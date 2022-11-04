Read full article on original website
advnture.com
Patagonia Better Sweater 1/4-Zip Fleece review: versatile, very warm and long-lasting
A sleek and fantastically warm fleece pullover that works just as well on your morning commute as it does deep in the backcountry. Why you can trust Advnture Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Video of Ice Skater on Frozen Alpine Lake in Colorado Is Breathtaking
The lake is inside Rocky Mountain National Park.
gripped.com
CAMP T-Dry Crampons Excel on Steep Rock
October in the Bow Valley usually brings a minimal selection of ice routes to enjoy and not enough snow for good skiing. Like other keen climbers during shoulder season, regular Gripped photographer, Tim Banfield, seems to find himself drytooling during this time of year. For those not in the know,...
Pinkbike.com
Review Roundup: 4 Mountain Bike Rain Jackets Tested
The weather is a fickle beast, especially where the best mountain bike trails are found—in the mountains. Whether it’s torrential downpours in the fall, snowy wastelands in the winter or freak thunderstorms in the summer, eventually we all have to deal with riding in the wet or cold—or both at the same time.
tinyhousetalk.com
Family of Four Living Full Time in their Jeep Camper
Just wait until you see the incredible off-roading Jeep Camper this family lives in — full-time! Julie, Chris, and their two boys loved camping and kept taking longer and longer trips until they realized they could put “normal” behind them and DIY their own overland camping set-up!
Yeti Just Released a New Water Bottle—and I Tried It First
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›. Whether you’re a hunter, an angler, or a hiker, you likely know Yeti for high-end coolers and well-insulated mugs and tumblers. The popular brand has never had a non-insulated water bottle in its lineup—until now. As of today, you can finally snag the Yeti Yonder, which is the first of its kind in the Yeti family. Made of durable yet lightweight BPA-free plastic—with zero insulation a la a Nalgene bottle—and featuring a leakproof lid, it’s designed for outdoor adventures of any kind.
Woonsocket Call
Expert Tips for Improving at Snowboarding
MELBOURNE, Australia - October 31, 2022 - (Newswire.com) According to Melbourne snowboards retailer Twelve Board Store, advancing as a snowboarder is actually easier than most might think. It just requires some dedication, practice and investment in the right gear. Experts agree that in order to improve at snowboarding, it's important...
Cannondale has stealthily electrified one of its most fun bikes ever and this makes me surprisingly happy
Cannondale's Compact Neo is a throwback to the Hooligan, a bike that never failed to make me smile
Yes, you can still go hiking after a hip replacement
We speak to an Everest Triple Crown mountaineer about returning to the Himalayas after two hip replacement surgeries. In the spring of 2002, Ellen Miller summited Mount Everest for the second time, becoming the first American woman to reach the world’s tallest peak from both the north and the south sides in a single year. Previously, she had climbed Denali, Mount Elbrus, Kilimanjaro and all 54 of Colorado’s 14ers, and those are just some selected highlights from her illustrious mountaineering career. When I moved to Vail in 2009 and first met Miller, we weren’t wearing hiking boots however; rather, we were on yoga mats in a gentle class at the athletic center where we both worked. At the time I was a novice yoga teacher and Miller was the recent recipient of not one, but two new hips. To date, she's had four hip surgeries due to complications with the initial surgeries.
The Rivian Adventure Van Takes Camping to the Next Level
The EV maker has another electric model in the works: the Rivian Adventure Van. Here’s what you need to know about this new camper van. The post The Rivian Adventure Van Takes Camping to the Next Level appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Surfing BC Loam in 'The Creek'
This project was a group effort to highlight some of our favourite things that have drawn us to Mountain biking in the first place: building, riding, hooting and hollering down a trail with your friends and creating an artistic piece to remember the good times by all of which I'd say most fellow riders can relate to. Here's to more of that.
Country diary: The quiet of the mountains is deep and wide
November in the Cairngorms is the quiet month. The summer holiday crowds are long gone and the October midterm breaks are over. The watersports centres furl their sails and pack away their boats, local guesthouses close for a few weeks, and there’s not enough snow for the skiing to gather pace. Apart from the decked halls of supermarkets, all the Christmas carry-on has not yet cranked up and diaries have gaps. It is a lull. For locals and the land, a welcome lull. We can draw breath.
The Health Benefits Of Using Trekking Poles On Your Next Hike
While trekking poles seem like a great investment, you may wonder what are the scientific-backed health benefits of using trekking poles on your next hike.
Woman Transforms Her Boring White Fridge Into Plant Oasis With Cool Magnetic Containers
What a gorgeous way to display your plant pals!
Best bike saddlebags for cycling essentials 2022
Looking for the best bike saddlebag to carry your cycling essentials? We round up some of the best on test and explain what to look for
How to Pack a Canoe or Kayak for a Camping Trip
Think of canoes and kayaks as giant, 16-foot-long duffel bags with few dividers, compartments, or pockets. Packing one for a camping trip can be a mess if you don’t have a plan, and a poorly packed canoe or kayak can be an unwieldy, dangerous craft. The right approach takes into account heavy gear, light stuff, gear you won’t need till darkness falls, and items you’ll want close at hand, such as a survival kit, map, compass, or bug dope. Whether you plan to paddle a canoe or a kayak, here’s the 4-1-1.
A guide to refreshingly refined Christmas decorating
The festive season is swiftly approaching. The aroma of orange peel, spicy clove, and balsam fir creates a merry atmosphere with a single sniff. Soon, soft mittens will embrace cold fingers and the shimmering star lights above London’s Oxford Street will glow. Cue Michael Buble’s Christmas album and pour yourself a frothy mug of hot chocolate because it’s time to think about decking the halls. Perhaps this conjures up visions of metallic tinsel, kitsch baubles, and all-things red and green. But Christmas decor doesn’t have to be brash. If you’re partial to elegant, pared-back interiors – look no further. This...
Find an Adventure With Baltoro’s Modular Backpacks
Every day feels like I’m walking a tightrope between busy and chaos – whether it’s the job, housework, social commitments, the noise, or lights outside my home in downtown Vancouver, it can get draining. When I want to get away, I go to the mountains and enjoy my favourite activities. Is it a bike ride along the sea wall to a beach or park? Is it a quick drive to my favourite hikes? Or is it the weekend and I can take a couple of days by the lake and exchange the concrete jungle for a real one. I like having versatility and flexibility in my life, and my Baltoro ImpetroGear modular backpacks give me exactly that.
tinyhousetalk.com
Awesome Tiny Cabin Built with a Single Used Shipping Container
The Shiship is a really cool tiny cabin that was designed and built by Repère Boréal in Quebec, Canada. It’s a simple structure made with a single high-cube shipping container and it measures 31′ long x 8′ wide, and 9’6″ tall. On the exterior, you can still see most of the original shipping container with lots of exposed corrugated steel and massive cargo doors at one end. It’s an interesting visual reminder that the shell of this cabin had another life before it was repurposed.
Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 review: Easy fires without the smoke
It's a very pretty thing when it's going. Stan HoraczekThis fancy fire pit lights easy and burns clean.
