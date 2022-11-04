Benefield: Walk in pride and safety, Petaluma

Crosswalks are essential to our collective safety.

They mark where we may walk freely — free from harm and free from being struck by motor vehicles, which almost always outnumber pedestrians in both number and might.

Crosswalks give shelter.

Crosswalks provide safe passage.

Which is why the unveiling last week of a gloriously painted pride flag in a crosswalk in downtown Petaluma, replete with the stripes, shapes and colors representing the LGBTQIA+ community was so awesome.

The project, spearheaded by Amor Para Todos and paid for with private funds, was given unanimous approval to proceed by the Petaluma City Council. And it was roundly celebrated at its unveiling last week.

And what better place to illustrate that all are welcome, that all are safe, and that all are free from harm, than a crosswalk?

Apparently at least one motorist believes there is better place. More likely, said motorist likely believes that there is in fact no place for a message of safety and love for the gay community.

Because why else would a driver, mere hours after the crosswalk was opened for business — the business of keeping people safe, mind you — burn out their tires across half the flag?

Granted, this is an alleged act of vandalism. Not proven. But it certainly looks suspicious.

Petaluma Police are investigating the incident as potential vandalism.

They are short streaks, more gray blurs than black scars, but the message to many is quite clear: Take your flag of love, safety and acceptance and... what?

Fly it in the privacy of your own backyard? Hang it in your closet? Keep yourself to yourself?

I do not want to amplify hate and bigotry in this space, but I will say it’s out there. It’s in the public comments on the original story. It’s on social media.

Now it’s in the marred paint on Kentucky Street in downtown Petaluma.

And those tire marks don’t feel small or insignificant to the people the flag is meant to celebrate.

If the burn marks are found to be an intentional defacement, “I think that is to send a hateful message to the community,” said Chelsea Rose Kurmick, chair of the Santa Rosa-based nonprofit LGBTQIA+ education and advocacy group Positive Images.

The flag means pride, yes, but it also means history, honor and safety for many, she said.

There are people behind those colors.

“We have a pride flag for LGBTQIA … because it celebrates these identities and it also commemorates a long history of activism by queer and transgender people who have had to fight for our rights and continue to fight for those rights and continue to preserve those rights,” she said.

And the old trope of “Why don’t we (fly) a flag for straight people?”

Easy, Kurmick said.

“Heterosexual people are not oppressed on the basis of their sexual orientation.”

Most people I talked to in Petaluma expressed enthusiasm for the paint job and dismay that anyone would mar it on purpose.

“It’s a shame idiots did what they did,” 35-year Petaluma resident Dave Forsman said while walking with his wife, Pat. “They are probably bigoted.”

Shirley Gibbons could only shake her head.

“What’s the problem?” she said. “There are just so many uptight people right now.”

Her friend Astrid Durksen said on aesthetics alone, the design was lovely.

“It cheers the place up a little bit,” she said.

Agreed, said Ellie Schmidt.

Schmidt, who identifies as queer, said its mere presence sends a message.

“This small little bit of support is so nice to see,” she said. “I think this is really nice to have for young queer kids to see.”

Some folks who expressed dislike online for the paint job couched it behind the veil of the city being fiscally irresponsible.

As in, doesn’t Petaluma have some potholes they could fix with the money used to paint the crosswalk? Or some other more “worthy” civic project?

Those making that argument apparently didn’t read the story. The project was green lighted by a unanimous city council vote but it was paid for by private donors.

They’ll have to come up with another reason why bright colors signaling love and support don’t belong in the city.

So hate is out there. It is.

But so is love.

Remember that last spring, Petaluma’s Miwok Elementary Charter School’s progress pride flag, with traditional rainbow stripes plus a multicolored chevron and circle representing BIPOC and transgender communities, went missing.

In response, the five schools of the Old Adobe School District as well as the district office, raised pride flags in unified support.

Maybe something similar will spring up around the crosswalk. A show of allied support, perhaps.

Because crosswalks are there for all of our safety. They protect every one of us.

Crosswalks are our safe passage and if we can walk that walk amid the bright colors of the LGBTQIA+ community, we’ll all be better for it.

