Steam Leak Confirms Long-Awaited Release Is Finally Happening
A new Steam update has more or less confirmed that a long-rumored, long-awaited game is finally releasing on the PC digital storefront. Historically, Steam wasn't the subject of many ports. If a game was going to release on PC, it usually hit PC the day it is released, not weeks, months, or years later. However, with more console-exclusive games getting PC ports, especially PlayStation-exclusive games, this is no longer the case. Like every platform, Steam is starting to get post-release ports.
Kirby and the Forgotten Land Breaks Series Record
Kirby and the Forgotten Land released on Nintendo Switch earlier this year, debuting to rave reviews. The latest entry in the franchise was a major hit with critics, and that apparently resulted in strong commercial success. Today, Nintendo released a second quarter earnings report, which offered sales data for several Switch games. According to the company, Kirby and the Forgotten Land has now sold 5.27 million copies worldwide, making it the highest-selling entry in the series so far! It's an impressive figure, and it can likely be attributed to the game's positive word-of-mouth.
Marvel Battleworld: Rise of the Symbiotes First Look Revealed (Exclusive)
Marvel Battleworld is back with a fun new twist and another lineup of marvelous figures for series 4, and we've got your exclusive first look at the next series entry, Marvel Battleworld: Rise of the Symbiotes right here! Marvel Battleworld: Rise of the Symbiotes shifts the spotlight from the armory to the world of Venom, Carnage, and the always deadly symbiotes, and introduces a new mechanic that will have heroes gaining Venomized abilities as they look to save their friends and take down villains. Plus, you'll have a whole new lineup of 30 Marvel characters to collect, including Iron Mouse, Hawkeye 2099, Taskmaster, Thor, and Squirrel Girl!!! You can check out some of the figures up-close on the next slide, and you can check out a brand-new trailer for the game in the video above!
Puma Officially Reveals Pokemon Collaboration
PUMA has officially announced a new Pokemon-themed collection, which launches next week. The new collaboration features a footwear range featuring shoes inspired by Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, and Gengar, along with a line of accompanying apparel. The shoes include a PUMA Slipstream Charmander, along with Suede, Rider FV and TRC Blaze Court inspired by Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Gengar, and Squirtle. Each shoe contains "hidden" details on the tongue lable, insole, and heel. You can check out some of the shoe designs down below:
Fairy Tail Cosplay Magically Summons Aquarius
Fairy Tail is gearing up to return to the world of an anime with an official adaptation for its sequel series, and one awesome cosplay is gearing up for this new series by magically summoning Aquarius to life! As the main hero of the series, Lucy Heartfilia ended up taking on all sorts of tough opponents and major fights over the course of her adventures together with Natsu Dragneel and the rest of the Fairy Tail guild. Lucy was able to keep up with these challenges thanks to the help of her various Spirits that all had distinct personalities and approached their time with Lucy in different ways.
Spy x Family Poster Turns the Forger Family Into Super Spies
Spy x Family is now making it through the second half of the anime's debut season, and the series has released some special new art showing off a cool new look for Yor and the rest of the Forger Family! The anime for Tatsuya Endo's original manga series took over the Spring with its big debut, and has returned for a second slate of episodes this Fall. While it's not exactly the biggest draw of this season compared to its lack of competition from earlier this year, it has still been one of the most anticipated new episode releases each week.
My Hero Academia Cosplay Highlights Mt. Lady's Takeover With Season 6
My Hero Academia is finally in the thick of the sixth season of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is shedding light on how much attention Mt. Lady has been getting in the new episodes so far! Although she was one of the very first pro heroes we met in the series overall (and saw in action), Mt. Lady herself has rarely been in the middle of the series' biggest moments. She has contributed to many of the heroes' efforts, and has served as a mentor for Class 1-A's students, but Season 6 is the first real time we have seen her take the center stage in a fight.
Chainsaw Man Introduces Its Strongest Devil Yet
Chainsaw Man has reached a turning point in the anime adaptation's debut season, and the newest episode of the series has introduced Denji to the strongest and scariest devil in the series yet! The first few of the anime taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga series have been introducing Denji to not only the rest of the main cast, but the devil filled world around him. Now that he has been fully invested in becoming a devil hunter, he now has figured out the main threat that all of the hunters have been seeking out through their struggles thus far.
Watch: Bray Wyatt Breaks Character After Cameras Stop Rolling at WWE Crown Jewel 2022
Bray Wyatt is notorious for staying in-character while making public appearances for the WWE. He rarely conducts interviews, isn't often seen in public and, in the few cases where he will talk to reporters or interact with fans, he'll tend to stay in character. Some of the interviews he did with local media while still in his Firefly Fun House persona certainly come to mind. But after his promo and interaction with Uncle Howdy at Crown Jewel on Saturday, a video of Wyatt interacting with fans as he made his way backstage popped up online showing him (mostly) break character.
League of Legends Producer Teases Update on Solo Ranked Mode
The executive producer of League of Legends at Riot Games has teased that more information might soon be coming in relation to the game's Solo Ranked mode. Earlier this year, Riot indicated that it was entertaining the idea of introducing a new Ranked mode that would only be playable for solo players. Since this announcement, Riot has remained quiet about the mode and whether or not it would actually end up coming to the game. Luckily, it sounds like we should hear something more definitive on the topic soon enough.
A New The Flash Movie Trailer Release Will Reportedly Take a While
The Flash is getting a trailer way later than anyone expected. A new report from One Take News says that the DC Comics film won't be debuting that clip until 2023. Now, that's a huge blow to anyone wanting to see what Ezra Miller is going to bring to Barry Allen on-film this time. But, it probably should have been expected with the extensive production delays and the actor's own legal troubles effectively putting the project's rollout in limbo. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has been a champion of the project as he tries to find some kind of foothold for his DC Comics division. Recently, James Gunn and Peter Safran were hired to lead the DCU, but there are still a lot of questions that remain when it comes to the future of the brand's output. For now, there is still some fan optimism that the movie will match up with expectations.
Manifest Season 4 Debuts to Surprising Numbers on Netflix
Manifest finally made its return to TV this past weekend, as the first 10 episodes of its fourth and final season were released on Netflix. The series was cancelled by NBC after three seasons and rescued by Netflix, thanks to the record-breaking streaming performance of its first three installments. Manifest coming to Netflix to wrap up its story made a lot of sense, but the numbers for its first weekend aren't quite as high as one might have expected.
Netflix Cancels Brand New Series Right After First Season Premieres
Netflix has cancelled two new series right after their first season premieres. On Tuesday, the streamer announced that they would not be going forward with second seasons of the legal drama Partner Track or the sci-fi drama The Imperfects. Partner Track had debuted on August 26th while The Imperfects debuted on September 8th. According to Deadline, neither series had been a particular breakout for the streamer, with each series spending only three weeks in the weekly Top 10 — not quite as much time as Netflix generally prefers to see when granting renewals.
Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.61 Released Alongside Patch Notes
A new Cyberpunk 2077 update is releasing today via Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Unfortunately, the new update doesn't add any new content or features, making it fairly insignificant, despite its size. How do we know this? Well, because in addition to releasing the update Polish developer CD Projekt Red has released the patch notes for the update in question.
New Horizon MMO Reportedly in Development With PlayStation
A new report has claimed that PlayStation is in the process of working on a new MMO set within the world of Horizon. Following the launch of Horizon Zero Dawn back in 2017, the Guerrilla Games-developed property has become a massive part of Sony's plans for the future. Not only did a sequel with Horizon Forbidden West launch earlier this year on PS5 and PS4, but a Netflix series based on the franchise is also in the works. And if that wasn't enough, it sounds like this new MMO spin-off is also in development now as well.
Netflix Series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself Doubles Viewership in Top 10
Premiering just before Halloween on Netflix, hit new fantasy-drama series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself has continued to grow its audience on the streaming service, nearly tripling its numbers from week 1 to week 2. According to Netflix's latest batch of viewership data, Bastard Son went from being watched just over 13.8 million hours in its first three days of release to over 30.89 million hours in its first full week. The show premiered as the #7 TV series on the entire service and even held that spot week over week amid a ton of new shows that debuted on Netflix.
My Hero Academia Season 6 Leaks Izuku's Biggest Secret
My Hero Academia has kickstarted a new stage of the fight between the heroes and the Paranormal Liberation Front with Season 6 of the series, and the newest episode of the series has leaked Izuku Midoriya's biggest One For All secret! The previous episode of the series unleashed a much stronger of Tomura Shigaraki as he was getting into the battle himself, and the anime has revealed that he truly is much more dangerous than ever before with his full slate of powers. But with All For One's power comes a strange desire that Shigaraki is becoming more aware of.
New Xbox Game Pass Update Is Bad News for Xbox One Users
Most games that come to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate continue to come to Xbox One and that's because most games continue to release on last-gen consoles. However, slowly but surely this will change, which means soon if you want to reap the benefits of Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate you will need to upgrade to either an Xbox Series X|S or PC. In the meantime, if you're on Xbox One you can't enjoy today's big new addition, Return of Monkey Island.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Opening Weekend Projections Are Looking Royally Good for Marvel
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is looking like it's set to conquer the box office on opening weekend. Early projections estimate that Black Panther 2 is set to bring in $175-185 million domestically, and between $335-365M worldwide. That's definitely a much-needed break from the box office slump the movie industry has been slogging through since September – even if it doesn't meet the same bar as recent Marvel movie releases. For comparison, Spider-Man: No way Home earned $568 million in its opening weekend (including a record-breaking domestic weekend opening), and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness earned $429M.
Target Buy 2 Get 1 Free Sale: 10 Best Video Game Deals
Target has a pretty spectacular deal going on for video games right now. The major retailer is helping people clean up their holiday shopping lists (or just making it easy for you to treat yourself) with big sales and deals. Given Black Friday is imminently approaching and people will want to find the best deals on upcoming games, a lot of retailers have begun revealing how they'll be reining in the holidays. Although Black Friday is really, officially, only meant to be one day a year, that has changed over the years with retailers doing week long and even month long deals.
