $315,700 to Queens Coffee LLC for 1120 E. Main, which is located between Burger King and McDonalds. The company is a franchise holder for Scooters Coffee.
Intoxicated woman who wrecked car with three grandchildren inside gets probation
A grandmother who was driving while intoxicated and hit a pole this past March with three of her grandchildren unrestrained in the vehicle pleaded no contest in court on October 20. Because of mercy from her daughter’s and the children’s mother, Glenda Lawson of Taylor avoided jail and received five...
