Read full article on original website
Related
coladaily.com
Official Christmas tree arrives at SC State House, marking start of holiday season
The state is gearing up for the holidays with the arrival of South Carolina's official Christmas tree and the upcoming 56th Annual Governor's Carolighting. Experience Columbia officials and members from the Garden Club of Columbia held a press conference Monday morning on the North lawn of the South Carolina State House announcing the annual event. The groups then patiently stood shoulder to shoulder, watching as the official Christmas tree made its way down Gervais Street to the state house.
WJCL
South Carolina Senate Showdown Results: Tim Scott challenged by Krystle Matthews
SAVANNAH, Ga. — South Carolina Republican Senator Tim Scott is challenged in the 2022 midterm election by Democrat Krystle Matthews. Scott was appointed to the seat by then-South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley in 2013. He was reelected in 2016. Scott has said he would not run again if he sought a third term.
Where to find South Carolina election results
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2 will provide real-time election results for the November 8 general election after the polls close on Tuesday for myriad local and statewide races. Polls across South Carolina opened at 7:00 a.m. and will close at 7:00 p.m., the first race results will be reported shortly after polls close. […]
country1037fm.com
One Of Best Places To Live In South Carolina Is Not Surprising To Us
Forbes magazine named Myrtle Beach, South Carolina one of the best places to live in South Carolina. The article pointed to affordability, jobs and miles of beach as reasons for inclusion on the list. Writer Josh Patoka also mentioned the area’s industries of aerospace, health care and technology as positives. Also, restaurants, attractions and mild winters helped move Myrtle Beach to the number two spot. With a population of just over 37,000, median home prices less than $400,000 and average income more than $40,000, Myrtle Beach scores points. We spend a lot of our time there in summers. And, our son attends school at nearby Coastal Carolina University. In fact, he just told me last night he could see himself living there after college.
WJCL
South Carolina Governor Election Results: Joe Cunningham challenges Henry McMaster
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Henry McMaster, Joe Cunningham face off in debate. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is challenged in the general election by former Congressman Joe Cunningham. McMaster, then the lieutenant governor, was appointed to the position in 2017 when Nikki Haley took a position as...
kiss951.com
List: Best South Carolina Colleges And Universities
What are the best colleges in South Carolina? There’s no perfect college because no one student wants or needs the exact same things. What makes a particular academic institution stand out to one person may be exactly what another doesn’t want. And choosing which school that is can be a daunting task. Even creating a list of universities to visit and apply to can be overwhelming. That’s why Niche creates its Best Colleges rankings each year. And they have released their rankings for 2022-2023.
Will schools be closed on Election Day?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Schools across the Lowcountry will be closed on Election Day. Several schools within each district will serve as a polling location for voters on Tuesday, November 8. South Carolina’s ‘Code of Laws,’ states that “this day (election day) shall not be considered as one of the regular days for the year […]
South Carolina voters to choose new state education leader
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Voters in South Carolina have a big decision ahead on Tuesday, when the Palmetto State will have a new education leader named as State Superintendent of Education. Three people are on the ballot for the job: Lisa Ellis with the Democrat Party, Ellen Weaver with...
WLTX.com
South Carolina governor election results
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Voters in South Carolina have made their pick of who they want to be the next governor of South Carolina between incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster and challengers Joe Cunningham and Morgan Reeves. We have the latest South Carolina governor election results posted here and we’ll be updating those throughout the evening.
Here’s when Tropical Storm Nicole could begin impacting Charleston
NOTE: This story is no longer being updated. Click or tap here for the latest information. — MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Tropical Storm Nicole is forecast to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall in Florida this week. The storm is then expected to make a northern turn toward Georgia and South […]
How Much Is Raphael Warnock Worth?
Raphael Warnock (53), the current junior United States senator from Georgia, is up for a spirited debate against Republican candidate Hershel Walker on Oct. 14. The race is very close, with most...
Up to $800 payment coming to South Carolina residents soon
money in handPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) Here is some great news for your wallet if you live in South Carolina and have filed your taxes recently. Some money is likely coming your way. According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue, the state will be issuing close to one billion dollars to eligible taxpayers. There is an overage and this money will be issued before the end of the year to taxpayers.
wogx.com
Tropical Storm Nicole projected to make landfall in Florida as Category 1 hurricane
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole is forecast to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday on its path toward Florida. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center shows Nicole strengthening into a hurricane before making landfall on the southeast coast of Florida impacting our immediate east coast in Brevard and Volsuia counties and in the Orlando region. As of Tuesday, Nicole's maximum sustained winds are at 65 mph.
This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best roadside eateries in the country, including this stop in South Carolina.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
South Carolina ushers in new era of electric vehicle manufacturing
One of the state’s key economic drivers, advanced manufacturing specifically auto manufacturing, appears to be on the verge of a dramatic new expansion that could create thousands of jobs, and help South Carolina maintain its’ competitive position in the global economy. As the auto industry begins to pivot...
Live Map Results | Georgia governor's race
MACON, Ga. — The race for Georgia governor is one of the many key races in the midterm elections on Nov. 8. Incumbent Brian Kemp is facing a familiar challenger in Stacey Abrams and Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel. Kemp and Abrams faced of in 2018 in a competitive battle with Kemp winning by a little more than 54,000 votes.
WRDW-TV
South Carolina suffers as one of the worst-hit states for flu
HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - The Southeast is seeing higher flu numbers than the rest of the country right now, with South Carolina getting hit worse than most. “The flu season came early this year. It came about six weeks earlier than what we would usually expect,” said Dr. Andrew Krieger, an emergency medicine physician.
coladaily.com
Christmas Craft Show & Holiday Market Extravaganza coming soon
The Midlands Crafter’s Association is presenting the 2022 Christmas Craft Show & Holiday Market Extravaganza for the 12th year. Over 150 vendors, crafters and local businesses throughout the Midlands will be displayed at the event taking place Nov. 12 and 13. Crafters and vendors include handmade jewelry, pottery, artwork,...
This Entire Neighborhood in North Carolina was Mysteriously Abandoned
North Carolina is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay.
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida braces for severe weather: 'Prepare for the worst and hope for the best'
GENEVA, Fla. - Residents are bracing for severe weather as a tropical disturbance takes aim at Central Florida while many are still cleaning up following Hurricane Ian. Seminole County will begin passing out sandbags on Monday as many begin to prepare for severe weather expected to hit Central Florida this week. The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking possible tropical force wind speeds which could be 70 mph on Thursday and rain from Tuesday night to Friday with totals anywhere from 2-4 inches.
Comments / 1