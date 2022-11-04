Read full article on original website
Three La Pine teens escaped serious injury in a rollover crash on Huntington Road Thursday night that led to drunken driving and other charges against the 16-year-old driver, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Three La Pine teens escape serious injury in rollover crash; driver, 16, charged with DUII appeared first on KTVZ.
Vehicle crashes through bridge barrier and flips over into Willow Creek Friday morning According to Madras Police Department, at approximately 4:26 a.m. on Friday Nov. 4, an SUV crashed through the bridge barriers of the Willow Creek bridge before crashing into the opposite side and landing upside down in the creek bed. One adult female was rescued from the vehicle and taken to St. Charles Madras for treatment. Jefferson County Fire & EMS was also dispatched to handle a brush fire caused by the crash. Preliminary investigation shows that the driver was travelling southbound on Fourth Street and left the roadway, crashing through the retaining wall. Alcohol is believed to be involved in the crash, according to the Madras Police Department release on the incident, and investigation is ongoing. The stretch of road is also U.S. Highways 26 and 97 at the north end of Madras. The Oregon Department of Transportation is still evaluating the damage to the Willow Creek Bridge. As of Friday at 10 a.m., traffic was restricted to one lane in the area of the accident as crews were on scene. {loadposition sub-article-01}
BEND, OR -- Oregon voters will decide Tuesday whether to remove the slavery exception from Oregon’s Constitution. Measure 112 would ban the use of forced labor as punishment for a crime. Deschutes County Sheriff and President of the Oregon State Sheriff’s Association (OSSA) Shane Nelson says it puts at...
A report of an active shooter near a La Pine bowling alley brought numerous police from several agencies rushing to the scene Friday evening, but it turned out to be a La Pine man who’d been in a pool-game dispute who went outside, got a gun from his vehicle and fired shots in the air, officials said. The post La Pine active shooter report brings many police; suspect arrested for firing shots in air after pool-game dispute appeared first on KTVZ.
On November 2nd, Officers from The City of The Dalles Police Department, in partnership with Wasco County Parole and Probation, served a search warrant in the city following a narcotics investigation. The warrant resulted in one arrest and the seizure of 1109 pills of suspected fentanyl. This substance causes drug poisoning deaths and has no place in our community. The case has been referred to the Wasco County District Attorney for prosecution.
The Prineville District, Bureau of Land Management has begun thinning work on 622 acres of juniper in the Steelhead Falls Hazardous Fuels Reduction Project area, adjacent to the community of Crooked River Ranch. The post BLM begins hazardous fuels reduction project on over 600 acres adjacent to Crooked River Ranch appeared first on KTVZ.
A Bend man and a Salem woman have been arrested for a series of car thefts and break-ins over the past few weeks, police said Friday as they asked the public for any information about other possible victims. The post Police arrest Bend man, Salem woman in string of car thefts, break-ins in recent weeks appeared first on KTVZ.
Central Oregon has seen home prices rising fast in recent years, but the latest monthly report from Redmond’s Beacon Appraisal Group is more evidence the region is not immune to the market forces, from inflation to rising interest rates, that have sent prices falling elsewhere. The post Bend sees median home sale price drop $45,000 in October, to $680K; Redmond’s declines $47,000 to $470K appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR -- With freezing temperatures back in the daily forecast, road crews are now on-call. Bend Transportation and Mobility Director David Abbas says everyone has transitioned from construction season to winter operations, “That’s everything from working with our mechanics in the shops, transitioning equipment over, getting sander units slid into some of our dump trucks, snowplows, there’s training for staff, we review our snow and ice control plan.”
MADRAS, OR -- In-person and online observation of ballot counting has become more popular this election cycle. Starting in the May Primary, Jefferson County Clerk Kate Zemke offered a live-stream via the county website for the public to watch the process,. “The virtual viewing opportunity; that’s just going to be...
Last Tuesday, Susan Rose Doyle of Beaverton and her partner made the trip from Beaverton to go kayaking on the Deschutes River near Cline Falls, west of Redmond. But her kayak overturned and she went underwater and lost consciousness. The post ‘She was a strong girl’: Beaverton woman in kayak accident near Cline Falls has died, family member says appeared first on KTVZ.
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — A woman and two children have been seriously injured in a car crash on Highway 20, near milepost 40. The driver of the other car was also injured. The collision happened around 5:35 a.m. Monday morning when an eastbound Hyundai Kona, driven by Edwin Dominguez, 20, of Bend, crossed into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a Honda CRV, driven by Tia Miller, 26, of Albany.
First, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees and then 6 feet of snow piled up The terrible winter of 1883-84 in Central Oregon is considered one of the worst in recorded history of the area. In late December 1883, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees. Snow started falling as the new year of 1884 began, and soon, the snow accumulated to over 6 feet in some areas. It remained extremely cold during the snowstorms, and many thermometers actually froze. On ranches in the Ochoco Valley and near Squaw Creek in the...
Prosecutors called Ian Cranston’s fiancée to the stand Friday as a key witness to the 2021 shooting and killing of Barry Washington Jr. in Bend. The prosecution — using Allison Butler’s testimony and cellphone footage she took of the shooting — attempted to shape their argument that Cranston was not actively threatened when he fired the bullet outside a bar in downtown Bend that killed Washington.
The Bend City Council discussed the future of a new Bend Costco in Wednesday night’s meeting, and it was revealed that Costco is not afraid to back out of the project if certain requests are not granted. “The information from Costco that if they are not allowed to get...
Velvetgoldmine Collective is a new salon business in southwest Bend that opened back in June. It’s a carbon-neutral salon that recycles everything it uses. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our...
I know there are things in the Word of God that we each interpret differently, but there is much on which we can all agree as wellAmos 3:3 Can two walk together, except they be agreed? I am coming up on my anniversary date as a pastor here in Prineville. December will mark 41 years. My, how things have changed in that amount of time. What was once pasturelands are shopping centers, a high School, parking lots. Where city hall sits was once a mom-and-pop grocery store and a Texaco station across the lot. Some things are still the...
