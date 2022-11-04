ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acton, MA

GoFundMe Created For 13-Year-Old Boy Critically Hurt In Acton Hit-And-Run

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

A family is in need of financial support after their 13-year-old was critically injured in a hit-and-run in Acton.

Cesar Soto was hit in the crash that happened on Great Road near Harris Street around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, Acton Police and Fire report. Cesar was flown to Boston-area hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Since the incident, a member of the Housing and Climate Justice for Acton has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help Cesar's family cover the cost of his medical bills.

"The money donated will be given directly to the family to help with hospital bills that they may have, gas, food, etc," the campaign reads.

"I am asking as a mom of 3 myself for our community to help Cesar’s family with expensive due to this horrible accident that left this amazing, kind, sweet, caring child, fighting for his life."

The campaign is seeking a goal of $5,000. People can donate by clicking here .

Meanwhile, Acton Police are still investigating the hit-and-run and are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspected vehicle.

In addition, a local business owner decided a $5,000 reward to anyone with information. More information can be found here .

