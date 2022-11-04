ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Roydell Williams Is Short-Yardage Specialist

Roydell Williams was one of the few Alabama bright spots on an otherwise dreary 32-31 overtime loss to LSU in Baton Rouge Saturday night. The Tide had the lead on four occasions, and on three of those Williams, a 5-10, 212-pound junior running back, played a key role. Twice on...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Hogs eager to face former teammates against LSU

When Arkansas (5-4, 2-3 SEC) takes the field at Donald W. Reynold Razorback Stadium on Saturday, the Razorbacks will be staring across at a pair of familiar faces who have found a new home as former teammates Joe Foucha and Greg Brooks return to Fayetteville as LSU Tigers. Foucha played...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Alabama football: Coaching changes could be coming for Crimson Tide

Alabama football rarely loses multiple games in a regular season, but that is the situation that head coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide find themselves in now after Saturday's 32-31 loss at LSU. The path remains tough, too, as Alabama heads to Ole Miss for another road game against a ranked opponent this weekend. Amid a disappointing season for the Tide, 247Sports' Josh Pate said on the "Late Kick" podcast that he fully expects Saban to overhaul his coaching staff. That could involve moves regarding offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and defensive coordinator Pete Golding, Pate said.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Will Anderson, Bryce Young share respect for each other after loss

BATON ROUGE, La. – Reminiscent of Nick Saban stopping his two star players from leaving the postgame press conference in Indianapolis for him to share his appreciation and how much both Will Anderson and Bryce Young meant to Alabama’s 2021 football team, even after a loss, the pair of Crimson Tide standouts did the same for each other Saturday at LSU.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
