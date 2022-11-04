Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Winterizing your car: Tire check-up.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenOhio State
Kick off the Holidays, with November 4th First Friday! 50 things we love about downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
miamivalleytoday.com
Historic Holiday Tour homes; JW Brown House
PIQUA — The JW Brown House, located at 714 N. Wayne St. in downtown Piqua will be featured on the 2022 Piqua-Caldwell Historic District Associationa’s (PCHDA) Historic Holiday Tour on Dec. 10 from 5 to 8 p.m. Owned by Rosemary and Paul Gutmann since 1964, this Queen Anne Style home is rich in history and architectural interest.
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua Holiday Parade set for Dec. 3
PIQUA — Downtown Piqua’s Christmas parade has been set for Saturday, Dec. 3, at 2 p.m. Area businesses, civic organizations, non-profits, churches and other interested groups are invited to be a part of this annual Piqua Christmas tradition. A traveling trophy will be awarded to the most festively...
countynewsonline.org
Retirement Auction – Covington – 11/17
When: Thursday, November 17, 2022 @ 10:30 AM. Staffed preview will be held on Tuesday, November 15, 10AM-1PM What: Tractors, Forklift, Semi, Hopper Bottom, Trucks, Tillage, Planting, Drill, Seed Tender, Combines, Heads, Head Carts, Auger Cart, Augers, Rotary, Mowers, Misc.
300 adults, children to receive new socks and shoes
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The House of Bread and Shoes 4 the Shoeless are partnering together alongside the Charles D. Berry Foundation on Saturday to help give to those in need in the community. A release says that an event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 1:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the […]
Hundreds gather for special pet event in Springfield
The annual Dog Day at Maze Craze happened Sunday in Springfield.
‘Ignite the Heights’ set to be held in Huber Heights this week
HUBER HEIGHTS — This week the City of Huber Heights will be hosting a family-friendly event under the stars. Thursday, November 10, all are invited to enjoy s’mores, local beers, cocktails, tacos, local vendors, and music, according to a press release. >>Election Day Total Lunar Eclipse. The event...
Springfield firefighter celebrates 50 years of service
Larry Ricketts is a volunteer EMT and firefighter with the Springfield Fire Department.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy Council votes against Tavern Building appeal
TROY — For the second time, Troy City Council voted to not pursue demolition of the historic Tavern Building on West Main Street. “You’re in a really difficult position,” Troy resident Jessica Minesinger said during council member’s regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, Nov. 7. “The decision that you make on this building is really precedent-setting for downtown.”
Multiple locations in Miami Valley providing free frozen Thanksgiving meals
MIAMI VALLEY — Those in need can get free frozen meals at multiple locations during Miami Valley Meal’s “Turkey Takeaway” event. On Wednesday Nov. 23 frozen Thanksgiving takeaway meals with be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Meals will be available at the following locations and...
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this month
Costco, the popular discount warehouse retail chain, recently announced the grand opening date for its newest Ohio store location. Read on to learn more. Costco is set to open a new store in Liberty Township, Ohio, later this month. According to local reports, the grand opening has been set for 8 am on November 16, 2022.
dayton.com
Deli restaurant plans to open at former Masonic lodge in Washington Twp.
A restaurant billing itself as “Dayton’s Deli” plans to open in Washington Township. Cincinnati Capital Partners 486 LLC. intends to open All The Best Delicatessen at 5501 Far Hills Ave., according to plans submitted to the township. Located on the corner of Far Hills and Lamplighter Trail, the building was previously used a Masonic temple.
ocj.com
Between the Rows Update – Nov. 7, 2022
Nathan Birkemeier of Putnam County and Ryan Hiser of Fayette County have in-depth conversations with Matt Reese of Ohio’s Country Journal as they discuss corn and soybean yield averages, conditions compared to expectations, and intensifying dry conditions. This update thanks to Seed Genetics Direct.
Choo Choo: Dayton Train Show rolls into the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 2022 Dayton Train Show came to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds for the weekend. According to the event, the train show took place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Dayton. Items that vendors will be […]
peakofohio.com
Holland Theatre looking to light up the marquee
The Holland Theatre looks to get a major facelift, thanks to a $220,000 Challenge Grant from the Jeffris Foundation. The theatre officially kicked off its Marquee Fundraising campaign last night. The marquee, a fixture of the theatre in 1931, will be the finishing touch to the restoration project started several years ago.
miamivalleytoday.com
Larson to retire from Edison State Community College
PIQUA – Dr. Doreen Larson, president of Edison State Community College, will be retiring in June 2023 after serving the college for almost seven years. Larson celebrated her retirement following the State of the College event on Oct. 12 where faculty, staff, and community members honored her work at the college.
Winning $39.3 million Classic Lotto ticket sold at Marysville convenience store
COLUMBUS, Ohio — There’s a big lottery winner in Marysville after one ticket hit the Classic Lotto jackpot worth $39.3 million in the latest drawing on Saturday, Nov. 5. Ohio Lottery officials say the winning auto-pick ticket was sold at Village Pantry #5716. The lucky numbers were 6, 17, 25, 32, 34 and 42. The kicker was 099841.
miamivalleytoday.com
APAC welcomes Christmas with Sandi Patty
TROY — On Saturday, Nov. 26, at 7 p.m., the Arbogast Performing Arts Center (APAC) welcomes Sandi Patty to for a night of music to welcome the Christmas season. As one of the most highly acclaimed performers of our time with five Grammy awards, four Billboard Music Awards, three platinum records, five gold records and eleven million units sold, Patty is simply known as The Voice.
miamivalleytoday.com
Religion briefs
TROY — First United Church of Christ, located at 120 S. Market St. (corner of Canal and Market Streets) invites all to join with them in worship. Services are available each Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Those who are unable to in person can join the Sunday worship service via the Facebook page of First United Church of Christ.
Winner! 1 ticket wins Classic Lotto jackpot worth $39.3 million in Ohio Lottery drawing Saturday: See where the winning ticket was sold
MARYSVILLE, Ohio — Check your tickets!. There’s a BIG lottery winner in Ohio after one ticket hit the Classic Lotto jackpot worth $39.3 million in the latest drawing on Saturday, Nov. 5. Ohio Lottery officials say the winning auto-pick ticket was sold at Village Pantry #5716 in Marysville,...
Longtime cop Keith hangs up his badge
SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — Lulu’s Diner just off Spencerville Road is to Mike Keith what Cheers pub was to Norm, Cliff and the others. Everyone there seemingly knows his name. That’s due, in part, to a weekly gathering of retired Lima-area police officers at the diner. Every Friday morning, 6 0’clock sharp.
Comments / 0