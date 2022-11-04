We speak to an Everest Triple Crown mountaineer about returning to the Himalayas after two hip replacement surgeries. In the spring of 2002, Ellen Miller summited Mount Everest for the second time, becoming the first American woman to reach the world’s tallest peak from both the north and the south sides in a single year. Previously, she had climbed Denali, Mount Elbrus, Kilimanjaro and all 54 of Colorado’s 14ers, and those are just some selected highlights from her illustrious mountaineering career. When I moved to Vail in 2009 and first met Miller, we weren’t wearing hiking boots however; rather, we were on yoga mats in a gentle class at the athletic center where we both worked. At the time I was a novice yoga teacher and Miller was the recent recipient of not one, but two new hips. To date, she's had four hip surgeries due to complications with the initial surgeries.

