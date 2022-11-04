ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

miamivalleytoday.com

Historic Holiday Tour homes; JW Brown House

PIQUA — The JW Brown House, located at 714 N. Wayne St. in downtown Piqua will be featured on the 2022 Piqua-Caldwell Historic District Associationa’s (PCHDA) Historic Holiday Tour on Dec. 10 from 5 to 8 p.m. Owned by Rosemary and Paul Gutmann since 1964, this Queen Anne Style home is rich in history and architectural interest.
PIQUA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Piqua Holiday Parade set for Dec. 3

PIQUA — Downtown Piqua’s Christmas parade has been set for Saturday, Dec. 3, at 2 p.m. Area businesses, civic organizations, non-profits, churches and other interested groups are invited to be a part of this annual Piqua Christmas tradition. A traveling trophy will be awarded to the most festively...
PIQUA, OH
countynewsonline.org

Retirement Auction – Covington – 11/17

When: Thursday, November 17, 2022 @ 10:30 AM. Staffed preview will be held on Tuesday, November 15, 10AM-1PM What: Tractors, Forklift, Semi, Hopper Bottom, Trucks, Tillage, Planting, Drill, Seed Tender, Combines, Heads, Head Carts, Auger Cart, Augers, Rotary, Mowers, Misc.
COVINGTON, OH
WDTN

300 adults, children to receive new socks and shoes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The House of Bread and Shoes 4 the Shoeless are partnering together alongside the Charles D. Berry Foundation on Saturday to help give to those in need in the community. A release says that an event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 1:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the […]
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Troy Council votes against Tavern Building appeal

TROY — For the second time, Troy City Council voted to not pursue demolition of the historic Tavern Building on West Main Street. “You’re in a really difficult position,” Troy resident Jessica Minesinger said during council member’s regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, Nov. 7. “The decision that you make on this building is really precedent-setting for downtown.”
TROY, OH
dayton.com

Deli restaurant plans to open at former Masonic lodge in Washington Twp.

A restaurant billing itself as “Dayton’s Deli” plans to open in Washington Township. Cincinnati Capital Partners 486 LLC. intends to open All The Best Delicatessen at 5501 Far Hills Ave., according to plans submitted to the township. Located on the corner of Far Hills and Lamplighter Trail, the building was previously used a Masonic temple.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
ocj.com

Between the Rows Update – Nov. 7, 2022

Nathan Birkemeier of Putnam County and Ryan Hiser of Fayette County have in-depth conversations with Matt Reese of Ohio’s Country Journal as they discuss corn and soybean yield averages, conditions compared to expectations, and intensifying dry conditions. This update thanks to Seed Genetics Direct.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Choo Choo: Dayton Train Show rolls into the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 2022 Dayton Train Show came to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds for the weekend. According to the event, the train show took place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Dayton. Items that vendors will be […]
DAYTON, OH
peakofohio.com

Holland Theatre looking to light up the marquee

The Holland Theatre looks to get a major facelift, thanks to a $220,000 Challenge Grant from the Jeffris Foundation. The theatre officially kicked off its Marquee Fundraising campaign last night. The marquee, a fixture of the theatre in 1931, will be the finishing touch to the restoration project started several years ago.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Larson to retire from Edison State Community College

PIQUA – Dr. Doreen Larson, president of Edison State Community College, will be retiring in June 2023 after serving the college for almost seven years. Larson celebrated her retirement following the State of the College event on Oct. 12 where faculty, staff, and community members honored her work at the college.
PIQUA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

APAC welcomes Christmas with Sandi Patty

TROY — On Saturday, Nov. 26, at 7 p.m., the Arbogast Performing Arts Center (APAC) welcomes Sandi Patty to for a night of music to welcome the Christmas season. As one of the most highly acclaimed performers of our time with five Grammy awards, four Billboard Music Awards, three platinum records, five gold records and eleven million units sold, Patty is simply known as The Voice.
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Religion briefs

TROY — First United Church of Christ, located at 120 S. Market St. (corner of Canal and Market Streets) invites all to join with them in worship. Services are available each Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Those who are unable to in person can join the Sunday worship service via the Facebook page of First United Church of Christ.
TROY, OH
The Lima News

Longtime cop Keith hangs up his badge

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — Lulu’s Diner just off Spencerville Road is to Mike Keith what Cheers pub was to Norm, Cliff and the others. Everyone there seemingly knows his name. That’s due, in part, to a weekly gathering of retired Lima-area police officers at the diner. Every Friday morning, 6 0’clock sharp.
LIMA, OH

