Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail releases environmental report; estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostRancho Cucamonga, CA
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
news3lv.com
Suspect arrested for deadly stabbing in west Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect has been arrested for a deadly stabbing last month in the west Las Vegas valley, according to police. Christopher Freitas, 32, was booked in Clark County Detention Center on Friday, Nov. 4, on suspicion of open murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Las...
Teenager Hospitalized In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Police Department, a hit-and-run accident occurred in Las Vegas on Monday. The crash happened on east Lake Mead Boulevard near Christy Lane at around 3 p.m. According to the sources, a CCSD bus, a car, and a teenager were involved in the collision. The officials...
news3lv.com
Coroner IDs two men killed in Las Vegas police shootings, homicide victim
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County Coroner's office has identified the two men shot and killed by police officers in separate incidents on Friday. Rodney Franklin Finch, 62, was shot in the incident on Shady Shores Circle, near Rampart and Lake Mead boulevards. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said...
62-year-old shot by Metro in northwest neighborhood identified
The man shot to death by police on Friday in a neighborhood near Lake Mead and Rampart boulevards was identified as 62-year-old Rodney Franklin Finch of Las Vegas by the Clark County coroner's office.
Teenager hit by car after getting off CCSD bus, sources
A teenager getting off a CCSD bus was hit by a car in the northeast Las Vegas valley, according to 8 News Now Investigator sources.
8newsnow.com
Family of hit-and-run victim shares how the tragedy is now saving the lives of many others
As a family grieves a loved one who was killed after being hit by a drunk driver, they share how the tragedy is now saving the lives of so many others. Only on 8: Family of hit-and-run victim shares how …. As a family grieves a loved one who was...
‘It’s been a nightmare to live here,’ rise in fires, crime at Las Vegas complex has residents concerned
A residential fire at the Fremont Urban Lofts has many neighbors concerned for their safety saying crime in the neighborhood is getting out of control.
1 Person Killed, 1 Other Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Saturday. The crash happened near Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway. According to the Police, one vehicle, two bicyclists, and 9 more vehicles were involved in the collision. The officials stated that one of the bicyclists...
1 Person Killed, Another Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, a fatal crash was reported in Las Vegas. Officials confirmed that one person died and another was injured in the motorcycle accident. Authorities stated that the hit and run collision occurred at East Flamingo Road and South Maryland Parkway. A Ford Explorer Sport...
news3lv.com
Heavy police presence at Rancho High School
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Heavy police presence at Rancho High School on Saturday night, for unknown reasons at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
Two dead in separate officer-involved shootings.
Metro Police were involved in two shootings Friday night that resulted in a pair of suspects dead. The shootings were the 11th and 12th officer-involved shootings for Metro Police in 2022. The officers involved are on paid administrative leave
Man accused in stabbing attacks on homeless not competent for trial
A man accused of attacking four people near UNLV in September will receive treatment after doctors found him not mentally competent to stand trial on charges of murder and attempted murder.
Metro: Man shot, killed after pointing weapon at officers in northwest valley
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a police shooting in a northwest valley neighborhood.
‘It was a wall of fire,’ Las Vegas family says car engine may have sparked garage fire
A car engine may be to blame for starting a garage fire in the northwest valley on Friday evening, according to a Las Vegas family. The Sharp family told 8 News Now they want to spread awareness in hopes others will be vigilant.
news3lv.com
Murder suspect dead after hostage situation in southwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A murder suspect is dead after the second officer-involved shooting of Friday, November 4. Officers were investigating a fatal shooting in the west valley when learning of a hostage situation. The shooting suspect was located at the 6200 block of Spring Mountain Road near Jones...
pvtimes.com
Pahrump woman accused of child neglect after kids found living in ‘filthy’ RV
A Pahrump mother has been accused of child abuse after a deputy allegedly found her living with her children in a “filthy” RV, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 3:12 p.m. on Nov. 2, Deputy Cody Murphy responded to a local residence, where he...
Las Vegas police search for 4 suspects in armed business robbery
Police are searching for four suspects accused of a robbery at a local business.
Fox5 KVVU
‘Thomas & Friends’-themed truck to make stop in Las Vegas on Saturday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The creators of the “Hello Kitty Cafe Truck” and the “Barbie Truck” will bring a new venture to Las Vegas this weekend: A “Thomas & Friends”-themed truck. According to a news release, the “Thomas Truck Tour” will make a...
9-Year-Old Las Vegas Girl Hailed A Hero For Escaping Kidnapper With Baby Brother
A 9-year-old girl in Las Vegas is being hailed a hero after she carried her baby brother to safety after the siblings were kidnapped outside a 7-Eleven. On Tuesday, Karen Quinn recounted her horrifying experience after having her two young children kidnapped by a man who was later arrested outside a 7-Eleven in North Las Vegas, Fox 5 Vegas reports. The culprit stole Quinn’s car with her two children inside.
