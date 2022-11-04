Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Aaron Rodgers, Cowboys Next Opponent - ‘Washed’ After Packers QB’s Embarrassing Loss at Lions?
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys' next opponent, if we turn back to clock to the day the NFL schedule was released, is an intimidating one: It's Dallas at Green Bay, featuring four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers. But today? The Packers just lost a fifth straight game - for the first time...
Wichita Eagle
Are Seahawks Legit Playoff Contenders?
Folks, the time has come to face the facts about the Seattle Seahawks. They are no longer a Cinderella story waiting to fall apart, but rather they are genuine playoff contenders. Sitting at 6-3 through nine games, and at first place in the NFC West, the Seahawks continue to establish...
Wichita Eagle
‘Never over with that guy’: On the infinite repertoire of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
Entering the game with Tennessee on Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium, Chiefs coach Andy Reid had been 20-3 in games he’s coached after a bye week. And the Chiefs were double-digit favorites. But the fifth-winningest coach in NFL history also had been 1-8 in regular-season games (and 2-9 overall)...
Wichita Eagle
Seven Things That Happened in Loss to Chiefs
For the second time this season, the Tennessee Titans (5-3) lost a game they led at the start of the fourth quarter. They fell 20-17 in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) in a game they led by eight (17-9) with 15 minutes to go. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ 14-yard touchdown run and subsequent two-point conversion erased that lead and forced things to go beyond regulation.
Wichita Eagle
Why Andy Reid interrupted Travis Kelce’s post-game interview after Chiefs beat Titans
Travis Kelce stood in front of his locker late Sunday, holding court in front of a group of local reporters. He had just begun his answer to the first question when a booming voice interrupted. The sound caught Kelce’s attention almost immediately, and he twisted his head to see the...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Trade Try for WR Jerry Jeudy: What Did Dallas Offer to Broncos? OBJ Update
NOV 6 COWBOYS TRADE OFFER ON JEUDY While cynics still wonder just how serious the Cowboys were - and are - about obtaining help at receiver ... We can add a report about Jerry Jeudy to the list. We know Dallas has Odell Beckham Jr. "on the radar.''. We know...
Wichita Eagle
‘Don’t Like That’: Kirk Cousins Says Signature Phrase After Win Over Commanders
When Kirk Cousins first shouted the phrase “You like that!” it became a battle cry for the Washington's fanbase in 2015. Cousins first muttered the phrase seven years ago on Oct. 25 after he led Washington back from a 24-0 deficit to win 31-30 over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The comeback victory was the largest in franchise history.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs add prime-time game to schedule as AFC West tilt moves to Sunday night Football
The Kansas City Chiefs have added another prime-time game to their schedule this month. KC’s Nov. 20 AFC West matchup at the Los Angeles Chargers — previously set for a 3:25 p.m. kick on CBS — has been flexed to NBC’s Sunday Night Football, the league announced Tuesday. Previously, the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game was in that time slot; that contest was moved to 3:25 p.m. Central on CBS.
Wichita Eagle
Steelers vs Bengals Week 11 Matchup Rescheduled
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals Week 11 matchup has been flexed. The NFL has announced the AFC North matchup will move from Sunday Night Football to a 4:25 p.m. kickoff and be replaced by the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs won the...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Fall After Win Streak Snapped vs. Vikings?
The Washington Commanders are back in the loss column after a 20-17 defeat at the hands of the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings. Even though the Commanders were close against one of the NFL's best teams, they remain in the bottom quartile of teams in the league, ranking 25th in this week's edition of Sports Illustrated's power rankings.
Wichita Eagle
Do-It-All Safety Ryan Neal Takes Surprising Star Turn Anchoring Revived Seahawks Defense
When Jamal Adams went down with a quad injury in a Week 1 win over the Broncos, the Seahawks suffered a major blow losing one of their best players for the remainder of the season that many NFL teams would have struggled to overcome. But while Seattle undoubtedly has missed...
Wichita Eagle
Falcons Place OL Matt Hennessy on Injured Reserve
The injury hits just keep on coming for the Atlanta Falcons, especially on the offensive line. After putting starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson on injured reserve Saturday with a knee injury, the Falcons started backup center Matt Hennessy in his place for Sunday's contest against the Los Angeles Chargers - but he sustained a knee injury during the game, and after trying to come back in, was ultimately ruled out.
Wichita Eagle
Dicker The Kicker Walks it Off for Chargers
Cameron Dicker has been bouncing around the NFL like a bowling ball all season. From being signed by the Los Angeles Rams in August to kicking for the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5. This past week the Los Angeles Chargers signed Dicker in place of their injured kicker Justin Hopkins....
Wichita Eagle
Tom Brady Bluntly Questions Bucs’ Effort Despite Win Over Rams
The Buccaneers edged out a close win against the Rams on Sunday as quarterback Tom Brady helped lead Tampa Bay to a late 16–13 win. In the last 44 seconds of the game, Brady led the team to a 60-yard game-winning drive. Rookie tight end Cade Otton scored the one-yard winning touchdown with nine seconds left in the game.
Wichita Eagle
Here’s why Chiefs’ Andy Reid was impressed with Kadarius Toney’s debut vs. Titans
Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney made his debut with his new team in Sunday night’s 20-17 win over the Tennessee Titans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Toney, whom the Chiefs acquired in a trade from the New York Giants during the Week 8 bye, only played nine offensive snaps in the win.
Wichita Eagle
Miami Dolphins Have Significantly Greater Record than Miami Heat for the First Time Since 2008
The Miami Heat are 4-7 after their latest loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins boast a 6-3 record and one of the most explosive offenses in the league. This is arguably the first time since 2008 where the Heat’s football counterparts are more prevalent than, aside...
Wichita Eagle
Jalen Hurts’ Rushing Yards are Down, But There are Two Big Reasons Why
PHILADELPHIA – Not since their Super Bowl season has the Eagles' offense been this dynamic in terms of scoring points on a consistent basis. It is averaging 28.1 points per game, which is second-best in the league behind the Chiefs’ average of 30.4. In 2017, when the Eagles went to and won Super Bowl LII, they averaged 29 points per contest.
Wichita Eagle
Aaron Rodgers Does Not Credit Lions Defense Enough
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has endured many struggles throughout the 2022 season. After starting 3-1, the Packers have lost five straight games dating back to a matchup with the New York Giants in London. The most recent loss came Sunday to the Detroit Lions, which was a sloppy 15-9 victory for Detroit that snapped its own five-game losing streak.
Wichita Eagle
Impact of A.J. Brown Trade Impossible to Ignore
NASHVILLE – In the closing moments of the Tennessee Titans’ overtime loss at Kansas City on Sunday, A.J. Brown couldn’t keep his thumbs to himself. The former Titans wide receiver sent out a laughing “Ain’t nobody open” tweet as he watched rookie quarterback Malik Willis – scrambling away from Chiefs defenders – search unsuccessfully for open targets downfield.
Wichita Eagle
Simply Strange: Belichick Explains Benching Patriots Rookie
Cole Strange was supposed to pave the way for the New England Patriots' offensive future. Alas for Foxboro and the Chattanooga alum, Strange's present has seen its share of challenges. Though New England (5-4) has generated some offensive traction in recent weeks, thanks primarily to the efforts of newly-minted top...
