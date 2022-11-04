ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Comments / 2

Young Kim
2d ago

It isn’t the first time! I remember when he intentionally didn’t stock ballots at a voting pole and people were led away because of it! This happened at the busiest time of the Election Day! Cowles needs to go!

Reply(1)
2
Related
Florida Phoenix

Florida GOP has legislative supermajorities within sight in this year’s elections

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Republican Party is within a handful of election victories of achieving supermajorities in the Florida Legislature on Nov. 8— that is, control two-thirds of the vote in both the House and the Senate. Theoretically, that would allow the party’s members to override a governor’s veto and ignore the rules that govern the lawmaking process, making […] The post Florida GOP has legislative supermajorities within sight in this year’s elections appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Equality Florida ads bash Florida GOP’s anti-LGBTQ politics

New TV spots call Ron DeSantis a bully and accuse Republicans of stoking 1950s discrimination. Equality Florida Action PAC made clear Florida’s LGBTQ+ won’t sit back this election cycle. The advocacy group ahead of the Nov. 8 General Election funded a $65,000 round of ads reaching voters on digital and television.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida counties see significant drop in early voting numbers

ORLANDO, Fla. - Sunday is the last day of early voting in Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties. Other central Florida counties ended their early voting on Saturday. Voters say it was an easy process. "There wasn't a wait," said Nathan Horton, "they check your ID, I had a couple of minutes to get a ballot, vote and that was it. I don't think I was even in there 20 minutes."
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

Report Claims Florida Will Have Highest Death Rates if Abortion Banned

A new report is claiming Florida will see a 29 percent increase in maternal death rate should a statewide ban on abortion go into place. According to the report, Florida would see a death rate higher than the national average. Florida Democrats warn that Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, who may...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Errors found on mail-in ballots in Central Florida

With vote-by-mail well underway, some counties have received hundreds of ballots with errors. Some ballots came in without signatures, and some had mismatched signatures. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Florida could be impacted by potential system | Enter to win a $100 gas card | UCF student tracking Elon Musk’s plane on Twitter: ‘I’m not going to stop’ | Become a News 6 Insider]
The Associated Press

Officials: Woman charged with voting in Florida and Alaska

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida woman was arrested Friday on charges that she voted in Florida and Alaska during the same election cycle over several years. Cheryl Ann Leslie, 55, of Loxahatchee, was charged with two counts of felony fraud, according to Palm Beach County jail records. Leslie, who is registered as a Democrat, voted in both the 2020 federal and state primary elections in Florida and Alaska, according to a Florida Department of Law Enforcement news release. Leslie’s Alaska votes were submitted by absentee ballot, and her Florida votes were submitted early and in person in Palm Beach County, officials said. Leslie, who works with a senior care facility in Loxahatchee, told investigators that her work as a physician assistant required extensive travel between multiple states.
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
WESH

Supporters come out to see DeSantis at Melbourne stop

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis took to the stage in Melbourne just after 6 p.m. Friday. It’s the first day of his four-day Don't Tread on Florida tour, leading right up to Election Day on Tuesday. Speaking to more than 2,000 supporters at the American Muscle...
MELBOURNE, FL
WESH

Val Demings, Marco Rubio make campaign stops in Central Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The candidates in the race for Senate made local stops Saturday in Central Florida. Both Val Demings and Marco Rubio held campaign events Saturday rallying support ahead of Election Day. With just three days left to campaign, the candidates for Florida's open Senate seat are...
ORLANDO, FL
westorlandonews.com

Voting Rights Groups Host GOTV Concert Before Election

Equal Ground, who describes themselves as “a Black-led, non-partisan, non-profit organization working to expand Black political power in Florida,” will join other voting rights groups including the ACLU of Florida, Black Youth Vote, Black Women’s Roundtable, and The Experience Christian Center for a get-out-the-vote concert at Majestic Life Church.
ORLANDO, FL
Click10.com

Voted by mail in Florida? Here’s how to track your ballot

More than 4 million vote-by-mail ballots were sent out in Florida for the November election and only about half of them have been turned in, Local 10 News partner WKMG reported. If you haven’t mailed in your ballot yet, you need to do it now. To turn in your...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy