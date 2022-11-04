Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Roydell Williams Is Short-Yardage Specialist
Roydell Williams was one of the few Alabama bright spots on an otherwise dreary 32-31 overtime loss to LSU in Baton Rouge Saturday night. The Tide had the lead on four occasions, and on three of those Williams, a 5-10, 212-pound junior running back, played a key role. Twice on...
Where Alabama stands in CFP Top 25 rankings after second loss
The second edition of the College Football Playoff top 25 rankings was released Tuesday, and following its 32-21 overtime loss to LSU this past weekend, Alabama only dropped three spots to No. 9 in the poll that will eventually set the postseason scene in less than a month’s time.
LSU commit Tayvion Galloway is "recruiting everyone"
LSU 2024 tight end commit Tayvion Galloway talks about his season and what he has thought of LSU's success and recent win over Alabama.
Hogs eager to face former teammates against LSU
When Arkansas (5-4, 2-3 SEC) takes the field at Donald W. Reynold Razorback Stadium on Saturday, the Razorbacks will be staring across at a pair of familiar faces who have found a new home as former teammates Joe Foucha and Greg Brooks return to Fayetteville as LSU Tigers. Foucha played...
CFB Week 11 ATS: LSU looks to take charge of the SEC West with a win over Arkansas
247Sports' Brad Crawford and Chris Hummer give their predictions on the week 11 matchup between Arkansas and LSU.
Alabama football: Coaching changes could be coming for Crimson Tide
Alabama football rarely loses multiple games in a regular season, but that is the situation that head coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide find themselves in now after Saturday's 32-31 loss at LSU. The path remains tough, too, as Alabama heads to Ole Miss for another road game against a ranked opponent this weekend. Amid a disappointing season for the Tide, 247Sports' Josh Pate said on the "Late Kick" podcast that he fully expects Saban to overhaul his coaching staff. That could involve moves regarding offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and defensive coordinator Pete Golding, Pate said.
Sights, sounds from Alabama's second practice of Ole Miss week
The University of Alabama football team practiced for two hours out on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields on Tuesday afternoon. The Crimson Tide spent the workout session in full pads. Alabama, ranked No. 10 nationally, will travel to Oxford, Miss., to take on No. 11 Ole Miss on Saturday, Nov. 12....
Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama's overtime loss at LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. – Sixth-ranked Alabama lost to No. 10 LSU, 32-21, Saturday at Tiger Stadium. Shortly after the loss to the Tigers, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters. Below is everything Saban said after Alabama dropped to 7-2 on the season. “It’s a bit of...
Portal players of the week: LSU's defensive transfers | Transfer Portal News
In this segment from Transfer Portal News, 247Sports' Grace Remington and Clint Brewster discuss LSU's defense in their upset over Alabama.
Nick Saban shares his message to team after overtime loss to LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. – As chants echoed into the small visiting media room at Tiger Stadium, Alabama head coach Nick Saban said it was an understatement to say how disappointing the Crimson Tide’s loss to LSU was, a loss that all but eliminated it from the playoff picture.
Recruits in Death Valley sound off on LSU's victory over Alabama
Brian Kelly and the Tigers were already hot on the trail. The win over Alabama should keep the momentum going.
Will Anderson, Bryce Young share respect for each other after loss
BATON ROUGE, La. – Reminiscent of Nick Saban stopping his two star players from leaving the postgame press conference in Indianapolis for him to share his appreciation and how much both Will Anderson and Bryce Young meant to Alabama’s 2021 football team, even after a loss, the pair of Crimson Tide standouts did the same for each other Saturday at LSU.
Alabama commit Caleb Downs' father talks Tide, visit to Georgia
Alabama safety commit Caleb Downs was in Athens on Saturday. His father shares thoughts on the trip and talks about the Crimson Tide and where things stand.
