San Diego, CA

NBC Bay Area

Decision 2022: Registrars Across California Ensure Ballot Safety

As we count down the final hours before the polls open for the Midterm Elections, county registrars across California are doing all they can to ensure your ballot is safe, secure and counted. In Contra Costa County, the assistant registrar said voting day is like preparing for 700,000 registered guests...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Gov. Newsom Visits San Francisco Ahead of Midterm Election

Gov. Gavin Newsom was in San Francisco Saturday with a message to get out and vote between now and Tuesday. Newsom came to Manny’s in the city’s Mission District, where volunteers gathered to text and call voters. He even got to work as the countdown is on for the midterm election.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Police Deem Suspicious Device to Be Non-Explosive

A suspicious device found at the Salvation Army north of downtown San Jose has been deemed non-explosive, according to the police department. The device was found in the 700 block of West Taylor Street and prompted evacuations, police said. A street closure also was in place, and police asked the...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

How Bay Area Residents Can Find Their Election Day Poll

Though California voters have been able to vote for weeks before the official Election Day on Tuesday, there is time for residents to cast their ballots on the big day. The California Secretary of State's Office is also reminding residents of a tool they can use to find their polling place or nearest ballot drop-off locations for Tuesday's election.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Investigate Shooting in San Jose

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries in San Jose Monday night. The incident was reported in the area of Story Road and McLaughlin Avenue around 7 p.m. The man was transported to the hospital, police said. No additional information was immediately available.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Investigate Dinnertime Break-Ins in the Peninsula

It appears thieves are heading in as people are heading out for dinner on the Peninsula. Palo Alto police are investigating a rash of dinnertime break-ins -- nearly a dozen in the past three weeks. In most cases, jewelry and other valuables were stolen, but at one home, weapons were...
PALO ALTO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Investigate Trend of Residential Burglaries in Palo Alto

There have been 11 similar cases of residential burglaries in Palo Alto since October, officers announced on Sunday. Investigators from the Palo Alto Police Department identified a trend of burglars stealing jewelry and safes from empty homes between 7 and 9 p.m. Targeted homes have come from different neighborhoods, and...
PALO ALTO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Continue to Investigate Deadly Redwood City Crash

The deadly car crash Friday night in Redwood City left two young girls without parents, family members tell NBC Bay Area. Redwood City Police say the crash happened along El Camino Real at the intersection with Finger Avenue. Police confirmed two people died in this crash which involved a total of seven people in two separate cars.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Hundreds of Cars Involved in Vallejo Sideshow: Police

Police are investigating a huge sideshow that happened in Vallejo late Saturday night. The incident happened near Columbus and Ascot parkways and it lasted for about 30 minutes before officers were able to break it up. Vallejo police said that about 300 cars were involved in the incident. In the...
VALLEJO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Pair of Residential Burglaries Believed to Be Connected

Two houses in the city of San Carlos were burglarized Saturday night about an hour apart, and investigators with the San Mateo County Sheriff's Department believe the same trio is responsible for both. At 8:02 p.m. sheriff's deputies were called to a residence on the 1400-block of Edmond Drive where...
SAN CARLOS, CA
NBC Bay Area

Alexis Gabe Family Speaks Up After Daughter's Remains Found

Authorities in Oakley provided more details about the discovery of the remains of Alexis Gabe in Amador County more than 9 months after she was last seen. Gabe disappeared on Jan. 29 after visiting her ex-boyfriend Marshall Curtis Jones in Antioch. Investigators believe Jones killed Gabe, but he was shot...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Mountain Lion Spotted in San Mateo: Police

San Mateo police said there's been a second sighting of a mountain lion in the city Sunday. Around 6 p.m., someone reported seeing a mountain lion walking either in or near Laurel Creek, near the 3400 block of Glendora. At 3:30 p.m. Sunday, a resident of the 100 block of...
SAN MATEO, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Braces for Heavy Downpour

Many people across the Bay Area are preparing for another significant round of rain Monday. For some people that means worries about possible flooding, and for one specific flood-prone San Francisco neighborhood, the storm is giving them a chance to test new improvements meant to keep the water out. Residents...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Transit Agencies Ensure Residents Can Ride Fare-Free on Election Day

In an effort to make it easier for residents to cast their ballots, three Sonoma County public transportation agencies are teaming up to give free transit rides countywide on Election Day, Nov. 8. Announced Thursday, Santa Rosa CityBus, Petaluma Transit and Sonoma County Transit will allow all passengers to ride...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA

