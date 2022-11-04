ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

chainstoreage.com

Montana will get its first Whole Foods at a made-over Bozeman mall

Montanans will finally get access to Berry Chantilly Cake and 365 Cauliflower pizza crust when Gallatin Valley Mall gets transformed into Gallatin Crossing. The $50 million makeover of the 315,000-sq.-ft. center in Bozeman will be anchored by Whole Foods and a 45,000-sq.-ft. medical pavilion. Demolition of much of the mall is underway to make room for these tenants, as well as for new landscaping and parking.
BOZEMAN, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Sleeping in Your Car in Montana? Here’s Some Advice

If you take a drive around any of Montana's larger cities, you'll likely find areas where cars, RVs, and camp trailers are parked with people living inside of them. The cost of renting or buying a home in Montana has become increasingly unreasonable in recent years. Many people simply can't afford to live in places like Bozeman or Missoula anymore. You may have even noticed people living in their vehicles along neighborhood streets. It's quite sad, to say the least.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Glenn Close Rocked Out in Bozeman on Halloween

Things you may not know about Glenn Close: She calls Bozeman home, she's an eighth cousin to Princess Diana, AND she's a fan of Guns N' Roses. We have proof. Glenn Close is a legend. Throughout her career, she has won two Screen Actors Guild Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, three Primetime Emmy Awards, and three Tony Awards. Whether you know her work from Fatal Attraction or Cruella, everyone knows Glenn Close.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Eastbound blockage on I-90 near Homestake Pass cleared

MISSOULA, MT — UPDATE: The eastbound blockage on I-90 over Homestake Pass almost 17 miles outside of Whitehall is clear. The Montana Department of Transportation reported a crash on I-90 from milepost 232.0 to 232.5 at 9:44 a.m. Saturday. Officials say travelers passing through the area can expect an...
WHITEHALL, MT
KULR8

Snowy, icy road conditions causing multiple incidents along I-90

LIVINGSTON, Mont. - Emergency workers are responding to multiple incidents along I-90 in Park County Thursday. The Montana Department of Transportation's online 511 road report is showing two crashes near Livingston. At mile-marker 348, east of Livingston, I-90 westbound is blocked with no passing due to a crash. Road conditions...
LIVINGSTON, MT
Flathead Beacon

Game-ending FG Lifts Montana St. Over N. Arizona 41-38

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Blake Glessner kicked a 24-yard yard field goal as time ran out to give Montana State a 41-38 win over Northern Arizona on Saturday. The Bobcats (8-1, 6-0 Big Sky Conference), ranked third in the FCS coaches poll, went 75 yards in seven plays to pull out the win after the Lumberjacks (3-6, 2-4) tied the game on a 46-yard Collin Robbins field goal with 1:05 to go.
BOZEMAN, MT

