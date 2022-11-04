Read full article on original website
Stereogum
Sick New World 2023 Has Nu-Metal Royalty, Hardcore In The Undercard, & The Return Of Death Grips
Sick New World is a new rock music festival experimenting with an intriguing combination of styles. The fest, coming to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 13, 2023, will be headlined by some of the biggest names in the late ’90s and early 2000s nu-metal scene including System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones, and Incubus, as well as names like Papa Roach, Evanescence, Chevelle, Coal Chamber, Soulfly, P.O.D., Sevendust, Orgy, and Hoobastank further down the poster.
Stereogum
Low’s Mimi Parker Has Died
Low’s Mimi Parker has died. “Friends, it’s hard to put the universe into language and into a short message, but…” Alan Sparhawk, Parker’s husband and the group’s other half, announced on social media. “She passed away last night, surrounded by family and love, including yours. Keep her name close and sacred. Share this moment with someone who needs you. Love is indeed the most important thing.” Parker was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in December 2020. Earlier this year, the band canceled shows scheduled for this summer and fall as she underwent treatment.
Stereogum
New Pagans – “Karin Was Not A Rebel” & “Fresh Young Overlook”
Last year, the Irish group New Pagans released their debut album The Seed, The Vessel, The Roots And All, an impressive showing that led us to name them a Band To Watch and landed them on our Best New Bands Of 2021 list. This past September, they released a new single, “Better People,” and today they’re announcing a whole new album, Making Circles Of Our Own, which will come out early next year. They’re sharing two tracks from it today: “Karin Was Not A Rebel,” which was inspired by the interior designer Karin Bergöö Larsson, and “Fresh Young Overlook,” which is about the music industry. Check out both of them below.
Stereogum
Maria BC – “ROF (Rachika Nayar Remix)”
Maria BC and Rachika Nayar both released albums this year, Hyaline and Heaven Come Crashing (both Albums Of The Week), and they collaborated on a pair of tracks that appeared Nayar’s full-length. Both also were included on our Best New Bands Of 2022 list. Today, they’re in each other’s orbit yet again for a new Rachika Nayar remix of Hyaline track “ROF,” which is on a remix EP that’s due out in a couple weeks.
Stereogum
Watch Cat Power Recreate Bob Dylan’s 1966 “Royal Albert Hall” Concert
On Saturday night, Cat Power Power recreated Bob Dylan’s infamous “Royal Albert Hall” show at Royal Albert Hall in London. The show, which took place in May 1966, marked Dylan’s transition to performing electric, much to the surprise of audience members. The original show actually took place at Manchester’s Free Trade Hall, but for years it was known as the “Royal Albert Hall” concert because of a mislabeled bootleg. He would, however, do the same thing at RAH a few nights later.
Stereogum
Watch Phoebe Bridgers Join Lorde Onstage In São Paulo
Last year, when Lorde released her album Solar Power, she’d never met Phoebe Bridgers, even though Bridgers sang backup on six of the album’s 12 tracks. Solar Power was a pandemic-era record, and that’s how things had to be. These days, Lorde and Phoebe Bridgers are free to travel around the world and perform in front of people. Last night, singing onstage together in Brazil, they looked like old friends.
Stereogum
Peter Gabriel Announces New Album i/o And 2023 Tour Dates
Since 2002 — shortly after the release of Up, his most recent album of original material — Peter Gabriel has been talking about releasing a new album called i/o. Two decades later, it’s finally happening. Rumors have percolated this year suggesting i/o would arrive soon, and now Gabriel has confirmed it, though without revealing any music or artwork or a release date.
Stereogum
Gina Birch – “Wish I Was You” (Feat. Thurston Moore)
Last year, Gina Birch — the bassist for the much-loved post-punk band the Raincoats — released her first-ever solo single, “Feminist Song.” Now Birch is announcing her debut solo album, I Play My Bass Loud, which will be out on Third Man Records in February. “The...
Stereogum
Steve Mason – “No More” (Feat. Javed Bashir)
Former Beta Band frontman Steve Mason has announced a new solo album, Brothers & Sisters, his follow-up to 2019’s About The Light. Mason co-produced it with Tev’n, and it features contributions from Jayando Cole, Keshia Smith, Connie McCall & Adrian Blake, and Kaviraj Singh. “To me, this record...
Stereogum
Watch Metallica Play Early ’80s Rarities At Tribute To Megaforce Records Founders
Last night, Metallica performed at a tribute show for Megaforce Records founder Jon “Jonny Z” Zazula and his wife Marsha at the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood in Florida. The band played tracks from their first two albums, Kill ‘Em All and Ride The Lightning, which came out through the label in 1983 and 1984 respectively. Raven, who toured with them back in those days, served as their opener.
Stereogum
Watch Robert Plant & Suzi Dian Pay Tribute To Mimi Parker With A Cover Of Low’s “Monkey”
In one of the most devastating musical losses in recent memory, Low’s Mimi Parker died of cancer over the weekend. The tributes are pouring in, both written eulogies and recordings of Low’s music. The latest comes from former Led Zeppelin howler Robert Plant, who covered The Great Destroyer’s opening track “Monkey” on his 2010 album Band Of Joy.
Stereogum
Narrow Head – “Moments Of Clarity”
Two years ago, the heavy Texan alt-rockers Narrow Head impressed a whole lot of people with their album 12th House Rock. Today, the band has announced plans to follow that LP with a new one called Moments Of Clarity, set to arrive early next year. The band recorded the album in Los Angeles with Animal Collective/DIIV collaborator Sonny DiPerri, and it’s their first record with a new three-guitar lineup, as touring guitarist Kora Puckett is now a permanent member of the band.
Stereogum
Album Of The Week: Dream Unending Song Of Salvation
Consider, if you will, these two words: “Tomb Mold.” It’s an ugly phrase in every sense of the word. For one thing, it doesn’t exactly trip off the tongue. If you try to say it out loud, the end of one word blurs into the beginning of another, to the point where it sounds like you’re saying “tumult” in a weird accent. And then there’s the meaning of the phrase, the deeply unpleasant lingering reminder that we’re all just dying flesh — that even if our loved ones build us a little monument after we’re gone, the earth will eventually consume that monument. I’m not even sure if Tomb Mold is a good band name or a bad one, but it’s certainly helpful. Toronto’s Tomb Mold play old-school death metal that’s shot through with a sense of fearsome ugliness. Their sounds are all coated in goo and muck and echo, as if they’re calling out to us from some primordial abyss, reminding us that the abyss will have us soon enough.
Stereogum
Runnner – “bike again”
Runnner, the musical project of LA-based singer-songwriter Noah Weinman, will release new album Like Dying Stars, We’re Reaching Out in February. Lead single “i only sing about food” presented a sleek and propulsive take on indie folk, with Weinman’s voice gleaming amidst clattering drums, chiming banjo, and a blustery wall of sound that evoked a busy metropolis.
Stereogum
Hurricane G Dead At 52
New York rapper Hurricane G, best known for rapping alongside Redman as one of the members of EPMD’s Hit Squad, has died. The New York Post reports that Hurricane G died yesterday. No cause of death has been reported, but she was reportedly suffering from lung cancer at the time of her death. Hurricane G was 52.
