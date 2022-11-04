Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How local record stores are keeping up with rising vinyl salesThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Multi-million dollar investment coming to Center for Automotive ResearchThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Sueing leads Buckeyes in ‘really emotional’ return to courtThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-7 win over NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Hundreds gather for special pet event in Springfield
The annual Dog Day at Maze Craze happened Sunday in Springfield.
Multiple locations in Miami Valley providing free frozen Thanksgiving meals
MIAMI VALLEY — Those in need can get free frozen meals at multiple locations during Miami Valley Meal’s “Turkey Takeaway” event. On Wednesday Nov. 23 frozen Thanksgiving takeaway meals with be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Meals will be available at the following locations and...
Drive-thru holiday light show coming to Historic Crew Stadium this month
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The "Magic of Lights" drive-thru holiday light show will happen at the Historic Crew Stadium beginning this month. The event on 717 East 17th Avenue begins Nov. 23 and will last through Jan. 1, 2023 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night. The Magic of...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Patty Jean Nicol
Patty Jean Nicol, long-time resident of Marysville, died in Christ Thursday, November 3, 2022, at the age of 70, surrounded by her family. She was born on December 26, 1951, to Lloyd and Marilyn (Hubmann) Nicol, and born again as a child of God in the waters of Holy Baptism on January 27, 1952, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Marysville. She attended St. John’s Lutheran School for her elementary education and was confirmed in the Christian faith on April 3, 1966. She was a 1970 graduate of Fairbanks High School.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Letter to the Editor
The Union County Senior Services levy is on the November 8th, 2022 ballot. For those who have utilized home and community-based services and supports for yourselves or for individuals you care for, you know how important these services are as you navigate the experiences of aging or disability. The Central...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Rick Allen Earl
Rick Allen Earl, age 60, of Marysville, died peacefully on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Prestige Gardens with his loving family by his side. On September 19, 1962, Rick was born at Mt. Carmel West Hospital in Columbus to Gloria Jean “Jeannie” (Wilson) Matyskella and the late Carl Everett Earl.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Roger L. Sams
Roger L. Sams, 58 of Ostrander, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 3, 2022 at his home surrounded by his children and loved ones. He was born July 9, 1964 in Columbus to the late Theodore Jackson Sams and Dorothy E. (Grue) Sams Morris. He was also preceded by his wife, Sheila Sams, who died July 17, 2021.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Laura Lee Roebuck
Laura Lee Hale Roebuck, age 98, of Marysville, died peacefully Thursday, November 3, 2022 at her home. A homemaker, devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and a woman of deep Christian faith, she was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church of Marysville where was a deacon and elder. Laura Lee served in many other loving ways within her church, including youth mission trips, Presbyterian Women, funeral and special event dinners and care of the church building. She volunteered in the community with various projects for those in need and enjoyed socializing with good friends for lunch or in a game of cards or taking a brisk fitness walk. She liked to travel, was a serious sports fan, and enjoyed watching and feeding the birds. She will be especially remembered for her compassionate heart and her unwavering, unconditional love for her family. She was born June 9, 1924 in Tazewell County, Virginia to the late Charles W. and Virginia Brown Hale. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Doyle E. Roebuck; her daughter and son-in-law, Rose Lee and Ed Forney; a daughter-in-law, Arlene Roebuck; her grandsons, Brett and Scott Forney; and her brothers, Charles, Clarence, Jack, Bob and Pat. She is survived by her children, Bill (Karen) Roebuck of New Hampshire, Don (Mela Kircher) Roebuck of Marysville and Virginia (Steffani Brandenburg) Roebuck of New York; her grandchildren, Rebecca Roebuck, Colin (Eliza) Roebuck, Hannah (Sawyer) Broadley and Kaitlyn “Kate” Forney; her great-grandchildren, Ethan, Reed and Mason Winter and Madison Forney; a sister-in-law, Ethel Hale; and many nieces, nephews and other loving relatives and friends, including Sandra Babbitt. Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, November 7, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church of Marysville. Rev. Carol Weiss will officiate. Burial will be in the Spring of 2023 at Maple Hill Cemetery in Bluefield, Virginia. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to her church. Underwood Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
unioncountydailydigital.com
UCSO Reports – November 7, 2022
A deputy responded to the roundabout at State Route 161 and Industrial Parkway to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2013 Ford Explorer that was struck by a 2014 GMC Sierra. The driver of the GMC, Gelacio Palominos, age 49 of Columbus was issued a traffic citation for operating a vehicle without a valid operator’s license. A crash report was taken, #80-22-484.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Conditions Are Ripe For Wildfires
COLUMBUS – Low humidity, windy conditions and lack of precipitation all contribute to the increased risk of wildfires in the state of Ohio. And we have all three out in full force in the Buckeye State this very minute. Chief Jay Riley of the Marysville Fire Department said this...
sciotopost.com
Laurelville – Firefighters Called to Fight Bush Fire
HOCKING – Firefighters from Pickaway and Hocking counties have been called to fight a brush fire around 4:30 pm on Sunday. According to early reports, Laurelvillle has been requested to the area of 2400 block of Mowey road for a brush fire. Tarlton has been requested for mutual aid.
Ohio sues Family Dollar, Dollar Tree for deceptive advertising
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The state of Ohio has sued Family Dollar — continuing its crusade against companies accused of overcharging customers at checkout. In a lawsuit filed in Butler County Monday, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost claimed the Virginia-based dollar-store conglomerate — which is owned by Dollar Tree — has engaged in deceptive advertising […]
unioncountydailydigital.com
ODOT Drops Wrench In Marysville’s Budget Gearbox
MARYSVILLE – As is common in any governmental budget process, be it for the smallest, most remote township in the state or the U.S. Congress in Washington D.C., a fiscal curveball was thrown at the Marysville City Council during its work session Monday as Finance Director Brad Lutz informed the Council that the Ohio Department of Transportation recently notified the city administration that Marysville is responsible for kicking in $750,000 as part of an $8.5 million reconstruction and resurfacing of approximately four miles of the U.S. Route 33 ‘loop’ that runs through the north side of the Marysville city limits. The payment is due to ODOT in February 2023, or about eight weeks from today.
Ohio Lottery Classic Lotto ticket worth nearly $40 million sold near Columbus
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A run of nearly two years without a Classic Lotto winner ended Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, when one ticket sold near Columbus won a $39.3 million jackpot. According to Ohio Lottery officials, the ticket was sold at a Village Pantry in Marysville. The store receives a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Winning $39.3 million Classic Lotto ticket sold at Marysville convenience store
COLUMBUS, Ohio — There’s a big lottery winner in Marysville after one ticket hit the Classic Lotto jackpot worth $39.3 million in the latest drawing on Saturday, Nov. 5. Ohio Lottery officials say the winning auto-pick ticket was sold at Village Pantry #5716. The lucky numbers were 6, 17, 25, 32, 34 and 42. The kicker was 099841.
Winner! 1 ticket wins Classic Lotto jackpot worth $39.3 million in Ohio Lottery drawing Saturday: See where the winning ticket was sold
MARYSVILLE, Ohio — Check your tickets!. There’s a BIG lottery winner in Ohio after one ticket hit the Classic Lotto jackpot worth $39.3 million in the latest drawing on Saturday, Nov. 5. Ohio Lottery officials say the winning auto-pick ticket was sold at Village Pantry #5716 in Marysville,...
NBC4 Columbus
$9 million worth of cocaine found in Madison County
$9 million worth of cocaine found in Madison County. $9 million worth of cocaine found in Madison County. NBC4 Today captures the first Election Day total lunar eclipse live. FULL INTERVIEW: Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose …. FULL INTERVIEW: Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose talks to Kristine Varkony...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Pickaway Co. Engineer’s Office announces temporary road closure
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — The Pickaway County Engineer’s Office announced the temporary closure of West Ford Road. According to the county engineer, West Ford Road will be closed between Commercial Point Road and Gibson Road for a bridge repair project. The repairs are expected to last through December...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Who Holds The Winning Ticket?
MARYSVILLE- Are you the one? Are you the person who plopped down a sawbuck or so for a Classic Lotto ticket at the Village Pantry, 1301 W.5th St., and woke up Sunday morning $39,300,000 richer than you were Saturday night?. Yes, it’s true. We have a new millionaire in our...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Today Is the Day To Cast Your Ballot!
UNION COUNTY – After months of political ads, social media posts and above-the-fold headlines, Election Day 2022 has finally arrived. Polls in Ohio opened at 6:30 a.m. today and will remain open until 7:30 p.m. in every county on Ohio, allowing voters to get to their polling places and cast their vote for both individual races and several issues that appear on the ballot.
