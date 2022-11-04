ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, TN

NTSB renews push for seatbelt requirements on school buses following deadly 2020 crash

By Samantha Manning, CMG Washington News Bureau
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TsRU5_0iyzcccO00

The federal agency in charge of investigating transportation accidents is renewing its push for lap and shoulder seatbelt requirements on all school buses that stems from a 2020 deadly crash in southeast Tennessee.

A school bus collided with a utility truck in Decatur, TN in October 2020, killing two people, including a 7-year-old child.

Now the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is reiterating its push for all large school buses to require lap and shoulder belts for all passenger seating.

We asked the NTSB if these changes could have helped save lives in the 2020 Tennessee crash.

“We believe at least their injuries would have been reduced with lap shoulder belts,” said Meg Sweeney, Project Manager with the Office of Highway Safety for NTSB.

NTSB is also pushing for requirements for lane departure prevention systems and onboard video event recorders for large school buses.

The bus involved in the 2020 crash did have cameras, which NTSB said helped in the investigation.

“This particular school bus had forward-facing as well as inward-facing cameras and we were able to collect critical information regarding the positioning of the children on this school bus,” said Sweeney.

School bus requirements are generally made at the state level or from local school districts.

According to NTSB, there are nine states that already require lap or shoulder seatbelts on newly purchased school buses including New York, Florida, Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas, New Jersey, Nevada, California, and Iowa.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Tropical Storm Nicole churns toward Bahamas, Florida

MIAMI — (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole churned toward the northwestern Bahamas and Florida's Atlantic coastline on Tuesday and was forecast to develop into a hurricane over the next couple of days, forecasters said. A range of warnings and watches remain in place. Many areas are still reeling...
FLORIDA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Florida man receives 2-year sentence for hate crime against Black man

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man convicted of a federal hate crime last year was sentenced on Monday to two years in federal prison, prosecutors said. Jordan Patrick Leahy, 29, also received three years of supervised release for a racially motivated attack against a Black man who was traveling down a public road in Pinellas County, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The victim was attacked while driving home from Seminole with family members, prosecutors said.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
WHIO Dayton

Hospice nurse charged for allegedly cutting off man’s foot without permission

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. — A hospice nurse in Wisconsin could face 40 years in prison after she allegedly amputated the foot of a dying man without his permission. According to the criminal complaint obtained by KSTP, a Pierce County medical examiner first noticed during an autopsy that a foot had been removed from a body he was supposed to examine. Before he died, the unnamed elder person had been in the care of Mary K. Brown, 38, a Spring Valley Health and Rehab Center nurse.
WISCONSIN STATE
WHIO Dayton

Oklahoma's GOP Gov. Kevin Stitt in fight for second term

OKLAHOMA CITY — (AP) — In deep-red Oklahoma, first-term Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, a wealthy businessman whose first term has been rocked by feuds with tribal nations and members of his own party, finds himself in a surprisingly tough reelection campaign against Democrat Joy Hofmeister. Hofmeister, 58, the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Georgia leads second CFP rankings as Tennessee drops to No. 5

Georgia moved from No. 3 to No. 1 in the second edition of the College Football Playoff rankings. The Bulldogs beat previous No. 1 Tennessee 27-13 on Saturday. The Volunteers dropped to No. 5 and are the top one-loss team in the rankings. Ohio State, Michigan and TCU make up the top four. Michigan moved up two spots and TCU moved up three.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WHIO Dayton

Voting snag in Arizona fuels election conspiracy theories

PHOENIX — (AP) — A printing malfunction at 60 polling places across Arizona's most populous county slowed down voting Tuesday, but election officials assured voters that every ballot would be counted. Still, the issue gave rise to conspiracy theories about the integrity of the vote in the pivotal...
ARIZONA STATE
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
100K+
Followers
138K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy