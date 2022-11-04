Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
everythinglubbock.com
Downtown Plainview is having their Holiday events
LUBBOCK, Texas—Tis’ the season for the Downtown Holiday event in Plainview. The Music of Christmas event will be Friday and Saturday, November 11 and 12. You can find the details at www.plainviewtx.org, Downtown Holiday Events Link, FB: Downtown Plainview or by calling 806-296-1119.
everythinglubbock.com
LHUCA is celebrating 25 years
LUBBOCK, Texas—LHUCA is celebrating their 25-year anniversary with an event each month. In November, LHUCA is partnering with Marble & Co. and All About Looks. The Art of Holiday Décor will be Tuesday, November 15. You can purchase tickets and get more details at lhuca.org or by calling 806-762-8606.
everythinglubbock.com
Silent Wings Museum to host Veterans Day event on Friday, November 11
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock’s Silent Wings Museum will mark Veterans Day with an event on Friday, November 11. Veterans Days is a federal holiday in the United States observed annually on November 11 that honors military veterans of the United States Armed Forces. According to a press release...
everythinglubbock.com
Saturday, November 5 is the Walk to End Alzheimer
LUBBOCK, Texas— The Walk to End Alzheimer is happening on Saturday, November 5 at Moonlight Musicals Amphitheater. The morning will begin with a ceremony before the walk. Reach out to Heather Simmons for more information hesimmons@alz.org or visit the website: act.alz.org/lubbock2022.
everythinglubbock.com
TxDOT campaign honors lives lost on Texas roads since 2000
LUBBOCK, Texas — November 7, 2000 was the last deathless day on Texas roads, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Transportation. On Monday, TxDOT recognized the 22nd anniversary of this date; since then, more than 79,000 lives have been lost to fatal crashes. A flag...
everythinglubbock.com
The Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas has some news
LUBBOCK, Texas— The Goodwill Career Resource Center (CRC) is opening and will provide more room for education. The grand opening is Thursday, November 10 at 10:00 a.m. at 6520 University Avenue. The new CRC offers more classroom space and computers stations. You can get more information at goodwillnwtexas.org or by calling 806-744-0440.
everythinglubbock.com
2022 West Texas Walk of Fame Induction Ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 10
LUBBOCK, Texas — Civic Lubbock, Inc. will host the 2022 West Texas Walk of Fame Induction Ceremony on Thursday, November 10. According to a press release from Civic Lubbock, Inc., the ceremony will take place at 7:00 p.m. in the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Theatre. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
everythinglubbock.com
Codes Neighborhood Deployment in the Arnett Benson neighborhood on Nov. 9
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock’s Code Administration Department will conduct its next Neighborhood Deployment in the Arnett Benson neighborhood on Wednesday, November 9. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the objective of the exercise is to identify violations related to junked vehicles,...
everythinglubbock.com
Talking Points with Ryan Chandler (11/6/22)
LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week. Election Day is just around the corner on Tuesday, November 8. One measure on the ballot this election cycle is the future of Lubbock’s roads and streets. We’ll discuss the details of this year’s road bond with Lubbock City Manager Jarrett Atkinson. A similar measured failed at the ballot box roughly one year ago.
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
Jason Corley leads in early voting, County Commissioner No. 2
LUBBOCK, Texas – Republican incumbent Jason Corley was leading in early voting over Democratic challenger Juan Gatica in early voting. The vote was 11,237 to 4,513. Final results were expected Tuesday night. CLICK HERE for election results from Lubbock and Lubbock County.
everythinglubbock.com
Edge Theatre presents The Thanksgiving Play
LUBBOCK, Texas—The Thanksgiving Play, presented by The Edge Theatre is two weekends in November. Written in 2015, good intentions collide with absurd assumptions in this wickedly funny production. Get tickets and show times at edgetheatrelubbock.org.
everythinglubbock.com
St. John’s UMC to be presented with a Texas Historic Marker on Nov. 13
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Historical Commission will present St. John’s United Methodist Church (UMC) with a Texas Historical Marker on Sunday, November 13. According to a press release from St. John’s UMC, there will be a special celebratory worship service at 10:30 a.m. The market will then be unveiled around 11:30 a.m. A catered lunch will follow in the church’s Garden Room.
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
Gutierrez leads Hernandez in early voting, Justice of the Peace race
LUBBOCK, Texas – Incumbent Democrat Aurora Hernandez was trailing to Republican challenger Frank Gutierrez after early voting in the race for Lubbock County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3. The vote was 3,672 to 3,583. Final results were expected Tuesday night. CLICK HERE for election results from Lubbock and Lubbock County.
everythinglubbock.com
KK’s Corner Mall is having their third annual Taste of Christmas this weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas— KK’s Corner Mall is having their third annual Taste of Christmas from November 10 to 13. The event begins with ladies night on Thursday, November 10, and continues through Sunday. You can enjoy discounts, a visit from Santa on Saturday and even a holiday baking activity on Sunday. KK’s is located at 6409 Indiana Avenue.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Public Library announces Nov. 11 closure for staff training day
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Public Library announced it will be closed on Friday, November 11 for a staff training day. The Lubbock Public Library system includes the Mahon Library, the Goedeke Branch Library, the Groves Branch Library and the Patterson Branch Library. According to a press release, library...
everythinglubbock.com
Donors give to Wayland Baptist University in record numbers
PLAINVIEW, Texas — Wayland Baptist University recently announced it has now engaged the largest number of donors in the recorded history of the school. According to a press release from WBU, the new record comes with roughly two months left in the current calendar year and during a time when economic conditions have created challenges.
everythinglubbock.com
With one day left to vote, Lubbock voter turnout lags behind last midterm
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock County voter turnout was 17% higher at this point in 2018, following statewide trends of lower voter participation in this year’s midterm election. 56,897 people voted in the two weeks of early voting, compared to 66,370 in the last midterm’s early voting period. That...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Animal Services unveils new email address for non-emergencies
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Animal Services recently announced a new communication option for those needing non-emergency services. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, citizens can now send an email for non-emergency animal issues such as deceased animal pickup, barking complaints and non-aggressive animals at large.
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Tuesday Morning Weather Update: November 8th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!. Today: Morning fog, breezy with some clearing later. High of 74°. Winds SSE 18-23 MPH. Tonight:. Another round of fog and low clouds overnight. Low of 60°. Winds S 10-15 MPH. Tomorrow:. Windy, mild,...
everythinglubbock.com
First United Methodist Church hosting annual Community-Wide Thanksgiving Meal on Nov. 19
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock’s First United Methodist Church (FUMC) will host its 30th annual Community-Wide Thanksgiving Meal on Saturday, November 19. According to a press release from FUMC, the event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The church is located at 1411 Broadway. The community...
Comments / 0