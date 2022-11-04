Read full article on original website
really@home
3d ago
There has to be some US government involvement in the drug & human trafficking through the southern border . If there wasn’t they would shut that thing down in a heart beat . As they say “ follow the money “ .
Reply(1)
2
Related
Oklahoma First Responders training to recognize fentanyl dangers
As Fentanyl overdose deaths continue to rise across the country, Oklahoma National Guard and several Oklahoma first responder agencies wanted to make sure officers were trained to recognize this growing trend to keep you safe. Oklahoma law enforcement is focused on reducing the dangers.
Man convicted for pushing more than 2,000 lbs of meth through Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. — A federal jury convicted a California man of organizing and directing at least three meth rings in Oklahoma and Missouri. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, was found guilty of continuing criminal enterprise, three counts of drug conspiracy and 21 counts of unlawful use of a communication facility.
fourstateshomepage.com
Drug kingpin made $30 million bringing drugs into Oklahoma and Missouri
TULSA, Okla. – A California drug kingpin was convicted in federal court on Monday for organizing a methamphetamine business in Grove and other communities in northeast Oklahoma and southwest Missouri. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, of Bakersfield, California, was found guilty of continuing criminal enterprise; three counts of drug conspiracy...
Exclusive: Wife of death row inmate speaks out after her husband receives second stay of execution
TULSA, Okla. — The wife of an Oklahoma death row inmate told FOX23 she’s relieved and hopeful after her husband was granted a second stay of execution by Gov. Kevin Stitt. Last week, Stitt pushed back the execution date of Richard Glossip for a second time. Glossip said he’s innocent of the murder he’s been convicted of. His wife, Lea Glossip, told FOX23 she and her husband are breathing a sigh a relief.
KTUL
Oklahoma Human Services receives $1.26 million grant for domestic violence survivors
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Human Services announced it received a $1.26 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Administration for Children and Families this week. The grant will go toward implementing critical domestic violence services to survivors who need assistance accessing child support, OKDHS...
KOCO
Oklahoma transportation officials hope $4.2M will help cut down on wrong-way crashes
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma transportation officials hope $4.2 million will help cut down on the number of wrong-way crashes. The project will help drivers know if they’re driving on the wrong side of the road. From lights to new signage, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation said this is another step in improving safety.
The Best Christmas Towns In Oklahoma To Visit In 2022
Now that we're getting into the nitty-gritty of the annual holiday season, let's go ahead and toss this out there so you can have enough time to plan your family festivities. The topic is christmas lights because, well, what person doesn't enjoy looking at the holiday light displays that are spread out across the state?
KOCO
Oklahoma agencies work to ensure votes are safe, secure
OKLAHOMA CITY — State officials said a group of agencies will be working to ensure every vote is safe and secure. The election board called Tuesday their Super Bowl. Teams will be on hand to not only run the election but protect it from all threats physical and cyber.
KOCO
Claremore latest place in Oklahoma to be named a Purple Heart City
CLAREMORE, Okla. — Claremore is the latest city in Oklahoma to be labeled a Purple Heart City. The dedication comes shortly before Veterans Day in a city that's home to hundreds of veterans. Claremore officials said the city also is home to multiple resources for veterans, such as a...
Missing Arkansas woman, unborn baby found dead in separate Missouri locations
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — A Missouri couple is facing first-degree kidnapping charges after a missing Arkansas woman and her unborn child were found dead in separate locations, authorities said. According to KHBS and KARK, Jane residents Amber and Jamie Waterman, both 42, were arrested Thursday and remain held without...
Flooding in Oklahoma leaves child dead and man missing
Around 8:48 p.m. on Nov. 4 a car was swept into water northbound on County Road 4643, leaving a 43-year-old missing and a six-year-old dead.
KOCO
Oklahoma Elections: What you need to know ahead of the 2022 elections
Oklahomans will head to the polls Tuesday to make big decisions about the state's future. It's finally Election Day in Oklahoma, and big races on the ballot include governor, both U.S. Senate seats and state superintendent of public instruction. We’ve put together a guide for everything you need to know...
KOCO
Blue Light Ceremony held to honor fallen officers throughout Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Blue Light Ceremony was held to honor fallen officers throughout the state. On Sunday, officers and families were there to remember those who were lost this year. Officers and deputies from multiple different agencies across the state remembered those who died in the line of duty.
KOCO
Stitt, Hofmeister hope for an outcome in their favor on election night
OKLAHOMA CITY — Both Gov. Kevin Stitt and his opponent Joy Hofmeister are hoping for an outcome in their favor on election night. The election is expected to be tight in many races, including for governor. Incumbent Stitt is vying for his second term in office after being elected...
If You’re Looking for Fall Colors Take This Oklahoma Scenic Drive
If you're looking for fall colors this Oklahoma scenic drive is the place to go. Take a trip down this 54-mile winding mountain-top road for fantastic fall foliage and breathtaking views. Now's the time to plan your trip to see the best colors. It's the perfect daycation or quick weekend getaway that the entire family will enjoy.
13 Oklahomans charged in federal catalytic converter theft ring
Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, took part in a large raid at a facility in Coweta Thursday.
KFOR
Look at the cold air building up north! This is a wake up call Oklahoma!
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Early Tuesday temperatures began in the 60s in Oklahoma compared to single digits above to single digits below zero northern Rockies up into western Canada!. This is a wake up call!!. The pattern is favorable for cold air to move south in waves. The first...
KOCO
Oklahoma Election Day: Oklahomans casting votes to help shape state's future
It's Election Day in Oklahoma. The polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday, and people will be able to cast their votes in races that will help shape Oklahoma's future. Below is a running blog KOCO 5 will update throughout Election Day. Be sure to check back for the latest updates.
KOCO
Thousands of Oklahomans expected to cast vote in important election
It’s an important election on Tuesday with a lot on the ballot. From governor and state superintendent, to who will represent Oklahoma in Washington D.C. – including a rare chance to vote on both of our U.S. Senate seats. There will also be plenty of local issues on...
KOCO
Walters, Nelson face off to become Oklahoma's next state superintendent of public instruction
OKLAHOMA CITY — Republican Ryan Walters and Democrat Jena Nelson are vying to become Oklahoma's next state superintendent of public instruction, which is expected to be one of the state's closest races. Nelson led the race in KOCO’s most recent poll by 4 points. She was the 2020 Oklahoma...
Comments / 7