Oklahoma State

really@home
3d ago

There has to be some US government involvement in the drug & human trafficking through the southern border . If there wasn’t they would shut that thing down in a heart beat . As they say “ follow the money “ .

fourstateshomepage.com

Drug kingpin made $30 million bringing drugs into Oklahoma and Missouri

TULSA, Okla. – A California drug kingpin was convicted in federal court on Monday for organizing a methamphetamine business in Grove and other communities in northeast Oklahoma and southwest Missouri. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, of Bakersfield, California, was found guilty of continuing criminal enterprise; three counts of drug conspiracy...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Exclusive: Wife of death row inmate speaks out after her husband receives second stay of execution

TULSA, Okla. — The wife of an Oklahoma death row inmate told FOX23 she’s relieved and hopeful after her husband was granted a second stay of execution by Gov. Kevin Stitt. Last week, Stitt pushed back the execution date of Richard Glossip for a second time. Glossip said he’s innocent of the murder he’s been convicted of. His wife, Lea Glossip, told FOX23 she and her husband are breathing a sigh a relief.
TULSA, OK
107.3 PopCrush

The Best Christmas Towns In Oklahoma To Visit In 2022

Now that we're getting into the nitty-gritty of the annual holiday season, let's go ahead and toss this out there so you can have enough time to plan your family festivities. The topic is christmas lights because, well, what person doesn't enjoy looking at the holiday light displays that are spread out across the state?
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma agencies work to ensure votes are safe, secure

OKLAHOMA CITY — State officials said a group of agencies will be working to ensure every vote is safe and secure. The election board called Tuesday their Super Bowl. Teams will be on hand to not only run the election but protect it from all threats physical and cyber.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Claremore latest place in Oklahoma to be named a Purple Heart City

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Claremore is the latest city in Oklahoma to be labeled a Purple Heart City. The dedication comes shortly before Veterans Day in a city that's home to hundreds of veterans. Claremore officials said the city also is home to multiple resources for veterans, such as a...
CLAREMORE, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma Elections: What you need to know ahead of the 2022 elections

Oklahomans will head to the polls Tuesday to make big decisions about the state's future. It's finally Election Day in Oklahoma, and big races on the ballot include governor, both U.S. Senate seats and state superintendent of public instruction. We’ve put together a guide for everything you need to know...
OKLAHOMA STATE

