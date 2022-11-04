Read full article on original website
Lukaku selected in Belgium World Cup squad despite injury
BRUSSELS (AP) — Romelu Lukaku was selected in Belgium's 26-man squad for the World Cup on Thursday even though the striker is carrying a left thigh injury and has played only five games for Inter Milan this season. Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has said he was prepared to call...
Germany taking Moukoko, 17, to World Cup; Reus misses out
BERLIN (AP) — Germany is taking 17-year-old striker Youssoufa Moukoko to the World Cup though Borussia Dortmund teammates Marco Reus and Mats Hummels have missed out. Coach Hansi Flick named his 26-man squad for Qatar on Thursday, rewarding Moukoko for scoring six goals and setting up four more in 13 Bundesliga appearances this season. Moukoko is the youngest player to clock 10 career Bundesliga goals. Last season, he became the youngest player to appear in the league.
AP PHOTOS: 'Plastic Man' in Senegal on mission against trash
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — On a beach in Senegal with so much plastic trash that much of the sand is covered, one man is trying to raise awareness about the dangers of plastics—by wearing many of the bags, cups and other junk that might just as soon be part of trash piles.
Lewandowski and Piqué sent off as Barça rallies past Osasuna
MADRID (AP) — With an improbable win, Barcelona made sure it will go into the World Cup break at the top of the Spanish league standings. Robert Lewandowski was shown his first red card in nearly a decade and Gerard Piqué was sent off from the bench in his last career match, but Raphinha scored late as Barcelona rallied to defeat Osasuna 2-1 and secure the Spanish league lead ahead of the World Cup stoppage.
