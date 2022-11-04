GREEN BAY - Green Bay Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy said it's too early to count the team out, despite a five-game losing streak and 3-6 record. "We’re all very disappointed. The expectations, and rightly so, were very high going into the season," Murphy said Tuesday during a conference call with fans that is part of a sponsorship program with Kwik Trip. "I have a lot of confidence in (coach) Matt LaFleur, (general manager) Brian Gutekunst, and (football executive) Russ Ball. My expectation is we will play well and we will improve. I know things look bleak now, but things can change quickly in the NFL. We are not ready to give up on the season."

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 11 MINUTES AGO