LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week. Election Day is just around the corner on Tuesday, November 8. One measure on the ballot this election cycle is the future of Lubbock’s roads and streets. We’ll discuss the details of this year’s road bond with Lubbock City Manager Jarrett Atkinson. A similar measured failed at the ballot box roughly one year ago.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO