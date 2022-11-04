Read full article on original website
Advocate
Deported Trans Activist Murdered in the Street
In what has now become the 34th LGBTQIA+ homicide this year in Honduras, activist Melissa Núñez was shot dead in the Tomás Moncada neighborhood by several hooded individuals on a motorcycle, as reported in the Los Angeles Blade’s Honduran media partner, Reportar sin Miedo, Report Without Fear.
AP Photos: America votes in laundromats, schools, libraries
Americans are making choices in a key election that will decide whether Republicans end the Democratic Party's hold on Washington
