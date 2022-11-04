Laura Lee Hale Roebuck, age 98, of Marysville, died peacefully Thursday, November 3, 2022 at her home. A homemaker, devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and a woman of deep Christian faith, she was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church of Marysville where was a deacon and elder. Laura Lee served in many other loving ways within her church, including youth mission trips, Presbyterian Women, funeral and special event dinners and care of the church building. She volunteered in the community with various projects for those in need and enjoyed socializing with good friends for lunch or in a game of cards or taking a brisk fitness walk. She liked to travel, was a serious sports fan, and enjoyed watching and feeding the birds. She will be especially remembered for her compassionate heart and her unwavering, unconditional love for her family. She was born June 9, 1924 in Tazewell County, Virginia to the late Charles W. and Virginia Brown Hale. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Doyle E. Roebuck; her daughter and son-in-law, Rose Lee and Ed Forney; a daughter-in-law, Arlene Roebuck; her grandsons, Brett and Scott Forney; and her brothers, Charles, Clarence, Jack, Bob and Pat. She is survived by her children, Bill (Karen) Roebuck of New Hampshire, Don (Mela Kircher) Roebuck of Marysville and Virginia (Steffani Brandenburg) Roebuck of New York; her grandchildren, Rebecca Roebuck, Colin (Eliza) Roebuck, Hannah (Sawyer) Broadley and Kaitlyn “Kate” Forney; her great-grandchildren, Ethan, Reed and Mason Winter and Madison Forney; a sister-in-law, Ethel Hale; and many nieces, nephews and other loving relatives and friends, including Sandra Babbitt. Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, November 7, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church of Marysville. Rev. Carol Weiss will officiate. Burial will be in the Spring of 2023 at Maple Hill Cemetery in Bluefield, Virginia. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to her church. Underwood Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.

